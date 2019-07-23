After being named Georgia Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals, Collins Hill Principal Kerensa Wing has been named one of three finalists for the national award.
The principal of the Suwanee-based school was announced as a 2020 National Principal of the Year finalist on Tuesday by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
NASSP mentioned Wing's emphasis on retaining teachers and effective hiring skills set her apart from other principals.
Wing has seen her strategic management skills manifested into results in the classroom. By implementing scheduling changes to accommodate common planning and collaboration time, student performance on state assessments rose between 3 percent and 13 percent in proficient and distinguished levels on all tests, according to a press release.
In February, Wing was the third GCPS principal in five years to won the state award. Meadowcreek High School Principal Tommy Welch was named the 2017 Georgia Principal of the Year, and Central Gwinnett High School Principal Maryanne Grimes won in 2015.
The finalists will be recognized at the 2019 Principals Institute in Washington D.C., which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
The National Principal of the year with be announced during October, which is National Principals Month.