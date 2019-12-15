AUBURN
Carl House hosts
Breakfast with Santa
Santa Claus is stopping by the Carl House this morning for breakfast.
Breakfast with Santa will include a breakfast buffet, photos with Santa, holiday crafts, games and more. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Carl House, 1176 Atlanta Highway in Auburn. Tickets are $25 per person. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted free.
Carl House will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots during the event. The greatest need is gifts for boys and girls ages 10 to 12. Donations should be new and not wrapped in gift paper.
For more information about the event, call 770-586-0095 or visit carlhouse.com/breakfast-with-santa.
BARROW COUNTY
Sheriff’s Office receives $20,000 GOHS grant
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has received a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in recognition of its work as the coordinating agency of the Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network.
The grant, which will continue through September, will help finance and support the activities of the traffic enforcement network, according to a news release. Half of the money will be spent on traffic safety equipment for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to educating drivers and enforcing traffic laws to reduce the traffic crashes in Barrow County,” Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Witte said in the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office, as the coordinator in the PATEN region, will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols; multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and the Thunder Taskforce, the news release states. PATEN includes Barrow, Elbert, Lincoln, Wilkes, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Clarke and Madison counties.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact (that) almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec hosts ‘Rainbow Fish’ craft
Let your little one explore their creative side at new monthly creation events geared just for their little hands.
Jr. Create will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
January’s event will feature a story time with “The Rainbow Fish,” a story by Marcus Pfister about a beautiful fish who learns to make friends by sharing his most prized possessions. Each child will also get their own clay fish to paint and take home.
The event is for children ages 2 to 7. The cost for the event is $4 per person. All supplies will be provided.
For more information, call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Chateau Elan listed as ‘Instagrammable’
Chateau Elan Winery and Resort in Braselton has been named one of seven “Incredibly Instagrammable Hotels in the U.S.” on the Discoverer Blog.
“The Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia is the perfect place to experience beautiful scenery with a glass of wine in hand,” the blog states. “And really, what more could you want in a ‘gram? Stay in the inn overnight and enjoy a game of golf, relax in the spa, and of course, book a tasting session at the winery.”
Instagram is a social media platform that allows users to share photos and short videos with their followers.
The Discoverer features articles and blogs about travel. To see the full list, visit www.thediscoverer.com/blog/the-most-instagrammable-hotels-in-the-u-s.
BUFORD
GEHC hosts
‘Night at Museum’
Ever wonder what happens at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center after hours?
Join the museum for a night of fun from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 to discover how the exhibits come to life after dark.
The event is open to people of all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $5 per person.
Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford. For more information, call 770-904-3500.
DACULA
Hamilton Mill Library offers Kondo-style workshop
Begin the new year learning principles of organization at a workshop at the Hamilton Mill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
“KonDoing” is the first in the series of sessions about the minimalist lifestyle using Marie Kondo’s style of decluttering and home organization. The free program is for adults.
Kondo is the author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.” She also stars in the Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”
The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Mill Library, 3690 Braselton Highway in Dacula.
DULUTH
McDaniel Farm Park to celebrate Lunar New Year
Prepare to usher in the Year of the Rat with a celebration of East Asian culture on Jan. 18 at McDaniel Farm Park.
The Lunar New Year event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at McDaniel Farm Park, 3020 McDaniel Road in Duluth. The event will highlight the diversity of Asian culture in Gwinnett with games, crafts and more.
The event is open to people of all ages. Admission is $3 per person.
For more information, call 770-814-4920.
GRAYSON
Senior Center to host Rain Barrel Make and Take
Create a rain barrel for your home at a Gwinnett Department of Water Resources workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Grayson Senior Center, 485 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
Rain barrels are containers that collect rainwater and are typically located under gutter downspouts. The captured rainwater can be used to irrigate plants during dry periods. By watering with rainwater instead of highly-treated drinking water, homeowners can save money and help conserve the county’s water resources, according to the Department of Water Resources website.
Rain barrels also reduce the impacts of excessive stormwater runoff on rivers and streams by decreasing the volume of water flowing into storm drains.
