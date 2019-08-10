City offers tips for school readiness and safety
With school back in session, the city of Johns Creek offered some tips in a news release to help keep students safe and ready to learn:
♦ If you walk to school, always walk on the sidewalk, if one is available; when on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.
♦ If you ride your bike, always wear a helmet, ride on the right side of the road, with traffic and in a single file.
♦ If you ride the bus, always wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before approaching. Your bus driver will signal you when it is safe to cross to or board the bus.
♦ Ask your children to use both straps when wearing their backpack to evenly distribute the weight on their shoulders.
♦ Don’t overstuff a backpack; it should weigh no more than 5 percent to 10 percent of your child’s body weight.
♦ Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children.
♦ If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.
♦ The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.
♦ Don’t block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic.
♦ Please watch for officers directing traffic.
Movies at Newtown Park set for Aug. 31
Movies at Newtown Park is scheduled Aug. 31, with “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG) which was rescheduled from a previous date due to inclement weather.
According to the city’s description: “When video-game bad guy Ralph and best friend Vanellope discover a way onto the internet, they set off on a mission to save her broken game.”
Movies at Newtown Park are free and include pre-show entertainment such as an inflatable moonwalk, face-painting, children’s activities, giveaways and music. Food truck fare will be available for purchase as well.
Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The movie starts after sunset. The Movies at Newtown Park series is sponsored by Northside Hospital.
For more information on future movies at Newtown Park, visit www.johnscreekga.gov.
Volunteers needed to serve on city boards
Residents interested in serving on the Arts and Culture Board can nominate themselves for board positions.
Residents with the time, ability and desire to actively participate on this board can apply online at www.johnscreekga.gov/services-resources/forms/planning-zoning/board-application.
The Arts and Culture Board promotes the arts by making recommendations to the mayor and city council about enriching the city’s cultural scene. The board advocates for the arts as well as studies and makes quarterly recommendations to city council about policies and proposed programs or artwork in Johns Creek.
The Arts and Culture Board has 11 members nominated by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. Each board member is appointed to a two-year term and may serve consecutive terms. The board meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month.
The city opens the self-nomination process for 30 days. Once closed, all applications are then forwarded to the council for review.
Afterward, the council provides their recommendations to the mayor. Each recommended applicant is contacted by Mayor’s Aide Craig Kidd to determine if they are still interested in serving. The mayor then nominates board appointees and council ratifies the appointments. This is a 60-90 day process.
Questions? Call City Hall at 678-512-3200 or email info@JohnsCreekGA.gov.
— From staff reports