Sixteen students from the eighth grade fundamentals of engineering class from Duluth's Coleman Middle School were recently given a very unique experience.

In celebration of National Engineer’s Week, Duluth-based Columbia Engineering and Services, Inc. hosted the students for a full day, hands-on civil engineering experience. The program day was a fast-paced day of learning about land planning, topography, parking lot design, land surveys, water structures, AutoCAD, AutoTURN, creating a site design, and pulling together a plan for presenting their final designs to a panel of judges — all between 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

