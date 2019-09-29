AUBURN
Whistlestop Shops hosts Breast Cancer
Fashion Show
The Whistlestop Shops will host its 2019 Breast Cancer Fashion Show at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Last year’s fashion show raised money for a family fighting breast cancer, which is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Tuesday.
The Whistlestop Shops are located at 1369 4th Ave. in Auburn.
BARROW COUNTY
Winder Council to honor Breast Cancer
Awareness Month
Breast cancer survivors, their family and friends, and members of the community are invited to join the Winder City Council on Oct. 8 to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Attendees will stand in the shape of a breast cancer ribbon, and a community photo will be taken with a drone. Everyone is asked to wear pink. The picture will be taken at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Veteran’s Commemorative Park, 113 E. Athens St. in Winder.
The Winder Police Department will be onsite with its pink patrol car for additional photo opportunities.
Following the community photo, the Winder City Council’s regular monthly meeting will take place in the Community Center, 113 E. Athens St. in Winder. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow will be in attendance to receive a proclamation and to provide information about breast cancer awareness.
For more information, visit cityofwinder.com/government/city-council.
BERKELEY LAKE
Realtors plan toy drive
for Norcross Co-op
Berkeley Lake Realtors Tracey Settlage and Jill Rice are organizing a toy drive for the Norcross Cooperative Ministry.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Berkeley Lake City Hall or at the Rice Settlage Team office at 12 Lakeshore Drive in Berkeley Lake.
The Norcross Cooperative Ministry is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families in Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Tucker.
BRASELTON
Music festival returns to Braselton Town Green
Country and Southern rock artists from Georgia will take the stage from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Fretting the Foothills songwriters and music festival on the Braselton Town Green.
Musicians scheduled to appear include Steve Bryson, Eddie Ray, Gregg Erwin, Heart of Pine, Chris Hamrick, Duke Brothers Band, Tommy Townsend and Country River Band.
Townsend is not only a musician; he’s the owner of Grandaddy Mimm’s Moonshine Distillery. And, yes, moonshine will be available at the event.
For more information, visit frettingthefoothills.com or facebook.com/frettingthefoothills.
BUFORD
Buford’s inaugural beer festival planned
The 2019 Best of Georgia Craft Beer Festival is coming to Buford.
Previously held in Sugar Hill, the Craft Beer Festival is new to Buford and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 on the lawn at the Buford Community Center Town Park and Theatre. Tastings from about 30 of Georgia’s craft breweries will be available, along with food trucks and other vendors.
General admission tickets are $30.
All proceeds will benefit Little Kings and Queens, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of young adults who face adversity. For more information, visit www.littlekingsandqueens.org.
The Tannery Row Ale House will run shuttles to and from the event from 3 to 8 p.m. For those interested in continuing the party, the Tannery will host its fifth annual Paranormal Party at 9 p.m., and a combo ticket for the Craft Beer Festival and Paranormal Party is $40.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bigtickets.com/events/trah/best-of-georgia-craft-beer-festival.
DACULA
Elisha Winn Fair to showcase life in 1800s
Learn about life in the 1800s at the Elisha Winn Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elisha Winn House, 908 Dacula Road in Dacula.
Visitors can tour the furnished Elisha Winn House, built in 1812, six years before Gwinnett County was created. The first functions of the county government were carried out in the house, according to the Gwinnett Historical Society.
The event will also feature War of 1812 re-enactors, a blacksmith shop, craft booths and food. Country music will be performed from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission to the event is $3. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
DULUTH
Connect Duluth to meet at Armando’s Cafe
Connect Duluth, an outreach program designed to spark meaningful conversations among community members and representatives of the city of Duluth, will take place Thursday at Armando’s Cafe.
Reservations are required and can be made online at www.duluthga.net/community/get_7involved/connect_duluth.php. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. All guests will be responsible for the cost of their own meals.
Connect Duluth consists of four public meetings a year.
GRAYSON
Leif Erikson Day planned
at Tribble Mill Park
Celebrate the bold explorers of the North Sea and their kilted cousins at Leif Erikson Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The living history festival will be a celebration of the customs and legacy of the Vikings of Scandinavia and the Scottish Highlands. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in competitions and crafts to gain a glimpse into the lives of these ancient and vibrant cultures, according to the event description.
