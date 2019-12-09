Want to enjoy New Year's Eve festivities without the worry of driving? The city of Duluth has a deal for you.
In an effort to promote downtown businesses and ensure revelers can get to the fun and back home safely, the city is offering free round-trip Uber rides on Dec. 31.
According to a post on the city's web site, here are the details:
• All rides must originate or end in downtown Duluth.
• Rides will be covered up to $25 each way.
• A unique code will be released on the City of Duluth social media pages and website on Dec. 31 at noon.
• The code will be valid from Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 1 at 3 a.m.
• The number of round trip rides available is limited.
The city said the promotion is sponsdored by the Duluth Downtown Development Authority.