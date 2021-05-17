Merging their faith with their passion for medicine and education, Gwinnett County philanthropists Clyde and Sandra Strickland recently established an endowed doctoral scholarship fund at PCOM Georgia.
Through the fund, $5,000 scholarships will be awarded annually to three students, one from each doctoral program on the Suwanee campus, to include those earning degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy and physical therapy.
North Carolina natives, the Stricklands have been residents of Gwinnett since 1969. With a belief in caring for their community, the couple will provide the yearly scholarships to PCOM Georgia students who are graduates of Gwinnett County Public Schools.
“We want to help our neighbors here,” Sandra Strickland said. “We can’t help everybody around the world and in other states, but we can surely do something right here in our own community.”
PCOM Georgia joins a group of Gwinnett County organizations that the couple supports including: Annandale Village, Central Gwinnett High School, Georgia Gwinnett College, Gwinnett Technical College, Home of Hope, the Hope Clinic, Junior Achievement, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, the Partnership Against Domestic Violence and Rainbow Village.
Clyde Strickland’s interest in medicine began when he served in the US Army’s 24th medical battalion stationed in Germany.
“I’ve always been fascinated with medicine and how it works,” he said, although he admits to not seeing a doctor until an emergency room visit at age 18.
Clyde Stricland was raised in Selma, N.C., the son of a sharecropper. His family refrained from formal medical treatment and cared for ailments at home.
The Stricklands have been long-time supporters of Northside Hospital Gwinnett (formerly Gwinnett Medical Center) where Sandra is a member of the Women’s Advisory Council. Clyde serves on the Board of Directors for the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation. They provided funding to build the hospital’s chapel, spearheaded a capital campaign for the Strickland Heart Center, funded the Sandra J. Strickland Diagnostic Center, and helped build the Strickland Family Medicine Center, a teaching facility for Northside Gwinnett’s family medicine residency program.
Calling himself a “research guy,” Clyde noted that as he’s formed relationships with physicians, he’s realized how much debt students undertake in order to earn a healthcare degree.
“We want to help them reduce the debt so that they can spend more time not only being a doctor, but being with their families,” he said.
“It’s so good to have the backing of Gwinnett County residents Clyde and Sandra Strickland as our students learn to treat and heal patients,” Senior Director of Development Alisa Toney said.
