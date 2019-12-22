AUBURN
Library sets
Virtual Reality Play Day
Stop by the Auburn Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 to try out a virtual reality game system.
Parental waivers are required for all users who are under the age of 18.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn. For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Fort Yargo plans
First Day Hikes
Start the new year with a two-mile hike around the Marbury Creek Watershed at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder.
On New Year’s Day, parks throughout the nation will offer guided First Day Hike Programs. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature, according to America’s State Parks.
Fort Yargo’s First Day Hike will begin promptly at 9:10 a.m. Jan. 1, following a brief introduction and safety discussion. The cost is $3 per person over the age of 6, plus $5 for parking. Participants should bring water and snacks and wear comfortable hiking attire.
Want to sleep in but still start the year off with a hike? A 0.5-mile guided hike along the Bird Berry trail will start at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 1 after a quick safety talk. The group will meet at the Visitors Center and walk to the trail head together. Participants should bring water and wear comfortable hiking attire. There is a $5 parking fee.
Fort Yargo State Park is located at 210 S. Broad St. in Winder. For more information, call 770-867-3489.
BERKELEY LAKE
Voting ends today in city’s Christmas Lights Contest
Today is the last day to vote for the winner of Berkeley Lake’s 6th annual Christmas Lights Contest.
Residents participating in the contest have posted signs in their yards with their contest entry numbers. To vote for a winner, mark the entry number on canned goods or other nonperishable items and drop them in the donation bins at Berkeley Lake City Hall. Each item donated will count as a vote, and voting more than once is encouraged.
The donated canned goods will be given to the Norcross Cooperative Ministry, which provides emergency assistance to families in Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Tucker. The winner of the contest will be announced Tuesday.
Berkeley Lake City Hall is located at 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
Chocolate Walk tickets
on sale Monday
Braselton’s popular Chocolate Walk is set for Feb. 8, and tickets will go on sale Monday.
“It’s an annual trek through our downtown,” Downtown Director Amy Pinnell said in a news release. “And its popularity and energy have grown the past five years.”
The walkable event includes about a dozen stops in downtown businesses, each serving a specialty chocolate treat, as participants shop and explore. Ticket purchasers exchange tickets for a map of participating businesses along with a special chocolate collection bag. Tickets are $10.
“We expect to sell out again this year,” Pinnell said.
For more information, visit www.downtownbraselton.com or call 706-684-0369. The Chocolate Walk is sponsored and hosted by Downtown Braselton.
BUFORD
Simon School Rewards contest ends Jan. 5
Planning to do some last-minute Christmas shopping at the Mall of Georgia? Every dollar you spend could earn your school a point.
The Simon School Rewards program runs through Jan. 5. Participating schools with the most points will earn rewards in February, according to the mall’s website.
To earn points for your school, register online at simonschoolrewards.com/center/mallofgeorgia/home. Select a participating school and upload photos of your Mall of Georgia receipts by Jan. 31. Receipts must be dated Nov. 1 to Jan. 5.
Participating schools include Friendship Elementary in Hall County, Bramlett Elementary and Auburn Elementary in Barrow County, and Sycamore Elementary in Gwinnett County.
The first place winner will receive $5,000; second place, $3,000; and third place, $1,500.
DACULA
BOC approves
Dacula Park upgrades
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved $2.05 million in upgrades to the multi-purpose/football field at Dacula Park using funds from the 2017 SPLOST program.
The existing grass field will be converted to synthetic turf, and the field will receive new bleachers, concrete, drainage, electrical and water systems, plus new fencing, gates, walls and landscaping, according to a news release. The project also includes construction of a new plaza with amenities such as picnic tables and benches. Sports Turf Company was the low bidder for the project.
“The field conversion will reduce future maintenance costs by eliminating mowing and watering and will make the field available for greater use with less downtime,” Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said in the news release. “We’re very grateful for voter support of SPLOST to allow us to improve our recreation facilities through projects like this one.”
The 76-acre Dacula Park in northeast Gwinnett has entrances at 205 Dacula Road and at 2735 Auburn Ave. The first leads to the field, outdoor pool, seven baseball/softball fields, sand volleyball court, outdoor classroom, a pond, trail, pavilion, playgrounds and restrooms. The Auburn Avenue entrance serves the activity building and tennis courts.
DULUTH
Duluth seeks members for Budget Review committee
The city of Duluth is seeking residents who would like to serve on the Citizen’s Budget Review Advisory Committee.
Members of the committee provide feedback and recommendations on ways the city can be more efficient and effective in its daily operations.
The first committee meeting will take place Feb. 19 and establish an overview of the city’s budget process and what the committee’s role in the process will be. All committee members will be given Duluth’s current operating budget (FY2020) and a 10-year forecast presentation. Members will be asked to study the material and be ready to discuss them at the next meeting.
