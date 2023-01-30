stricklands2.jpg

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Library System

A couple known for their philanthropy will be recognized by the Gwinnett County Public Library System in March for their efforts to support libraries and the broader community.

Clyde and Sandra Strickland have been named Public Library Champions as part of the 2022 Georgia Public Library Awards. The Gwinnett library system said it will hold a celebration at 11 a.m. on March 21 at the Duluth library branch to honor the couple.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.