AUBURN
Public library’s
Fairy Tale Parade
planned for Oct. 30
The Auburn Public Library’s annual Fairy Tale Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 at the library.
Parents of small children can bring the little ones dressed in costumes for a short storytime followed by a walk through downtown Auburn for candy and treats.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn.
For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Halloween Spooktacular planned for Oct. 25
Winder’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Jug Tavern Park in downtown Winder.
The family friendly event was designed to provide a safe environment for children to enjoy trick-or-treating and games.
Trick-or-treat booths will be provided by the Winder Police Department, the Winder Fire Department, local businesses, faith-based organizations and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.winderspooktacular.com.
BERKELEY LAKE
Chapel to celebrate
60th anniversary
Lake Berkeley Chapel will have its 60th Anniversary Dedication Service from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.
The guest speaker for the service will be Tommy Green, and music will be performed by the chapel musicians and special guests.
After the service, a professional photographer will take a group photo as well as family photos. A full breakfast will be served following the photo shoot.
For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Annual Zombie
5K Run planned
for Saturday
Downtown Braselton’s annual “Zombie 5K Run” is set for Saturday and promises to be challenging, spooky and fun for the entire family.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the course will be littered with zombies. Runners may avoid them by outrunning them.
Registration is $35, and registration instructions are available online at www.downtownbraselton.com.
Event awards will be presented in various age categories, to the top male and female runners, and to the best-dressed zombie runner, according to a news release.
For more information, visit www.downtownbraselton.com or call 706-684-0369.
BUFORD
Ride for the Rescues motorcycle ride
is Saturday
A charity motorcycle ride is planned Saturday to benefit Race for the Rescues, a nonprofit organization that supports animal rescue groups and welfare organizations.
Ride for the Rescues will take place Saturday at the Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle dealership, 2745 Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford.
Rider check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the ride will begin at 10 a.m. All riders will experience a two-hour escorted ride around Lake Lanier.
Ride registration is $30 for motorcycle riders and $15 to $25 for passengers.
The ride will end at Indian Motorcycle with a barbecue lunch.
For more information or to sign up, visit race4rescues.com/ride-for-the-rescues.html.
DACULA
Dacula Falcons
Homerun 5K planned
at Little Mulberry
Participate in the fourth annual Dacula Falcons Homerun 5K on Saturday at Little Mulberry Park and support the Dacula High School Falcons baseball program.
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula. The race will take place on the paved path.
Registration is $25 and available online at www.active.com/auburn-ga/running/distance-running-races/4th-annual-dacula-falcon-homerun-5k-2019.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Dacula’s baseball program.
DULUTH
Duluth’s annual Halloween event
returns to Town Green
Duluth’s annual Howl on the Green will return this year with family fun and night frights on Oct. 25 at the Duluth Town Green.
Children’s events and family entertainment, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., will include trick-or-treating, costume contests, crafts and music.
At 9 p.m., fire dancers will make their way through the crowd as mystical creatures emerge, an aerialist hangs from the Festival Center Stage and break-dancing werewolves light up the night, according to the event description.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.duluthga.net/community/howl_on_the_green.php.
GRAYSON
Yoga in the Park continues through October
The Wellness Studio at Promotion continues to offer Yoga in the Park in Grayson at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
The event, which takes place under the large pavilion in Grayson Community Park, is free and open to yoga practitioners of all levels. Participants should bring a yoga mat or a beach towel.
Kids Yoga will be available for children whose parents are participating in the main yoga class.
In the event of lightning, the class will be canceled. For more information, visit facebook.com/GetIntoGrayson.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Freeman’s Mill restoration showcased
at library event
A grist mill located on the Alcovy River and built in the late 1800s, Freeman’s Mill has recently undergone a restoration.
Learn why this site is important to Gwinnett County and view artifacts and photographs at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
The mill was built by brothers John Griffin and Levi J. Loveless. After the Loveless brothers ran the mill, W. Scott Freeman and his son, Winfield, owned it until it was purchased in 1915 by Newt Pharr.
