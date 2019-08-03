A longtime government administrator who formerly worked in the governments of surrounding areas — as well as a role long ago in Johns Creek — is the city’s new community development director.
Officials with Johns Creek announced this week the hire of Ben Song, replacing a role previously filled by Sharon Ebert and overseen in the interim by Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer.
Song comes to the city from Gwinnett County, where he served as director of the real estate and records management division.
He previously served as community development director for the city of Brookhaven and has extensive local government, planning and land use experience.
Song held supervisory roles overseeing land use, zoning and real estate in Gwinnett County government and in the cities of Peachtree Corners and Brookhaven. Earlier in his career, Song served as a Planner III in Johns Creek.
“Ben’s familiarity with the City of Johns Creek, coupled with his decade-plus experience across other cities and counties make him a fit for Johns Creek and the needs of our community,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker.
While with Gwinnett County, Song supervised a division which operated a multi-million-dollar budget and oversaw land acquisition projects and the purchase and disposition of county property.
At the city of Brookhaven, Song started as the planning and zoning manager and was soon promoted to deputy director of community development and eventually to the community development director position.
“I’m confident Ben’s results-driven leadership and land use and zoning proficiency will help keep our city in step with our comprehensive plan and strategically guide the department forward,” said Police Chief and Acting City Manager Ed Densmore. “He possesses the right experience to implement the community’s vision and guide appropriate development and opportunities in our city.”
A member of the American Planning Association and the Georgia Planning Association, Song oversaw the adoption of the city of Brookhaven’s first comprehensive plan and directed and processed the annexation of approximately 160 acres of land for the city.
“I am passionate about planning and land use and I am quite familiar with building consensus within the community through transparent and active civic engagement,” Song said. “My goal is to provide honest and reliable guidance in order to better the community, deliver excellent customer service and promote a strong system of accountability.”
Song holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and public policy from the University of Toronto and also has a master’s in planning and economic development from Georgia State University.