The workshop is free to attend. To register, visit www.gwinnetth2o.com and click on “Get Involved.” You can also email your name, address and telephone number to dwrworkshops@gwinnettcounty.com or call 678-376-7193, option 5.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Seniors invited to register
for tech classes
The Gwinnett Senior Learning Center will host in-person registration in early January for winter courses of computer and technology classes.
In-person registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Bethesda Park Senior Center, 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville, and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at George Pierce Park Community Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee.
The classes are taught to seniors ages 50 and up by seniors. Classes focus on applications compatible with the Windows operating system, and course topics include email, internet, photo editing, spreadsheets and word processing.
Online registration is also available for the classes.
For more information, visit gsrlc.org.
LILBURN
Mayor to host
town hall meeting
Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist will host a town hall meeting for city residents at 7 p.m. Monday at Lilburn City Hall.
The meeting will give residents the opportunity to ask questions and talk to the mayor about the city’s current and upcoming projects.
The Mayor’s Town Hall meeting is held at 7 p.m. every third Monday, bimonthly, in the first floor shared meeting room at Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St. in Lilburn.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Double Durango Farm
hosts holiday goat yoga
Double Durango Farm is offering holiday goat yoga classes on Dec. 21.
The one-hour yoga class, led by professional and certified yoga instructor Beau Sellers, is ideal for beginners. The class will be held outside in a fenced pasture area, with Nigerian Dwarf goats in the area. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be moved to an indoor barn.
The class will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Double Durango Farm, 2910 Tig Knight Road in Loganville. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-goat-yoga-tickets-84872282281.
Attendees are encouraged to wear tacky holiday sweaters. The goats will be sporting festive holiday attire, as well.
NORCROSS
MLK Day of Service
planned at parks
Begin 2020 by giving back to the community.
MLK Day of Service will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at Cemetery Field, 211 Cemetery St. in Norcross, and Peachtree Ridge Park, 3170 Suwanee Creek Road in Suwanee.
Families, service organizations and scout groups are welcome to participate. Volunteers should wear pants and close-toed shoes and bring gloves. Participants must complete a Waiver of Liability, and any volunteers under the age of 18 must have their form signed by a parent or guardian.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettparks.com.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Author Brad Taylor to visit Peachtree Corners Library
Author Brad Taylor will visit the Peachtree Corners branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library at 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
Taylor is a retired Special Forces lieutenant colonel. In 2011, Taylor published his debut novel, “One Rough Man,” which launched the Pike Logan series. Now with 13 installments and more than 2 million copies sold, the series has consistently hit the New York Times bestseller list.
When not writing, Taylor serves as a security consultant on asymmetric threats for various agencies. The latest novel in his series, “Hunter Killer,” will be released Jan. 7.
The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
The Peachtree Corners Library is located at 5570 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners.
SNELLVILLE
Gwiazdowski to lead wrestling camp
For the first time, wrestlers of all ages will be able to attend a free wrestling camp led by Nick Gwiazdowski.
Gwiazdowski is world bronze medalist and two-time NCAA champion. The event will feature wrestling techniques that can be used in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
Takedown Sportswear is sponsoring the free technique camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at Brookwood High School, 1255 Dogwood Road in Snellville. Lunch will not be provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch.
The registration deadline is today. To register, visit takedown-sportswear.myshopify.com/apps/events?template=events.
SUGAR HILL
The Eagle to show movies through winter break
Celebrate winter break with The Eagle Theatre’s Winter Break Bash.
The event will feature eight days of $2 holiday movies. Movies will be shown at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
♦ Dec. 23: “The Polar Express”
♦ Dec. 26: “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
♦ Dec. 27: “Die Hard”
♦ Dec. 28: “Love, Actually”
♦ Dec. 29: “Sleepless in Seattle”
♦ Dec. 30: “Ice Age”
♦ Jan. 2: “The Holiday”
♦ Jan. 3: “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”
The Eagle is located at 5029 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eagleatsugarhill.com/events.
SUWANEE
Tax Commissioner to speak at Suwanee Library
Meet Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The Tax Commissioner is responsible for the collection of property taxes, including the processing of homestead exemptions, preparation of the county tax digest, billing of taxes and the accounting of and distribution of those taxes, according to its website. Property taxes include those assessed on real estate, public utilities and ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles and mobile homes.
The Suwanee Library is located at 361 Main St. in Suwanee.