By 1996, it was said to be one of only 15 mills in the state in working order and the only one in Gwinnett County, according to the county’s website. In 2001, Gwinnett County purchased the mill from the Pharr family.
LILBURN
Downtown Lilburn 5K
to run along
Camp Creek Greenway
The Downtown Lilburn 5K and Fun Run will take off Oct. 26 along the Camp Creek Greenway.
The event is a fundraiser for NG3 and the Lilburn Main Street initiative. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $5 for the Fun Run.
The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Lilburn City Park. The Fun Run and a free Tot Trot (for children ages 5 and under) will begin at 10:30 a.m.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Lilburn/5KNG3.
LOGANVILLE
Roadhouse Atlanta
to perform
after Autumn Fest
Loganville’s Autumn Fest may end at 4 p.m. Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the fun will stop for the day.
The Autumn Fest After Party will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Loganville Town Green. Roadhouse Atlanta is scheduled to perform in what will be the city’s final concert of the year.
Food vendors will be on site, and beer and wine are permitted.
The event is free and open to the public.
NORCROSS
Novelist to speak at ‘Books, Bites, and Beverages’
New York Times-bestselling author Karen White will speak at an upcoming “Books, Bites, and Beverages” event in Norcross.
The talk will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St. in Norcross. The event is free and open to the public.
White has written more than 20 novels. Her latest, “The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street,” will be released Oct. 22.
The book is the sixth in the Tradd Street series, Southern fiction with a paranormal twist set among Charleston’s historic homes and featuring psychic real estate agent Melanie Middleton, according to the publisher’s website.
The book will be available for purchase and signing. Complimentary holiday desserts and drinks will be served.
“Books, Bites, and Beverages” is program of North Georgia Reads, which was created to promote collaboration between neighboring library systems and to bring bestselling authors to a community of 46 libraries in the region.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Holocaust survivor
to speak at
‘Bearing Witness’ event
Bebe Forehand and her family hid from the Nazis in a 12-foot-by-14-foot attic room for three years. She and her family survived, but about 29,000 Belgian Jews did not.
Forehand will share her story at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway N.W. in Peachtree Corners.
Her talk is part of the “Bearing Witness: Unforgettable Stories from the Holocaust” series, presented by the Gwinnett County Public Library in partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
SNELLVILLE
Georgia Cares to give
tips on recognizing human trafficking
Learn ways to recognize human trafficking and how to help at an upcoming information session in Snellville.
Representatives from Georgia Cares and the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit will discuss human trafficking and what residents can do when they encounter it at the human trafficking information session.
The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
Georgia Cares is a statewide coordinating agency connecting services and treatment care for child victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking. For more information, visit gacares.org.
SUGAR HILL
Sugar Rush festival celebrates fall with art, movies and more
Celebrate the fall season at Sugar Hill’s annual Sugar Rush festival.
Set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sugar Hill, the event will feature festival classics like face painting and inflatables and new activities including a car show, caricature artist, and movies in The Eagle Theatre, according to an event description.
Attendees can visit the juried art show, mine for gems with the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society and watch performances on stage at The Bowl amphitheater.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com/event/sugar-rush-3.
SUWANEE
ACS launches
Bark For Life
with Nov. 9 walk
Area canines with owners in tow will take to the streets as part of the American Cancer Society’s new Bark For Life of Gwinnett County event to dig up a cure for cancer.
Bark For Life adds a twist to the Society’s traditional Relay For Life, serving as a fundraising activity to honor the caregiving qualities of canine companions while supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society, according to a news release.
This noncompetitive walk is planned for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at Suwanee Town Center.
It will include opening and caregiver ceremonies, demonstrations, and contests such as pet/owner look-alikes and best costume.
Event organizers are recruiting pooches and their owners to take part in this year’s Bark For Life. Funds raised through Bark For Life help the Society fund research, patient care programs, and education and prevention information.
To register, visit relayforlife.com/barkgwinnettga.
For more information, call Caroline McKeon, ACS senior community development manager, at 770-814-0211 or email caroline.mckeon@cancer.org.