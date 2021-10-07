The City of Duluth marketing team recently attended the City-County Communications & Marketing Association conference in St. Louis, where the group earned four national awards.
The city was honored with:
• The Savvy Award for the Discover Downtown Duluth Campaign.
• The Silver Circle Award for its annual Visitors Guide.
• The Award of Excellence for the city’s Instagram page — @city_of_duluth.
• The Award of Excellence for the Mayor Nancy Harris' Carpool Karaoke video.
The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and citizen-government relationships. The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing.
3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups. More than 800 entries in 40 categories were received. 3CMA utilized volunteer judges from across the United States to review every entry and provide constructive comments on the winning entries.
The list of all award winners is available online at 3cma.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.