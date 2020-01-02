The family and friends of a Gwinnett Senior Magistrate Judge are mourning her death roughly two weeks after she was struck by a car in Buford.
The Gwinnett County Police Department said detectives are investigating the incident that led to Powell's death. She died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the Dec. 20 accident.
Powell was a wife, mother and grandmother. Her husband, Tony Powell, is an attorney and former Lawrenceville city councilman.
Chief Magistrate Court Judge Kristina Blum said she and her colleagues were devastated to hear the news.
"Right now, it is impossible to conceptualize our Court without Judge Powell," Blum said. "Her knowledge, expertise and judicial talent are irreplaceable. All of us in the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court carry a bit of Judge Powell with us because she was such an amazing mentor and teacher. In fact, I always called her the 'Godmother' of Magistrate Court. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, Judge and person. We will miss her every day."
Police said Judge Emily Powell was struck by a vehicle on South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. A police report said the driver of the vehicle left the scene without contacting police. Police said the driver contacted authorities later. Police are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.
Police said Powell was crossing from the south shoulder to the north shoulder of West Moreno Street when she was struck by a truck. Police said Powell sustained serious injuries at the scene and was transported to the hospital. On Tuesday, police said, Powell died from her injuries.
Police said circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.
Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County Magistrates when Magistrate Courts were created by the Legislature in 1983. She served the court for more than 20 years. She attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. She was married with two children. Powell's experience lent her to training and mentoring new judges in Gwinnett County. Powell was also a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and active with Gwinnett Senior Leadership.
Powell was a native of Richmond, Virginia, and went on the earn an undergraduate degree at Davidson College in North Carolina. Her first office as a magistrate court judge was a small, two-room office on the Lawrenceville Square. She retired for several years to raise her children, but later rejoined the Magistrate Court as a Senior Magistrate. She helped the court grow from its two-room start into one of the largest Magistrate Courts in Georgia, operating out of two courthouses with a roster of 25 judges and a case load of around 100,000 matters a year.
"As we move so sadly into 2020, we hope to honor Judge Powell in the way she honored those around her," Blum said. "She always stayed true to what is really important — prioritizing the people she loved, maintaining a servant's heart, and always having an attitude of thankfulness and joy."
Police ask anyone with information to share in this case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.