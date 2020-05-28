Drivers in the Norcross area may have noticed a unique way the city is honoring its high school graduates.
For the past week, and continuing until June 3, a digital billboard has been highlighting the Class of 2020 graduates from both Norcross High School and Paul Duke STEM High School, which is also located in Norcross.
A rotating slideshow on the billboard highlights the graduates from both schools. The billboard is located at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and N. Norcross Tucker Road.
“The Class of 2020 has had to face obstacles like no other graduating class before them,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. "(The class) has faced much, but their achievement is all the greater because of it. We are so proud of these students’ resilience, and just wanted to do a little something for them to help make this time special.”
Students and parents wanting a closer look at the billboards can pull into the Norcross Triangle Shopping Center parking lot. According to city officials, the slideshow will display two students per slide, rotating in alphabetical order by the students’ first names. On average, each student will display twice a day over the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.