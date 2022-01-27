It is going to be extremely cold in north Georgia on Friday night and Saturday morning, raising the risk of frostbite or hypothermia, according to the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office.
The weather service issued a warning about expected cold temperatures moving through the area with a "strong cold front." Temperatures in north Georgia are expected to be somewhere between 15 and 25 degrees.
Forecasters expect the wind chill values will be in the single digits, however. That means, with the wind chill factored in, it's going to feel like it is just barely above zero degrees.
Meanwhile, the wind chill values in middle Georgia are expected to be in the teens.
"Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors Friday night and Saturday morning," the National Weather Service said in a special weather advisory. "Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia."
To illustrate how cold it may seem Saturday morning, the weather service is forecasting that the temperature will feel like it's 5 degrees in Atlanta with the wind chill factored in. It will feel like it's 6 degrees in Gainesville and 8 degrees in Griffin.
Temperatures are expected to rise to somewhere in the 30s, and the winds are expected to die down, on Saturday afternoon.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
