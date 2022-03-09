The City of Suwanee recently named the members of its seventh Suwanee Youth Leaders (SYL) class. These students were chosen based on a combination of the strength of application, recommendations from teachers and school administrators, and extracurricular resume.
SYL is a 10-month leadership program for high school sophomores and juniors living within the North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, or Collins Hill clusters.
Participants gain exposure to local initiatives and community and civic leaders, while also offering multiple volunteer opportunities. This year, the class will be involved in planning a city-wide event, as well as planning and implementing a community service project.
“SYL gives the City of Suwanee a meaningful connection with our schools and encourages youth involvement by forming sincere, authentic relationships,” said Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson. “Through SYL, we are able to foster a group of young people who have more knowledge about how local government works and spark a lifelong desire to be involved.”
