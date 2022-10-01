DSC_0633.JPG (copy)

Gwinnett voters cast their ballots in Georgia's partisan primary and nonpartisan election at the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville polling location in May. The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is calling on county officials to change their approach to handling voter registration challenges and to reinstate voters that the group claims were removed from voter rolls in violation of federal law.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

Lawyers for six state and local civil and voting rights groups are calling on Gwinnett County's elections board to stop hearing voter registration challenges until after this year's general election and change how it handles challenges because, they claim, the board is violating a federal voter registration law.

The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law sent a letter to the elections board and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office on Thursday on behalf of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP; Gwinnett County Branch of the NAACP; GALEO Latino Community Development Fund Inc.; Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda Inc.; League of Women Voters of Georgia; and Common Cause.

