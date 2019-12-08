AUBURN
Auburn participating in Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade
The city of Auburn is making the holiday season special for residents of Georgia’s facilities serving people with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs.
For 60 years, cities across Georgia have brought the joy of the holiday season to patients at Georgia’s regional behavioral health facilities through the Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade.
The program, started by the Georgia Municipal Association in cooperation with Gov. Ernest Vandiver and his wife, Betty Vandiver, relies on citizen participation in each city to donate gifts for the patients, many of whom would not receive gifts or be recognized without the Mayors’ Christmas Motorcade. According to facility staff, many of the patients at these facilities have little, if any, support or contact with family and friends.
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its 538 member cities.
BARROW COUNTY
Preservation Society
selling ornament, book
Add a little “hometown” to your Christmas tree this year.
The Barrow Preservation Society is selling a Historic Barrow County Courthouse ornament, the first in a series of solid brass ornaments created for the organization. Ornaments are $10. Additionally, the Barrow Preservation Society is selling “Around Winder,” a book in the Images of America series, for $22.
While shipping is typically $3, the organization is offering free shipping this month when two or more items are purchased.
For more information or to place an order, call 770-867-6546 or email preservebarrow@windstream.net.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec seeks program recommendations
Gwinnett County is seeking recommendations for programs for adults and seniors at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter said in her newsletter.
The Rec Center, located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Berkeley Lake, regularly offers children’s programs. Salter wrote in her newsletter that residents have inquired about the possibility of adding additional programs at the facility.
If you have program ideas, contact Salter.
BRASELTON
Tree decorating contest open for voting
Braselton’s annual tree decorating competition is currently underway.
Businesses in the contest include Braselton Brewing Company, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Your CBD Store, The Community Place of Braselton, North Georgia Insurance Services, Diablos Southwest Grill, Artistic Expressions Hair Salon, Country Financial/Abbie Goff Insurance Agency, AmerisBank, Braselton Fine Bakery and The Galloping Galette.
Photos of the decorated Christmas trees are available at the “Work, Live, and Play in Braselton, Georgia” Facebook page www.facebook.com/BraseltonGA. Those who wish to vote for a winner in the contest can do so through 6 p.m. Saturday by liking the photo of the tree they wish to win.
BUFORD
GEHC to highlight
summer camps
Get a sneak peek at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center’s 2020 summer camp offerings and get a head start on deciding what camps you plan to sign up for.
Summer Camp-A-Palooza will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Environmental and Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford. There is no cost to attend.
The summer camp programs run from May through August.
For more information, call 770-904-3500.
DACULA
Learning program
planned for middle, high school students
Dr. Armada Pinkins will provide a lesson on learning strategies for middle and high school students at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The workshop is titled “New Year, Fresh Start: Learn How You Learn.”
The Dacula Library is located at 265 Dacula Road. For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
DULUTH
Duluth hosts cookies,
cocoa with Santa
Santa will make his final stop in Duluth on Saturday.
Cookies and Cocoa with Santa will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Duluth Festival Center, 3142 Hill St.
Kids can get a free professional picture with Santa. The pictures will be posted on Duluth’s Facebook page for download the week following the event. Free crafts will also be available, while supplies last.
Due to the number of participants expected, the line to see Santa will be cut at 11 a.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to arrive early.
For more information, visit www.duluthga.net/community/2what_s_happening/upcoming_events/cookies_and_cocoa_with_santa/php.
GRAYSON
Road to be closed for
water main installation
Brannan Boulevard from Grayson New Hope Road to Herring Road will be closed Monday through Jan. 31 in conjunction with an ongoing water main installation, according to the Gwinnett Department of Transportation.
The detour route will be Grayson New Hope Road to Loganville Highway to Herring Road and the reverse.
Through traffic will not be permitted on the closed section of Brannan Boulevard. The closure will not impact driveways along Brannan Boulevard or access for businesses to Grayson Industrial Boulevard.
For more information, call the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources at 678-376-7069. For more information about road closures in Gwinnett County, visit www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Departments/Transportation/RoadClosures.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Citizens Police Academy now accepting applications
The Lawrenceville Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2020 Citizens Police Academy.
The 10th cohort of the Citizens Police Academy will start Feb. 18 and end May 5. Classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. The academy is designed to educate citizens of Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County about their police department and how officers enforce local and state laws.
