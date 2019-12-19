An anonymous Collins Hill High School teacher was in the giving spirit this week in protest of Gwinnett County Public Schools' Performance-Based Awards system.
On Thursday, some Collins Hill teachers received a letter from the anonymous benefactor, who received a raise of approximately $3,172.15. Included with the letter was $20 for each teacher.
In the letter, the anonymous teacher expressed their opposition to the Performance-Based Award system, saying the new system creates a competitive culture that overlooks some deserving teachers.
"To my fellow teachers," the teacher wrote. "I was given a performance based cash award by the school district. Despite the staggering lengths the district went to try and make it fair I don't believe it is or ever could be. We aren't selling used cars here, we are teaching unique, individual students and their performance is not dependent solely on a teacher's efforts.
"With vastly different classroom content, different levels of student abilities, and different student home lives, each teacher faces very different challenges. Trying to boil it all down to a number to pit teachers against one another is like comparing apples to battleships. Just 30% of the teachers at this school got any kind of monetary recognition for their efforts but I know how hard all the teachers in this school work to inspire and help our students grow and I believe that the 70% who got nothing deserve more than that. Well here it is, I'm sharing what I got with you: $31722.15 (after taxes)/160 teachers = $20 (I rounded up). Teaching should not be a competition! Merry Christmas!
"P.S. If all the recipients of this award did this, we'd all get about a $1300 raise!"
There were 3,144 teachers from 138 schools notified last week whether they received awards. Teachers eligible for the awards are classroom teachers who provided direct instruction to student for at least 50% of the school day, who were employed full-tome for at least 120 days last school year, and for whom scores are available on the performance metrics used to determine the awards, according to the school district's press release last week.
The awards were distributed mostly on a four-metric system. A score was calculated based on a teacher's performance in professional growth, TAPS evaluation, student growth or a weighted school assessment. A minority of teachers were evaluated on three metrics that did not include student growth.
The top 10% of teachers — 1,033 total teachers — by elementary, middle and high school level received $6,208.80, or 10% of the average teacher salary last school year. There were 1,091 teachers who received $3,725.28 and 1,020 that received $1,862.64.
In total, the school district distributed $12,377,863.68 in bonuses.
CEO and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks stood by the awards system on Thursday at a Board of Education work session, saying the system was designed to award as many teachers as possible. He considers the Performance-Based Compensation System more fair that the traditional salary scale in terms of awarding the district's "most effective teachers."
"For us to say that this is unfair ... if you want to say that you can, but look at the statistics and look at the metrics, and I do think it's about as fair as you can make anything fair," Wilbanks said. "If there are other ways for us to do that, we will put every effort toward doing that."