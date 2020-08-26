Georgia Gwinnett College resumed in-person instruction earlier this month as students returned to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
Classes are resuming as GGC, like other schools around the world, work to keep students safe amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic. Officials at GGC provided these photos from the first day of class.
