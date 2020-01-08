A car accident Wednesday involving two vehicles closed eastbound lanes on Old Norcross Road between Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Pike Street in Lawrenceville.
One female driver was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, but Lawrenceville police at the scene reported there were no serious injuries.
The accident involved the driver of a Range Rover, Theo Burett of Lawrenceville, and a female driving a Honda Odyssey. Burett said he was traveling east on Old Norcross Road when the Honda Odyssey turned in front of his vehicle. Burett's Range Rover struck the Honda Odyssey, which rolled and came to rest on its left side.
The windshield of the Honda was detached and smashed and the roof was compressed. There was damage to the passenger-side door of the vehicle.
Burett said he was going to Northside Hospital Gwinnett to have pains in his chest evaluated. He was not transported in an ambulance. The driver of the Honda Odyssey was turning in front of a parking lot for a business park.
Gwinnett County firefighters were gathering scraps from the vehicle while Lawrenceville police officers directed traffic. Police are instructing cars moving west on Old Norcross Road to turn around toward the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Police did not provide a definite timeline when the road would re-open.
