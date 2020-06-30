Coleman Middle School in Duluth was recognized by state officials this week for its efforts to incorporate art into student learning.
The school is one of five schools chosen to receive the Georgia Department of Education’s new Creative School Arts Integration School of Excellence Award. The award is designed to honor schools that integrate the arts into the curriculum through various means.
“We believe the arts are an essential part of a well-rounded education, that they are valuable on their own and that they enhance learning in other subject areas,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “This award recognizes schools who are going above and beyond to integrate the arts into their students’ day-to-day learning experience.”
Coleman Middle School was recognized for its “whole-school model for arts integration through grade-level project-based learning” approach, according to state officials.
The school incorporates the arts in assignments. One example highlighted by the state being a trip where students were taken to the High Museum of Art and then had to create their own pieces of art to find a way to answer the question, “How can I artistically share my vision for Georgia’s future based on the stories of Georgia’s past?”
Other examples cited by state officials included having students participate in the Duluth Art Walk, holding a school talent show, having students participate in a literacy night event, host an art club, stage theater productions and have students participate in the county’s art showcase.
The other recipients of the award included Powder Springs Elementary School and Labelle Elementary School in Cobb County Schools, Kay Pace School of the Arts in Clayton County Schools and Henderson Mill Elementary School in DeKalb County Schools.
