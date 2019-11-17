AUBURN
Santa to visit
Auburn Library
Santa Claus will be stopping by the Auburn Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
The library has planned a special story time for the event, and each child will have the opportunity to talk to Santa and take a picture with him.
Children can make crafts and have milk and cookies while they wait to meet the jolly old elf.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn. For more information, call 770-513-2925 or visit auburn.prlib.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Apalachee Cycle plans
Ride 2 Give
Apalachee Cycle has planned a charity ride to benefit The Food Pantry — Barrow County Cooperative Benevolence Ministries.
The inaugural Ride 2 Give will take place Saturday. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. at Apalachee Cycle, 79 E. Athens St. in Winder. The bicycle shop will provide lunch after the rides.
The event features two ride options, which are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.. Mountain bikers will ride over to Fort Yargo, and road riders will have a choice of a 30- or 62-mile ride, according to the event description.
There is no registration fee to participate, but all riders should bring food items to be donated to The Food Pantry.
For more information, call Apalachee Cycle at 770-963-6260 or visit www.facebook.com/MTBGwinnett.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec hosts Family Snow Day
Looking for a winter event for the whole family?
Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center will host the annual Family Snow Day from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6. The event will feature games, crafts, contests and a “snow”-ball fight. Participants are encouraged to wear their pajamas.
Registration is $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. To register, call 678-277-0920 or visit www.gwinnettparks.com and search for the event using code PVP41660 (for individual registration) or PVP41661 (for family registration).
Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
Trolley Holiday Lights Tours to start
Hop aboard the Braselton Trolley for a magical tour of the best holiday light displays in town.
The one-hour ride will begin in downtown Braselton, then explore the brightest neighborhoods and attractions in the area. The tour will end with a cup of hot chocolate, compliments of Olive Basket Braselton.
Tours are planned at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.braseltontrolley.com.
BUFORD
Mall of Georgia offers
Pet Photos with Santa
Bring your furry friend for photos with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Mall of Georgia.
Participants should use the mall entrance between Belk and Von Maur for the event. Reptiles and exotic animals will not be permitted.
For all others, the Santa Photo Experience is open through Dec. 24. The hours are as follows:
♦ Today: Noon to 7 p.m.
♦ Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
♦ Nov. 24: Noon to 7 p.m.
♦ Nov. 25-27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
♦ Nov. 29-30: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
♦ Dec. 1: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
♦ Dec. 2-5: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
♦ Dec. 6-7: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
♦ Dec. 8: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
♦ Dec. 9-12: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
♦ Dec. 13-14: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
♦ Dec. 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
♦ Dec. 16-23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
♦ Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To schedule a fast pass to see Santa at the Mall of Georgia, visit www.santasfastpass.com/scheduling/WPlsQQeY.
DACULA
Stargazing planned
at Rabbit Hill Park
Join educators for an evening under the stars on Nov. 30 at Rabbit Hill Park in Dacula.
Stargazing will take place from 9:30 to 11 p.m. at Rabbit Hill Park, 400 Rabbit Hill Road in Dacula. The event is open to everyone ages 5 and up. The cost is $2 per person.
No experience in stargazing is necessary. Telescopes will be available, but participants may also bring their own.
For more information, visit 770-904-3500.
DULUTH
Duluth serving as
Toys for Tots drop-off
The city of Duluth has been selected as a drop-off location for Toys for Tots.
Those who wish to donate can bring unwrapped toys to the following locations by Dec. 13:
♦ Duluth Police Department, 3276 Buford Highway
♦ Duluth City Hall, 3167 Main St.
♦ Bunten Road Park, 3180 Bunten Road
♦ W.P. Jones Park, 3770 Pleasant Hill Road
♦ Duluth Public Works, 2450 Chattahoochee Drive
Toys for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. It distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
For other drop-off locations in the North Atlanta area, visit northatlanta.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.
GRAYSON
Grayson invites community to shop small
The city of Grayson is calling on the community to shop small on Small Business Saturday, according to its Facebook page.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, a day in which communities are encouraged to support local small businesses.
