One of the first city council members elected as Peachtree Corners was becoming a city in 2012 has lost her bid for another term in office.
Councilwoman Jeanne Aulbach was defeated by Joe Sawyer in the City Council Post 4 race, according to unofficial results released by the city.
Sawyer received 1,300 votes in the race, compared to the 886 votes that Aulbach received. The race was a rematch between Aulbach and Sawyer — and a reversal of fortunes — from four years ago, when Aulbach was the victor by a 15-vote margin in a runoff.
Post 2 Councilman Eric Christ and Post 6 Councilman Weare Gratwick ran unopposed for re-election this year.
In addition to Aulbach, four other members of the original Peachtree Corners City Council are currently still serving on the council. They include Gratwick, Alex Wright, Lorri Christopher and Phil Sadd. Aulbach will become the second member of the original council to leave office. Former councilman Jay Lowe left the council in 2015.
Austin Thompson, Marlene Taylor-Crawford win seats on Lawrenceville City Council
In one of the more noteworthy City Council elections in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, voters in Lawrenceville picked new members who will make up half of the town's City Council.
Two of the four City Council seats in Lawrenceville were on the ballot, and both races were open with no incumbents seeking re-election.
Austin Thompson won the Post 3 seat with 51% of the votes cast in the race, followed by Katrina Fellows (40%) and Edwar Aviles Mercedes (9%), according to unofficial results released by the city.
Meanwhile, Marlene Taylor-Crawford defeated Bruce Hardy with 52% of the votes case, compared to 48% for Hardy.
Thompson and Taylor-Crawford will take office in January.
Suwanee City Council Post 5 race headed to runoff
Suwanee residents will have to wait a little longer to find out who will hold the only City Council seat that was contested in the city this year.
City Councilman Pete Charpentier will face David Martinez in a runoff on Nov. 30. Martinez led the three-person race with 48.4%, or 595, of the votes cast in Tuesday's election compared to 39.5%, or 485 votes, for Charpentier, but state law requires a candidate must surpass 50% to win the race.
Jonathan Marcantonio finished third in the race with 149 votes.
Post 3 Councilwoman Linnea Miller and Post 4 Councilwoman Beth Hilscher ran unopposed for new terms on the City Council.
Tod Warner wins re-election to Snellville City Council
The only contested race in Snellville ended with incumbent City Councilman Tod Warner winning another term in office.
Warner defeated Catherine Hardrick by a margin of 886 to 685 to secure his re-election. Warner has served on the City Council since 2019.
Meanwhile, councilwomen Cristy Lenski and Gretchen Schulz were unopposed in their re-election bids will serve another four years on the council.
Anne Huntsinger, Melanie Long and Brandon Whitfield elected to Loganville City Council
Incumbent Loganville Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger as well as Melanie Long and Brandon Whitfield won three at-large City Council seats on Tuesday.
Long led the field of seven candidates with 576 votes, according to unofficial results fromt he city. She was followed by Whitfield, who received 571 votes, Huntsinger (517 votes), Terry Parsons (468 votes), James Wilson (330 votes), Rosa D. Steele (273 votes) and Shenia Rivers-Devine (272 votes).
Long, Whitfield and Huntsinger will be sworn in during the January 2022 City Council meeting.
Michael Hart, Emil Powella win Lilburn City Council races
Incumbent Lilburn City Councilman Emil Powella cruised to re-election on Tuesday as he and Michael Hart won the city's two contested council races.
Powella defeated Sherrie Villa in the Post 4 race by a margin of 445 to 277. Meanwhile, Hart won the Post 3 race with 469 votes, followed by 201 votes for Daniel J. Bollinger and 84 votes for Calum Lewis.
Matt Myers wins re-election to Norcross City Council
Norcross City Councilman Matt Myers won a new term on the council by defeating Sophie Gibson in the city's only contested race on Tuesday.
Myers received 606 votes cast in the race, compared to 247 votes for Gibson. Fellow City Councilman Bruce Gaynor and Mayor Craig Newton each won re-election without opposition.
Nic Greene, Jenn Thatcher win Sugar Hill City Council races
Incumbent Sugar Hill City Councilman Nic Greene held off a challenge from Amber Chambers to win re-election while Jenn Thatcher won a special election to fill a vacancy on the council on Tuesday.
Greene received 637 votes, compared to 359 for Chambers, in the Post 4 race while Thatcher received 538 votes, compared to 497 for Tiffany Hale Carter, in the Post 3 special election. Those were the city's only contested races. Brandon Hembree won the mayor's race without opposition while incumbent Councilman Taylor Anderson ran unopposed in the Post 5 race. Mason Roszel was also unopposed in the City Council Post 1 special election.
