The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office is warning residents of north Georgia, including Gwinnett County, that freezing temperatures are expected this evening, with black ice expected on some roads.
The weather service issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon about a cold front moving through the area following rainstorms moving through north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Temperatures in some parts of north Georgia is expected to fall into the 20s with light freezing rain, sleet or snow expected as the cold front moves into the area. That raises concerns about ice forming on roadways.
"As a result of the temperatures quickly dropping below freezing and relative humidity values remaining high," the weather service said in the statement. "Many area roads and bridges will not have an opportunity to dry off and subsequently have an opportunity to freeze overnight and into the early AM resulting in areas of black ice. Areas along and north and west of the Interstate 85 corridor have the greatest risk of black ice forming. Counties and communities just to the south and east of Interstate 85 may see some patchy black ice."
In Lawrenceville, temperatures are expected to drop to about 23 degrees early Tuesday morning with showers and a thunderstorm expected before 1 a.m., and a light shower between 1 and 2 a.m., according to the weather service. A quarter- to a half-inch of rain is expected to fall Monday night.
Although the forecast calls for sunny weather on Tuesday, the high is only expected to get up to 36 degrees. The temperature will drop to about 25 degrees Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Although the special weather statement referenced communities north and west of I-85, a separate hazardous weather advisory from the National Weather Service states, "counties and communities just to the south and east of Interstate 85 may see some patchy black ice."
Due to the cold temperatures expected to hit the area, HomeFirst Gwinnett is planning to host a warming station at its Norcross Assessment Center, which is located at 5320 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The station will be offered on a first come, first served basis from 6 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. each night. The warming station’s entrance is located at the back of the building.
HomeFirst Gwinnett will require face mask usage in the station and will provide masks to people who need them. Social distancing will also be required in the station.
Food, beverages and showers are available at the station.