For more information, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/about.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville receives safety award from APGA
The city of Lawrenceville was honored in the American Public Gas Association’s Safety Contest for the fifth consecutive year.
The APGA Safety Contest is an annual award given out to APGA public natural gas system members for dedication to safety based on the systems’ overall incident (lost work time) rates, according to a news release. Public natural gas systems are divided into six groups based on annual number of man hours worked, and the winner of each group is calculated based on total man hours worked and lost hours due to accident or injury from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of the calendar year.
“Safety is paramount when operating a natural gas pipeline system,” Dave Schryver, APGA executive vice president and incoming CEO, said in his remarks at the APGA Operations Conference. “The communities you serve trust you to operate your system safely. However, just as important is the safety of your employees. Each day your employees and their families trust that they will go home safely.”
The city of Lawrenceville is one of two members that received the award for the fifth consecutive year. The other was the Orangeburg (S.C.) Department of Public Utilities.
LILBURN
Lilburn plans
Christmas Parade
Lilburn’s annual Christmas Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 and travel down Main Street.
Heidi Campbell, a journalism and British literature teacher at Parkview High School and Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2019 Teacher of the Year, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Santa Claus will also be in the parade in a horse-drawn carriage.
After the parade, children can visit with Santa at Lilburn City Hall. 340 Main St. N.W. in Lilburn.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Woman’s Club plans
Tour of Homes
Loganville’s most exquisitely decorated homes will soon be on display during the annual Loganville Tour of Homes.
The Loganville Woman’s Club presents the holiday Tour of Homes each year to raise money for scholarships for Loganville High School students.
This year’s tour will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from a club member.
For more information about the event, visit www.theloganvillewomansclub.com.
NORCROSS
Registration open for Hoopsgiving event
Bring your A game to compete like the basketball pros and participate in 3-point contests, skill challenges, and 3-on-3 all-star games during the Hoopsgiving All Star Classic.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lucky Shoals Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross.
The Hoopsgiving All Star Classic is open to children ages 7 to 17. Registration is $5 per person.
For more information or to register, call 678-277-0860.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Town Green plans
first tree lighting
Mark your calendars for Peachtree Corners Town Green’s first tree lighting, which will take place during Holiday Glow on the Town Green.
The free event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6. There will be holiday performances from community groups, including a sing-a-long with Peachtree Corners Baptist Church.
The tree lighting will take place at 7:30 p.m., and children can take pictures with Santa and ride a trackless train from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Parking is available within the Town Center, 5200 Town Center Blvd.
For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov.
SNELLVILLE
Tree lighting scheduled
in Snellville
Snellville’s 38th annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30.
A lighted Christmas parade will start at 5:30 p.m. at Wisteria Plaza and end by the Towne Green. The mayor and Santa will flip the switch to light the tree at 7 p.m.
Other activities will include cookie decorating, roasted s’mores and marshmallows, ornament decorating, lighted hay rides and horse-drawn carriage rides.
For more information, visit snellvilletourism.com.
SUGAR HILL
Chilly Willy race planned
in Sugar Hill
Race through downtown Sugar Hill in the Chilly Willy 5K/10K/Half Marathon.
The races will begin at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
Early bird registration is available through Nov. 30. The fee for the 5K is $27. The 10K is $35, and the half marathon is $50. Regular prices will begin in December. All participants registered by Jan. 12 are guaranteed a long-sleeve shirt.
A portion of the event proceeds will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta.
MS is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder.
For more information or to register, visit www.fivestarntp.com.
SUWANEE
Run Run Rudolph 5K returns
Dress in your holiday Rudolph attire or put on your jingle bells or Christmas pajamas.
The second annual Run Run Rudolph 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 at Town Center Park in Suwanee.
Registration is $30, and proceeds benefit Happyfeat, a nonprofit organization that gives individuals with special needs the chance to work and be a part of a variety of special events.
The next day, join Happyfeat again for the Jingle in the Park Holiday Market. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in Suwanee Town Center Park. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to register for the 5K, visit happyfeat.org.