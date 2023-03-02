Sixteen students from the eighth grade fundamentals of engineering class from Duluth's Coleman Middle School were recently given a very unique experience.
In celebration of National Engineer’s Week, Duluth-based Columbia Engineering and Services, Inc. hosted the students for a full day, hands-on civil engineering experience. The program day was a fast-paced day of learning about land planning, topography, parking lot design, land surveys, water structures, AutoCAD, AutoTURN, creating a site design, and pulling together a plan for presenting their final designs to a panel of judges — all between 9:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Twenty-five of Columbia’s staff participated in working with students and providing guidance throughout the day. This is Columbia’s fifth annual event to host the students. Columbia officials said they were honored to have the school’s namesake, Brooks Coleman, as a guest for the early part of the day.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.