Winter weather moved into Gwinnett County and elsewhere across north Georgia late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, causing disruptions of schools and government services — but county police said there were not any major problems that needed their assistance.
The cold front, which dropped temperatures into the 20s in the early morning hours on Tuesday, followed rain, which created concerns about black ice forming on roadways.
Gwinnett County Public Schools opted to do a digital learning day on Tuesday while Georgia Gwinnett College, Gwinnett Technical College, Gwinnett courts and the county’s tax commissioner office locations opened two hours later than normal. Gov. Brian Kemp also had county government offices open on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said the weather did not create any major issues on the roads that required police assistance, however.
“From what I know we did not have any incidents outside the normal flow of morning traffic,” Flynn said.
Meanwhile, HomeFirst Gwinnett opened a warming station at its Norcross Assessment Center on Monday night and Tuesday night, when temperatures were again expected to drop into the 20s.
