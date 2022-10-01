Lawyers for six state and local civil and voting rights groups are calling on Gwinnett County's elections board to stop hearing voter registration challenges until after this year's general election and change how it handles challenges because, they claim, the board is violating a federal voter registration law.
The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sent a letter to the elections board and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office on Thursday on behalf of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP; Gwinnett County Branch of the NAACP; GALEO Latino Community Development Fund Inc.; Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda Inc.; League of Women Voters of Georgia; and Common Cause.
The groups claim the county is violating voters rights on two grounds.
One is that, they assert, National Voter Registration Act of 1993 prohibited an elections board from hearing voter registration challenges within 90 days of a federal election. The other is that they assert the county's elections board has sustained some voter registration challenges without adhering to requirements laid out in the same federal law.
"Should You fail to take remedial action within (20) days to restore Gwinnett County voters to the electors list who were removed and/or were put into 'challenged' status in violation of the NVRA, or if you continue to remove registered voters from the electors list or put them into 'challenged' status in violation of Section 8 of the NVRA, the organizations reserve all of their legal rights in this matter," attorney Julie M. Houk wrote in the letter.
At the heart of the issue is a conflict between Georgia's elections laws and federal law.
State statute O.C.G.A. 21-2-230 says a voter's registration can be challenged up to the day that voter casts their ballot or the day before their absentee ballot, if they cast one, is set to be tabulated. The county's elections board is required to immediately consider the challenge under the state law.
The county's election board can face sanctions from the State Elections Board if it does not comply with the law.
At the same time, the attorneys for the six groups assert that 52 U.S.C. 20507 (c)(2)(A) prohibits elections boards from hearing or sustaining voter registration challenges within the three months leading up to a federal election.
The federal code section in question mandates that a state must "complete, not later than 90 days prior to the date of a primary or general election for Federal office, any program the purpose of which is to systematically remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters."
The Nov. 8 general election ballot includes federal elections for U.S. House of Representatives seats and one of Georgia's seats in the U.S. Senate.
The Lawyers Committee asserted the county's elections board violated federal law in the spring when it sustained challenges on March 28 for people who had addresses listed on the voter registrations that were located on Buford Drive, Logan Drive, Rockbridge Road, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Sugarloaf Parkway, Dawson Boulevard and Collins Hill Road.
That was just under two months before Georgia's primary election. The attorneys are also raising concerns about the approach taken to reviewing those challenges in addition to the 90-day issue.
"The BORE’s policy of systematically removing voters based upon alleged 'non-existent' or incorrect residency information, on display during the March 28th meeting, is particularly problematic given that, as the BORE has acknowledged, voter addresses are often incorrectly recorded due to clerical errors," Houk said in her letter to state and county officials.
Houk said that has been an ongoing issue with challenges brought before the Gwinnett elections board. She pointed to a July 20 special meeting where 113 residency-based challenges were dealt with.
"Gwinnett Elections Supervisor, Zach Manifold, informed the BORE during the meeting that the BORE could not adjudicate 108 of those challenges because he had discovered data entry errors had been made to certain voters’ address information entered into the voter registration system, such as the transposition of numbers in the voters’ address, and that it was likely many of the challenged voters’ address information was similarly incorrect," Houk wrote.
The letter from the Lawyers Committee came about a month after the elections board received a mass challenge to 37,500 voter registrations.
The Lawyers Committee cited that mass challenge in its letter to the state and county officials and pointed out that some discrepancies in voter registration records may be due to human error with incorrect addresses being typed in to the state's voter registration system.
"The importance of following the law and complying with the 90-day rule in connection with the massive number of challenges made so close to the election is demonstrated by a 'sample challenge' from the recently submitted 37,500 challenges that the BORE produced to the Gwinnett County Branch of the NAACP in response to its open records request," Houk wrote in the letter.
Houk cited the case of one voter, Miranda Rose Bennett, in the letter to election officials.
"One of these challenges alleged that Miranda Rose Bennett is ineligible to vote because the address linked to her registration is 2365 Five Forks Trickum Road, supposedly a non-existent address," Houk wrote.
"Our own investigation indicates that Ms. Bennett’s address was likely to be 2356 Five Forks Trickum Road, a premises also previously occupied by her father and mother, and that — as the BORE acknowledged was the case with other, similar challenges — there was a clerical error in recording her address."
Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold told the county's elections board on Sept. 21 that somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 of the challenges were related to ballots cast in the 2020 election and therefore did not fall under the state's rules for challenging voter registrations for upcoming elections.
Manifold told the board at the time that there are about 937 challenged registrations that will require greater evaluation.
"We're gonna have to have probably some sort of challenge hearing at some point in the next couple of weeks," Manifold told the elections board on Sept. 21.
The elections board is set to hold a special meeting to deal with voter challenges at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.
But, county officials said the election board does not plan, at this time, to stop dealing with the challenges brought before it.
"The board will continue to examine the mass challenges," county spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said. "Meanwhile, Elections staff will diligently work to review those challenges. Ultimately, the board will make a decision on next steps."