The academy is open to all Lawrenceville residents and those employed in Lawrenceville who are at least 18 years old. An application is required, along with a driver’s and criminal history check.
Applications are due Jan. 8. The application is available online at www.lawrencevillega.org/441/Citizens-Police-Academy. Completed forms can be mailed to Lt. J. Parker, P.O. Box 2200, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, emailed to jparker@lawrencevillepd.com or dropped off at the Lawrenceville Police Department, 300 Jackson St. in Lawrenceville.
LILBURN
Lilburn Library hosts
free English class
The Gwinnett County Public Library and the Asian American Resource Center are offering a free 12-week English class at the Lilburn Library.
The class will take place from 10:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 to April 1 at the Lilburn Library, 4817 Church St. The class is free and open to the public.
The curriculum will include job readiness skills and civics. The class will be taught by an experienced, trained English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
LOGANVILLE
Walnut Grove Library to host PJ Movie Morning
Visit the Walnut Grove Library at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in your pajamas and watch “The Polar Express.”
“The Polar Express” is a 2004 American computer-animated adventure film based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg. The film tells the story of a young boy who, on Christmas Eve, sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor. The boy joins several other children as they embark on a journey to visit Santa Claus preparing for Christmas.
The Walnut Grove Library is located at 1000 Walnut Grove Parkway in Loganville. For more information, call 678-342-9758.
NORCROSS
Santa to visit
Discovery Garden Park
Join Santa on Saturday at Discovery Garden Park in Norcross for marshmallow roasting and hot cocoa around the fire pit.
Santa in the Garden will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the park, located at 189 Lawrenceville St. in Norcross. The event is free and open to the public.
The Historic Firehouse Museum will be open during the event, and the antique fire truck will be available outside for Christmas pictures.
For more information, email Barbara Kohlhausen at barbara.kohlhausen@gmail.com.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Johansen writing duo
to speak at City Hall
Investigator Kendra Michaels, whose former blindness has left her with uniquely insightful observational skills, must put her life on the line to catch a terrifying murder who sets his sights on some of society’s most vulnerable in Iris and Roy Johansen’s new novel “Hindsight.”
Readers can meet the Johansens at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Peachtree Corners City Hall, 310 Technology Parkway N.W.
The event, which is presented by the Gwinnett County Public Library, is free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Guests are welcome to bring the book to the event, but those who purchase it from the bookseller at the event will have their books autographed first, according to the event description.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
SNELLVILLE
Snellville receives nod
for financial reporting
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the city of Snellville by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a news report.
The certificate was awarded to Snellville Controller Jan Burke for preparing the award-winning CAFR. This is the fourth time Burke was given the award in the four years she has applied for it, the news release states.
“It is vital for the citizens of Snellville to trust the city with its finances,” Burke said in the news release. “This award was given to us for making sure those finances are reported accurately and carefully, a responsibility we are proud to have.”
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR, the news release states.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.
SUGAR HILL
All Stars to present ‘Nutcracker’
at Eagle Theatre
All Stars Performing Arts will present “An All Stars Nutcracker” on Saturday and Dec. 15 at the Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill.
This isn’t your average Nutcracker — the show has a Grinchy twist. The youth dance company will perform in a variety of styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, ballroom/Latin, belly dancing, Bollywood, clogging, hip hop and contemporary.
Shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill. Regular seats start at $15, and box seats start at $20.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eagleatsugarhill.com/event/an-all-stars-nutcracker.
SUWANEE
Residents encouraged to recycle Christmas trees
Ah, the magic of Dec. 26 – wrapping paper is still strewn across the living room, batteries have finally been found for all the new toys, and the Christmas tree has dropped nearly all of its needles on the floor.
When your live tree is past its fragrant, sparkly prime, give it a new sense of purpose through the city of Suwanee’s “treecycling” campaign, which is part of Keep Georgia Beautiful’s annual ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program.
Area residents may drop off their former living Christmas trees at Sims Lake Park, located at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road, from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, according to the city’s website. Decorations, lights and stands should be removed from all trees prior to donating. Last year, mulch from nearly 1,200 former Christmas trees was spread in Suwanee parks.
Volunteers will be available to assist with unloading, as well as handing out seedlings (while supplies last) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4.
Adult and teen volunteers are needed. To volunteer, email Nicole Schnepper at nschnepper@suwanee.com or call 770-945-8996.