Runners and walkers will gather Saturday at North Gwinnett Church in Suwanee to honor the memory of Cliff Ramos — the Hall of Fame wrestling coach who passed away in 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.
It will be the second annual Coach Cliff Ramos Legacy 5K, which honors the man who spent the majority of his coaching career at Collins Hill High School.
Last year more than 250 people participated in the race, raising more than $9,000 Pancreatic Cancer Foundation Network.
"Our family would like to thank everyone in the community who honored by Dad by participating in the race," Taylor Ramos said after last year's race. "People traveled as far as from Missouri to take part.
"It was amazing to look around Saturday to see smiles on everyone there and to know that my Dad was the reason for those smiles. It is something I'll never forget."
This year's race, which will benefit Fellowship of Christian Athletes Wrestling of Georgia and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, is being held at North Gwinnett Church.
The church is located at 4973 West Price Rd. in Suwanee. The race route will go down West Price Rd. and then onto Level Creek Rd.
"Coach fought courageously for over two years, undergoing serious surgeries and a multitude of setbacks," a post on the race's website said. "While his life on earth ended in October of 2020, our hope is for him to be remembered by his impact in the community and his never-ending fight against pancreatic cancer.
"So come on out and run/walk/crawl, it makes no difference at all how you help us in the fight against pancreatic cancer."
