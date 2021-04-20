As Hoschton resident Liesel Potthast carefully navigated her way through some thorny vines into a heavily wooded area along Dee Kennedy Road on Sunday morning, there was an ominous sound coming from the pine straw with every step she took.
Crunch. Crunch. Crunch.
“Do you hear that sound,” Potthast turned and said. “That is all trash underneath.”
Potthast has been cleaning up roadsides, such as the one on Dee Kennedy Road, in her community for awhile. Sometimes, she does it alone. Other times, she has organized cleanups with other people in her area through Nextdoor.
Potthast is in the process of joining a new grassroots group dedicated to cleaning up trash in the community that has emerged on Facebook in recent months, however. The group is called Come Clean Gwinnett and in the two-and-a-half months since it was created, it has already attracted 1,416 members on Facebook.
Come Clean Gwinnett is, in a way, part grassroots clearinghouse for information about ways to clean up trash in the Gwinnett County community and part awareness campaign where people can see and learn just how much litter and trash there is to clean up in Gwinnett.
Although Earth Day is Thursday, the group is trying to spread its message out across the entire year.
“They have done amazing work,” said Buford Jennifer Leichter, who has participated in a few clean ups promoted by Come Clean Gwinnett and who joined Potthast along Dee Kennedy Road on Sunday. “I mean multiple times a week, they are picking up massive amounts of trash. I was in one and there was 27 bags of trash and all sorts of car parts.
“It was only two hours and we got that much trash, so I think it is an amazing group. I think that we’re making things happen in the community.”
The group gives people in Gwinnett County an opportunity to share information about upcoming cleanup events in the community — there are several that happen each week — or share photos from their individual cleanups or from group cleanups efforts.
Laura Hernandez, who leads the Gwinnett Recycles organization, co-founded Come Clean Gwinnett with Chad Livsey, Glori Hunter and Donna and Dennis Swessel at the beginning of February.
“The five of us found ourselves at a clean up and kind of had the idea to get something going to empower other citizens to realize that they can take direct action on litter and blight because, I think, litter is a big issue in our community right now,” Hernandez said. “It’s on all roads and it’s even in unseen places like wooded areas and retention ponds, and I think people are demoralized by that.
“It’s sad to see that when you’re driving or walking by and maybe a lot of people feel that they can’t really do anything about it, it has to be the inmate crews coming out and taking care of it or something like that.
“But, the nice thing about this is that we can take action and we can improve the community. We created this platform that is on Facebook as a grassroots, citizen-driven initiative to clean up the county and we empower fellow residents with the tools, information and the inspiration to take direct action on litter and blight.”
So far, Come Clean Gwinnett has promoted 164 cleanup activities, with volunteers spending a combined 950 hours picking up 1,477 bags of trash, 318 tires and 273 illegally placed signs, according to Hernandez.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt praised the group’s efforts, saying it echoed the roots of her organization in the community. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful has been providing some supplies for clean up events promoted by Come Clean Gwinnett.
“This is how GC&B got its start 41 years ago prior to becoming a Keep America Beautiful affiliate,” Marlatt said. “We are primed and ready to support local citizens who wish to pitch in and help keep our community clean with trash bags, safety vests, gloves and more.”
Lawrenceville resident Deanna Johnson said she has participated in three events promoted by Come Clean Gwinnett in the last couple of months. She has also picked up trash during her walks at the Mill Creek Nature Center.
Johnson was blunt when it came to describing why she didn’t like seeing trash along roadways, walking trails and creeks
“I think it’s ugly,” she said.
That’s a major part of why she tries to pick up trash when she can. She prefers to see trash-less areas in nature.
“It’s one step toward making the community a better place if you want to sum it up,” Johnson said.
In some places in Gwinnett, there is what could be considered generations of trash piled up, with some materials dating back decades.
As Potthast sifted through the pine straw along Dee Kennedy Road on Sunday, she didn’t have trouble finding the trash buried underneath.
She uncovered several whole bags of trash that had been dumped in the woods and then covered by nature over time. The contents ranged from someone’s old coat to an old partially rusted hairspray can, glass and plastic drink bottles filled with unknown liquids and empty cans of beer — several empty beer cans to be exact.
She even found the remains of an old food can that had rusted and deteriorated so much that more than half of it had deteriorated.
“I find this all the time,” Potthast said. “There were no subdivisions here. There was no recycling. There was no trash pickup, so people dumped it in the woods, and they still do because we found on Mount Moriah Road ... toilets, I mean a whole area as far as you can see, all dumped.”
Hernandez said it is not uncommon to find old items dumped alongside Gwinnett’s roadways.
“We find them in all different stages of decay and sometimes we find actual dates on them,” she said. “It’s always interesting to find a bottle or can of something, a product that is not even sold anymore, or maybe you see a date on the can that is way back in the early 2000s or the 90’s.
“We found a datebook from 1990 that was still pretty intact, so there’s definitely some things that have been there for a long time and sometimes it gets blown or washed into the crevices on the side of the road and it just stays there for awhile. Maybe pine straw or leaves pile up on top of it so it’s just out there for awhile fossilized.”
While finding old trash and trying to guess how old it is based off labels might sound like a fun way to pass the time while picking up trash, Come Clean Gwinnett members said there is a real concern about the threat posed by trash being dumped in the county.
Leichter raised concerns about microplastics in particular. These are plastics left behind after plastic bags or bottles begin to age and break down. She pointed out that many of the creeks in Gwinnett flow into the Chattahoochee River, which is source of drinking water for many counties in Georgia and whose waters eventually flow into the Gulf of Mexico.
Other creeks in eastern Gwinnett eventually flow into the Alcovy River, whose waters eventually flow into the Atlantic Ocean.
“This kind of stuff burns me up,” Leichter said of the litter being dumped on roadways and near waterways. “It’s because I love nature so much, and animals, and salamanders, and frogs. Why should they have to live in that kind of environment?”
That is why Johnson and Hernandez said cleanups alone are not enough to solve the problem. Ultimately, they want to see elected officials take action to address the trash issue and tighten litter laws.
“Another good thing, besides raising awareness on the part of everyone who participates in cleanup about the stuff that is out in the environment, is hopefully (it will) raise awareness on the part of our city and county leaders that this really is an issue that needs to go beyond annual, or semi-annual events,” Hernandez said. “It needs to be a very regular reoccurring thing and education needs to be a part of it, legislation may even need to be a part of it to reduce the flow of some of this material into the environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.