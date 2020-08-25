The Lawrenceville City Council entered into an agreement with the city’s Downtown Development Authority to purchase an extended stay hotel in the city on Monday.
The city said the purchase of the Villa Lodge & Suites property, which is located at 512 West Crogan St., is part of its plans to revitalize the Lawrenceville Highway area corridor near Central Gwinnett High School.
“The City is eager and excited to extend the redevelopment success we have seen in the immediate downtown area to the Lawrenceville Highway corridor,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said in a press release. “The acquisition of this property is another significant step in reaching our goal of providing new development in that area.”
Officials said the city has partnered with Impact46 and the Lawrenceville Response Center to provide relocation funding, housing assistance, and financial/job counseling to those currently residing at the Village Inn & Suites.
“We appreciate the City of Lawrenceville’s commitment to our initiatives,” said Jen Young, Impact46 Director. “Together we have a plan and a process in place to provide the necessary resources to ensure all individuals and families find new housing, as well as access to employment and nutrition in order to provide a path to long-term sustainable housing.”
City officials said the purchase is part of an overall vision for economic revitalization of the Lawrenceville Highway corridor that includes the new School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School.
The School of the Arts, which is currently under construction by Gwinnett County Public Schools and partly funded by the city of Lawrenceville, will provide fine arts coursework and a conservatory setting for select students specializing in the performing arts, visual arts and technology for the arts. City officials said the new addition to Central Gwinnett High will open August 2021.
City officials said they are also currently working on an extension of Nash Street from the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center to Gwinnett Drive. The goal of that project is to provide better access to the Gwinnett County courthouse, as well as opening up new development opportunities along the extension.
According to the city, the DDA will close on the property at 512 West Crogran St. on Sept. 30 and demolish the structures immediately thereafter. The city does not have immediate plans for the property, officials said, and will work closely with the DDA to identify new development opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.