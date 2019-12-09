Duluth offers free Uber rides
In an effort to promote downtown businesses and ensure revelers can get to the fun and back home safely, the city of Duluth is offering free round-trip Uber rides on Dec. 31.

Want to enjoy New Year's Eve festivities without the worry of driving? The city of Duluth has a deal for you.

According to a post on the city's web site, here are the details:

• All rides must originate or end in downtown Duluth.

• Rides will be covered up to $25 each way.

• A unique code will be released on the City of Duluth social media pages and website on Dec. 31 at noon.

• The code will be valid from Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. through Jan. 1 at 3 a.m.

• The number of round trip rides available is limited.

The city said the promotion is sponsdored by the Duluth Downtown Development Authority.