A small metro Atlanta grocery chain with three locations in Gwinnett County announced on its website that it will now screen customers body temperatures amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
City Farmers Market posted a message on its website to announce the move, but it did not specify when the screenings will begin. A fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19 as well as several other diseases.
"To protect our customers, employees and community, we will begin screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at our entrances," City Farmers Market officials said in their announcement. "Any person registering a temperature of 100.4 (degrees Fahrenheit) or higher will be discreetly informed by a trained member of our staff and we will find an alternative for your shopping."
City Farmers Market has locations in Duluth, Norcross and Snellville. Its other metro area locations are in Chamblee, Atlanta and Marietta.