Admission is $5 per person. Activities will take place at Ozora Meadows and the Holly Pavilion within Tribble Mill Park.
To register to attend, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code TMP41400. For more information, call 770-814-4920.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Public Safety Fall Festival returns to Coolray Field
Gwinnett Police and Fire and Emergency Services are partnering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 for the Public Safety Fall Festival at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
The festival celebrates the partnership between public safety and the community – and serves as a way for citizens to interact with fire and police personnel in a non-emergency environment, according to the county’s website.
First responders will show off their emergency vehicles, including a helicopter, ambulance, SWAT personnel carrier and ladder truck. Police officers and fire medics will also provide tips on fire safety, crime prevention, personal safety, and injury prevention.
Admission is free.
For more information, call the Gwinnett Police Crime Prevention Unit at 770.513.5119.
LILBURN
Paint a harvest-themed work at the LAB
Gather your friends and spend an evening at an instructor-led paint party from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Lilburn Activity Building.
Participants will take home a completed night harvest-themed acrylic painting on an 11x16-inch canvas.
The event is open to adults ages 18 and up. Admission is $18 per person. Art supplies are provided. Participants can bring their own nonalcoholic refreshments.
To register, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code LAB41632. For more information, call 678-277-0875.
The LAB is located at 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn.
LOGANVILLE
American Legion hosts Fall Craft Show
The American Legion Post 233 will host a Fall Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Loganville post, 4635 Atlanta Highway.
More than 50 vendors will be selling products including quilts, candles, bath bombs, wood toys and pet collars.
A country breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bar and grill will be open from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gapost233.com or www.facebook.com/gapost233.
NORCROSS
Lantern parade
to light up Norcross
Get your best costumes ready and prepare to march. The Light Up Norcross Lantern Parade will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 in Thrasher park.
The New Orleans-style marching band SABOR! will lead the parade through the streets of downtown Norcross, and MC Lexx will mix beats throughout the evening.
The event is free and open to the public. For those who wish to purchase a lantern, they are available for $15 at the Norcross Welcome Center and various downtown merchants and will be sold in the park the day of the event.
For more information, visit www.norcrossga.net/925/Holidays.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Councilman selected for ARC’s Regional
Leadership Institute
Peachtree Corners Councilman Weare Gratwick was selected earlier this year as one of 56 leaders from throughout metro Atlanta to take part in the Atlanta Regional Commission’s 2019 Regional Leadership Institute.
RLI participants, who are comprised of private, education and nonprofit leaders, study in-depth key regional issues and delve into the importance of regional collaboration to ensure metro Atlanta’s success, according to a news release. Topics include water sustainability and resources, barriers to full employment, and regional and community planning,
“It is a privilege to be selected for ARC’s leadership development program. The topics are very apropos to the challenges facing metro Atlanta today,” said Weare Gratwick, who also is the Gwinnett market president of the newly formed Tandem Bank, which will have locations in Peachtree Corners, Tucker and Decatur.
The RLI program is designed to expose current organizational and community leaders to the importance of understanding specific issues and challenges facing the metro region and how they are all interconnected. Since 1991, more than 1,500 leaders from the business, government, education and nonprofit sectors have participated in the RLI program.
SNELLVILLE
Snellville seniors invited
to sell their crafts
Crafters ages 55 and up are invited to sell their wares at the Snellville Senior Center’s Arts and Crafts Show from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 19.
Booth space is $25 for members of the Snellville Senior Center and $35 for all others.
The Snellville Senior Center is located at 2350 Oak Road in Snellville. For more information, call 770-985-3580.
SUGAR HILL
Downtown cleanup
planned Oct. 12
Help keep the city of Sugar Hill sweet and beautiful. City leaders and community members will gather from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 to clean up downtown Sugar Hill.
Participants will meet in front of Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
Materials, including gloves and garbage bags, will be provided.
For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com
SUWANEE
Coffee with a Cop
planned for Wednesday
Have a cup of coffee and talk about what matters to you.
Coffee with a Cop will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Famous Toastery, located in the Shops of Suwanee, 1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Suite 214.
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.
No reservations are necessary.
For more information, visit suwanee.com.