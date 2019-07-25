In 1996, singer Paula Cole crooned as she asked “Where have all the cowboys gone?”
Apparently they went to the pool.
The Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center in Lawrenceville will host Cowboy Day from 1 until 6 p.m. Saturday. The event takes the cowboy theme and transplants it from the farm to someplace a bit less traditional: the pool.
Attendees, particularly kids, can enjoy many of the traditional cowboy activities, including bull riding, while playing in the water at the event, which is part of National Parks and Recreation Month activities.
Just for clarification though: the “bull” that attendees can ride will be an inflatable one. The challenge, however, will still be to see who can stay on for at least eight seconds.
Games, face painting and music will also be part of the event. Regular aquatic center admission fees will apply and attendees must follow pool rules.
Admission fees to the aquatic center for Gwinnett residents are $3.25 for children under 3 and adults over 50; $4.25 for children ages 4 to 10; and $5.50 for anyone between 11 and 49.
Admission fees for non-Gwinnett residents are $6.25 for children under 3 and adults over 50; $8.25 for children between 4 and 10; and $10.50 for anyone between 11 and 49.
The Collins Hill Aquatic Center is located at 2200 Collins Hill Road in Lawrenceville. Anyone who has questions about the event can call 770-237-5647 for information.