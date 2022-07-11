When former Gwinnett County resident Jason Sanders was growing up, his future plans centered on medicine. Like most young people, he was intrigued by the great beyond, but he never thought of pursuing a career in space.
“I originally thought I wanted to be a doctor,” said Sanders, a 2001 graduate of Collins Hill High School. “I’ve always had a love and fascination for space but it wasn’t something I ever thought about doing.”
As it turned out, space is the place for Sanders, who on June 6 was sworn in to take command of the 10th Space Operations Squadron (10 SOPS) of the United States Space Force at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Southern California. The ceremony not only heralded a change of command but also represented an assumption of mission as the Navy’s Space Operations Center was folded into the Space Force, which was approved in 2019 by Congress.
“It’s a tremendous honor and a privilege to be the first Space Force commander of this new unit,” said Sanders the day after he was sworn in. “It’s a big privilege for sure.”
Sanders, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in August, took an interesting path to the Space Force, a trail that includes the participation of his father Mike, who after a stint in the Air Force worked for 20 years on the Space Shuttle and was a civilian employee of the Space Force until his recent retirement.
“My dad worked on the Space Shuttle for 20 years,” said Sanders, who has been married to his high school sweetheart, the former Susannah Harris, for 16 years. “I’d go down to Titusville and visit him and he took me to my first shuttle launch …It was funny, at change of command, with my proud dad in the audience, in my speech I said I’m continuing the legacy of the Sanders family in continuing the space mission. He did 20 years with the Space Shuttle and I’m doing it with Space Force, so maybe one of my kids will do it, too.”
Majoring in biology at Valdosta State while also being enrolled in ROTC, Sanders said he had originally planned on becoming a doctor (and was accepted to the Air Force Medical Corps) but decided he wanted a different assignment and his ROTC commander said the only open positions were in Space and Missiles. Thus, Sanders’ career began as an Air Force missileer at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
His next move was transitioning into the Space Career field at Schriever Air Force Base (now Schriever Space Force Base) in Colorado Springs, where he served the 4th Space Operations Squadron. After serving at the National Reconnaissance Office in Northern Virginia, Sanders and his family traveled overseas to RAF Menwith Hill in the United Kingdom for two years.
Sanders’ last assignment before his appointment was at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and in 2020 transitioned into the Space Force.
“That was when Space Force was activated,” he said of his time at Offutt. “I was in a perfect spot because I have nuclear time at the beginning of my career and then had 12 years of space experience.”
Interestingly enough, there was a brief period of time when it appeared as if Sanders the younger would be the boss of Sanders the elder.
“My dad was holding off retirement because there was a chance I could command him when he was a radar technician at Eglin Air Force Base (in Florida) and transitioned as a civilian into the Space Force,” said Sanders, who will be in charge of three Space Force constellations while in California. “He was really hoping that I’d get picked up for command and be his squadron leader. It didn’t turn out that way, so he retired last month.”
Having grown up in a military family, Sanders knows well the toll frequent moves can take on children. He said his three kids – Payton, 12, Claire, 9, and Ethan, 6 – have been more than good sports about all the transitions they’ve already experienced.
“I’m blessed,” he said. “My family has been a tremendous part of this career. Everybody says they have the best kids, but I truly do. They are so resilient. They say military kids end up making more relationships and having to say goodbye to more people in five years than the average kids does in a lifetime.
“It’s hard as a parent to see, especially as they get older and they’re making relationships and have to say bye. But what I do see is they’ve become a little bit more (outgoing) because they don’t have the time.”
And Sanders also credited his wife with sticking by his side since middle school.
“Susannah didn’t know what she was signing up for back in eighth grade,” he said. “She’s definitely the bedrock. Home is where the Space Force takes you. She’s the one who makes it home for us. I couldn’t do it without her. I took command, I get the accolades and the awards and medals, and it’s hard because the family is in the background, but every chance I get I try to show my gratitude because I definitely couldn’t do it without them.”
The Defense Meritorious Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (with two oak leaf clusters), the Combat Rediness Medal, the Air & Space Campaign Medal and the Nuclear Operations Deterrence Medal (with “N” device) are among the major awards and decorations Sanders has received during his long career as a space officer.
According to information released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, 10 SOPS will fall under Space Operations Command’s satellite communications delta, DEL8, and perform the mission formerly fulfilled by the Naval Satellite Operations Center. In his role as commander, Sanders will lead a 130-member team flying 11 satellites to provide continuous, secure and reliable communications to U.S. forces and allies.
Sanders said he expects to serve at Point Mugu for at least two years and then he’ll be on the move again, hopefully to somewhere closer to Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.