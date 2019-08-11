AUBURN
City celebrates opening
of Perry-Rainey Center
The city of Auburn will celebrate the grand opening of the Perry-Rainey Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the venue, located at 16 College St., across from the Auburn Post Office.
The building will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. for an open house.
The nearly century-old building was built to replace a 1902 girl’s dormitory that was part of Perry-Rainey Institute, founded in 1892 by the Mulberry Baptist Association at Appalachee Baptist Church in Auburn. It was named for the Rev. Hiram Rainey and Mrs. W.T. Perry, donors.
The building will be available to rent for weddings, receptions, reunions, conferences, retreats and other events.
For more information, email Michelle Walker at mwalker@cityofauburn-ga.org or call 770-963-4002 ext. 204.
BARROW COUNTY
Winder opens vendor registration for Spooktacular
It’s never too early to start getting ready for Winder’s annual Halloween Spooktacular.
The city is now accepting vendor applications for the family festival. Businesses and organizations can register to participate as a trick-or-treat booth. There is no fee to participate, but participants are encouraged to bring lots of candy and promotional items.
Food and craft vendor applications are also available. The registration fee is $35 for food vendors and $20 for craft vendors.
Halloween Spooktacular will take place on Oct. 25 at Jug Tavern Park in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec center hosts play day
Play Giant Twister or corn hole, throw a Frisbee or participate in relay races at the Day After Labor Day Field Play event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake. For more information, visit www.gwinnettparks.com or call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Registration open for DockDogs events
Registration is now open for DockDogs events Sept. 27 to 29 at Pooches in the Park in Braselton.
DockDogs is the independent governing and sanctioning body for regional, national and international dock jumping canine aquatics performance sport for dogs. There are three disciplines at DockDog events: Big Air (a long jump for dogs), Speed Retrieve (a timed event), and Extreme Vertical (a high jump for dogs).
Participants can register online or at the event. A discount is offered to those who sign up online, and youth handlers also receive discounts.
For more information, including registration, visit www.dockdogs.com.
BUFORD
Cancer prevention workshop planned
Ines Beltran, family and consumer sciences agent with the University of Georgia Gwinnett Extension, and Olga Jiminez, senior manager of community outreach with the American Cancer Society, will present “Don’t Let Cancer Stop You” at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Buford Library.
Coupons for a free mammogram and exam will be available for those who qualify after the program.
The Buford branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 2100 Buford Highway in Buford.
DACULA
Game Night planned at Dacula Park
Test your luck with life-sized games and friendly competition at the upcoming Lucky Game Night on Sept. 13 at Dacula Park Activity Building.
The event, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is $6 per person. A nacho bar will be available.
The Dacula Park Activity Building is located at 2735 Old Auburn Ave. in Dacula. For more information, visit www.gwinnettparks.com or call 678-277-0850.
DULUTH
Baha Men to perform at Block Party on Main
Join Duluth for a Dog Days of Summer event on Aug. 30 featuring the Baha Men.
The band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. on the Festival Center Main Stage at the final Block Party on Main event of the year. Live music will also take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 in Parsons Alley and on the Town Green.
The Baha Men is a Bahamian band best known for its Grammy Award-winning song “Who Let the Dogs Out?”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Sandy Creek Band to play in Grayson
Sandy Creek Band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Grayson Community Park.
The Loganville band plays country and classic rock. The concert is free and open to the public.
Grayson Community Park is located at 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GetIntoGrayson.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Program planned for first-time home buyers
Join Yudenia Guerra, a real estate expert, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lawrenceville Library to learn about the steps to homeownership and receive guidance through the home buying process.
The program is designed to identify first-time homebuyers who may not know they qualify for a home loan and down payment assistance on a county and statewide level.
The Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
The event is free, but registration is requested. For more information, call 770-978-5154 or visit www.gwinnettpl.org.
