Teachers at Collins Hill High School are selling T-shirts to support the widow of a popular teacher at the school who recently died.
The shirt, which features pictures of Jason Appling, is being sold on customink.com as a way to both remember him and to help his wife. The website where the shirts are being sold says all of the proceeds from shirt sales will be paid directly to Kristy Appling.
Jason Appling, who taught language arts at Collins Hill, died the day after his birthday at the beginning of the month. He was 48.
"For the greater part of two decades at Collins Hill, Jason Appling has been central to that bunch," said Collins Hill teacher Amanda Gray on the website where the shirts are being sold. "And boy did he care deeply about what we do here. Jason was a connector, in all ways, but especially in the classroom.
"He wanted his kids to understand that what they did in his classroom connected to real life. He made it real for them, and they were so much better for it. [We] pray that those he was most devoted to — his wife and his mom — find peace and comfort that knows no bounds."
Appling died on Oct. 2 and his funeral was held in Winder this past weekend. His fellow teachers set a goal of selling 100 remembrance shirts.
They had sold 88 as of Monday night.
The Jason Appling Remembrance T-shirts cost $30 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3FEvtRl.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.