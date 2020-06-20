Senior Pastor at Poplar Hill Missionary Baptist Church Avery Headd said he believes it's going to take a collaborative effort from every segment of the community to create a society that is alive, growing and developing for all people.
Headd and Buford Board of Commissioners Chairman Phillip Beard hosted "A Community in Dialogue" at the Buford Community Center Thursday night with panelists that included law enforcement, local officials, legislators and clergy. They discussed the recent protests surrounding the killing of black people due to excessive police force.
"Many people are asking what can we do in the mist of this turbulent time that we're living in and the only thing that I could think of was to have a community dialogue," Headd said.
"... I had already begun to work on a piece called 'Take a Seat Before You Take The Street' in response to the protests, so this is just the beginning of that. If you can sit down and have a dialogue to talk about the differences of our culture and build on that, I think we will be better people."
As a pastor, Headd said he believes it is important to include clergy in the conversation because sometimes churches are not taught inclusive love and so they stay segregated to avoid becoming a part of a larger context of the community.
"His love that he (Jesus) showed us is what compelled us to love each other," Perimeter Church Pastor Chip Sweney said. "Love is the most consistent theme throughout the Bible, and it's not just loving those like us but it's loving those that are different than us as well."
"The parable of the Good Samaritan is a good example.... Jesus was being very intentional. This is about loving those that are different than us ethnically, as well as social economically and in other ways."
During the question-and-answer portion of the event, the moderators asked about the panelists' views on calls to defund the police, the recruitment process to attract diversity in the police department, measures they believe are needed to change police behavior and what the Bible teaches about race and ethnicity.
"I am in several unique positions," candidate for Gwinnett County Sheriff Curtis Clemons said. "Every day before I put on a uniform I am a black man in America. ... As I have told some friends, sometimes I am so black I'm not expected to be blue and sometimes I'm so blue I'm not expected to be black."
Clemons said he believes the police department needs to work on implicit bias, inclusion, community engagement and fear of the "other," which can cause overreaction by both law enforcement and the community.
State House Rep. Dewey McClain also suggested implementing better laws such as a law for force data collection so there is a public record of any police officer that does something wrong, as well as the removal of qualified immunity for law enforcement for misconduct or illegal activities.
"If I knew that something was going to happen to me, I may think twice before I do something that I shouldn't be doing," McClain said, referring to police misconduct.
However, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and Commissioner Marlene Fosque said they do not see how defunding the police department would be feasible, considering the county's growing population and individual police departments in addition to the county police department.
Fosque elaborated by saying that defunding the Gwinnett County Police Department would shift some of the responsibility to the city police departments and that if the county then tried to defund the sheriff's office it could lead to a lawsuit. Nash and Fosque said it was important to look at funding other programs instead.
Because Gwinnett County is becoming more diverse, incoming Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West said applicants looking to join the police department are also becoming more diverse, but the department still recruits throughout the state and the country.
West said the starting salary at the Gwinnett County Police Department is $39,801, with educational incentives of 3% for an associate's degree and 6% for a bachelor's degree. After training and the end of their first year, officers receive another raise, plus benefits.
"We always have to remember that the public are the police and the police are the public," West said in his closing remarks. "We have to work together to solve our problems. We have to recognize always that the power of police is to fulfill the functions and the duties and that's dependent on public approval."