LILBURN
Foreigner tribute to play in Lilburn City Park
Head Games-A Tribute to Foreigner will recreate the classic songs of the English-American rock band along with other hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s on Sept. 7 at Lilburn City Park.
Rock the Park is free and open to the public. Coolers are allowed, but no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. Lilburn’s 1910 Public House will sell beer and wine at the event.
Food and drink vendors will open at 6 p.m., and the opening band, Shaky Jane, will take the stage at 6:15 p.m. Head Games will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Lilburn City Park is located at 76 Main St. in Lilburn. For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Electric Avenue booked for Groovin’ on the Green
Flash back to a time when radio was king and MTV actually had music at the next Groovin’ on the Green concert.
Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Loganville Town Green on Main Street.
Beer and wine is permitted at the event and will also be sold. Food vendors will also be on hand.
For more information about the band, visit www.electricavenuemusic.com.
NORCROSS
Info session planned for foster parents in Norcross
The Gwinnett Division of Children’s Services will have an informational session at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Norcross Library for potential foster parents.
The meeting will provide information about how to become a foster parent and help children who are in need of compassionate, committed and caring people.
The Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 6025 Buford Highway in Norcross. The session is free and open to the public.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Peachtree Corners hosts bestselling authors
Meet bestselling authors Lynn Cullen and Patti Callahan Henry at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
The “Books, Bites, Beverages, and Bestselling Authors” event will celebrate the release of Cullen’s newest novel, “The Sisters of Summit Avenue,” which is being released the day of the event. Cullen has written more than 15 children’s and adult books, including “Mrs. Poe,” an NPR 2013 Great Read, and “Twain’s End,” a Townsend Prize finalist that was designated “A Book All Georgians Should Read” by the Georgia Center for the Book.
Henry has written 15 novels, including “Becoming Mrs. Lewis.” Her latest novel, “The Favorite Daughter,” was released June 4.
The Gwinnett County Public Library event is free and open to the public, but books will be available for purchase and signing. The Friends of the Library will sponsor a silent auction and a wine bar.
SNELLVILLE
Tiny Stitches workshop meets Monday
If you sew, quilt, knit or crochet, join your fellow crafters at a Tiny Stitches workshop to make garments and bedding for disadvantaged newborns in northeast Georgia.
A workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in Room H2U of the South Campus at Eastside Hospital, 2160 Fountain Drive in Snellville. All materials, patterns and instructions will be provided.
For more information about the Snellville workshop, call Karen Fulford at 770-638-4682 or email her at k.fulford@att.net.
For more information about Tiny Stitches or to find other workshops in the area, visit www.tinystitches.org.
SUGAR HILL
‘Calendar Girls’ calendar to benefit ACS
The Players Guild at Sugar Hill is selling a calendar in conjunction with its production of “Calendar Girls,” the first show of its sixth season.
“Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for leukemia research after the death of one woman’s husband.
In the “tasteful tradition of the original [Women’s Institute] ladies,” the cast and crew of the Sugar Hill show made a calendar, according to the Players Guild at Sugar Hill website. The calendar is $10, and all proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, 10% of all ticket sales for “Calendar Girls” will be given to the ACS.
The show runs Friday through Aug. 25. For more information, or to purchase tickets for the show or a calendar, visit www.pgatsh.com.
SUWANEE
Citizens Police Academy accepting applications
Suwanee’s Citizens Police Academy is now accepting applications for its next cohort.
The Citizens Police Academy is designed to open and maintain communication between the city’s residents and the police department, according to a news release. In the program, participants gain a better understanding of the day-to-day functions of police officers and the risks and responsibilities they face.
The next academy will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings from Sept. 9 through Oct. 28 at the Suwanee Police Training Center, 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Classes are free and open to the public, but space is limited and preference is given to Suwanee residents or those who work in the city.
A criminal and driver history background check is required for all applications. For more information or an application, visit www.suwanee.com/services/police/citizens-police-academy or contact Officer Richard Pope at rpope@suwanee.com or at 770-904-7641.
Notarized applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.