A couple known for their philanthropy will be recognized by the Gwinnett County Public Library System in March for their efforts to support libraries and the broader community.
Clyde and Sandra Strickland have been named Public Library Champions as part of the 2022 Georgia Public Library Awards. The Gwinnett library system said it will hold a celebration at 11 a.m. on March 21 at the Duluth library branch to honor the couple.
"The Stricklands are huge advocates for the library system," Gwinnett County Public Library Director of Development and Community Partnerships Jason DiFranco said. "Their focus is advancing education and literacy, so it has always been a perfect marriage for us.
"Whether it be providing funding for scholarships for individuals to earn their high school diplomas, seed money to start their own businesses through the New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator, or donating funds to assist with technology and collections to help support literacy for all ages."
Clyde Strickland founded Metro Waterproofing, which serves the construction industry in the southeast, and the couple has, among other things, been big supporters of Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where the heart center is named in their honor.
But, the Stricklands have also done several things to support Gwinnett libraries.
Library system officials said the couple has:
• Provided funding for the Career Online High School program, which works with people who have aged out of public schools but have not yet graduated from high school
• Funded a New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator program, which has helped 38 formerly incarcerated people start their own business
• Funded scholarships to help library staff complete their education
• Donated $1 million to support programming at the Hooper-Renwick themed library in Lawrenceville, which will honor the legacy of the Hooper-Renwick School, which was the school most Black children in Gwinnett attended before the desegregation of schools.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