The second meeting, on Feb. 26, will involve a review of draft figures for the preliminary FY2021 budget, debt service commitments and city initiatives, as well as information relating to capital reserve funds.
The third meeting, on March 4, will be geared toward recommendations from Citizen’s committee, addressing any concerns with the budget and discussion of visionary opportunities for the city.
For more information about joining the committee, email Kim Jackson at kjackson@duluthga.net or call 770-497-5321.
GRAYSON
Cookbook, ornaments
for sale at City Hall
Need a last-minute gift for the holidays? Gift the gift of Grayson.
Purchase a cookbook and two ornaments for $8 at Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
City Hall is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the city’s calendar.
For more information, call 770-963-8017.
LAWRENCEVILLE
City blood drive
planned for January
The city of Lawrenceville will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28.
The blood drive will take place in the break room at the Lawrenceville Public Works building, 435 W. Pike St. in Lawrenceville. To make an appointment, email Judy Donald at judy.donald@lawrencevillega.org.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the American Red Cross.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
LILBURN
Senior Group to
explore iMovie
Blazin’ the Trail, a Lilburn Seniors Group, will explore the computer program iMovie as a way to keep in touch with family.
The workshop will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn.
An Apple Inc. video editing application software, iMovie is free for all users of macOS and iOS devices.
For more information about the program, visit gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
LOGANVILLE
Walnut Grove Library launches ukulele club
The Walnut Grove Library is starting a ukulele club for children who want to learn how to play the instrument.
Monthly lessons for beginners ages 6 and up will be offered at the library, 1000 Walnut Grove Parkway in Loganville. Participants are encouraged to bring their own ukulele.
For more information, call 678-342-9758.
NORCROSS
Recycling tips offered at upcoming library program
Gwinnett Recycles founder Laura Hernandez will give tips for home recycling at an upcoming workshop at the Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
“Living Green: Gwinnett Recycles” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the library, 6025 Buford Highway in Norcross.
Gwinnett Recycles is a team of volunteers working to advance recycling in Gwinnett County.
The website GwinnettRecycles.com includes a blog with recycling tips, recycling directory and other resources.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Wesleyan Artist Market books Farmer
for opening night
Southern author, interior designer and speaker James Farmer will help kick off the Wesleyan Artist Market in 2020.
Farmer is the author of books including “A Time to Plant,” “Sip & Savor,” “Porch Living,” “Wreaths for All Seasons,” “A Time to Cook,” “Dinner on the Grounds,” “A Time to Celebrate” and “A Place to Call Home.” His work has also been published in magazines such as “Southern Living” and “House Beautiful.”
The 2020 Wesleyan Artist Market will open April 23 at Wesleyan School, 5405 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners. It will be the 22nd year of the fine art, jewelry and handmade goods show. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit artistmarket.wesleyanschool.org.
SNELLVILLE
Ordinance to reduce billboard numbers
An amendment to Snellville’s billboard ordinance will eventually cut the amount of billboards in the city from its current number to nine.
The amendment governs currently existing, non-conforming billboards on Ga. Highway 124 and U.S. Highway 78. If sign owners completely remove an existing billboard and support structure, they can request to replace an existing billboard with an electric one, according to a news release.
The amendment states sign brightness will automatically be regulated with daylight, the signs must be able to show Amber Alerts and there cannot be any movement or animation on the sign, the news release states.
“We definitely anticipate we are going (to) have a reduction of signs within the city by doing this,” City Attorney Chuck Ross said.
SUGAR HILL
Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society
wins award
The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society recently received the Marvin and Phyllis Hughes Preservation Award from the Gwinnett Historical Society.
The award was presented for significant contribution to the preservation of local history.
The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society helps provide upkeep for the historic Sugar Hill Cemetery. Volunteers have helped locate temporary markers for graves and replace them with permanent markers.
The group has also organized a community scan day to create a digital archive of photographs, deeds, letters and other historic artifacts. They are also involved in the planning of the future Sugar Hill HIstory Museum.
SUWANEE
6th annual Half Marathon planned for Feb. 9
The sixth annual Suwanee Half Marathon and Old Town 5K will take place on Feb. 9.
The Half Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. in front of Suwanee City Hall, and the Old Town 5K will start on 7:45 a.m. on Main Street by the public library.
Registration fees are $65 for the half marathon and $30 for the 5K through Dec. 31. Prices will increase to $75 and $35 respectively on Jan. 1. Proceeds from the event will benefit Suwanee Public Arts programs/
Special commemorative jackets will be provided to participants who have participated in the previous five Suwanee Half Marathon events. The jackets will be mailed to those who are eligible.
For more information, visit www.suwaneehalf.com.