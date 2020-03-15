AUBURN
Self-defense class for kids offered
The Auburn Police Department and Twin Tigers Jujitsu will offer a situational awareness and self-defense class for children ages 8 to 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at the Perry Rainey Center in Auburn.
The class is free, but participation is limited to the first 20 people who sign up.
To register or for more information, call Sgt. Marc Pharr at 404-606-5457 or email mpharr@cityofauburn-ga.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Great American Cleanup scheduled
Join Keep Barrow Beautiful and #cleanupYOURblock at the Great American Cleanup event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 and 8 a.m. to noon March 28.
At the event, residents can dispose of electronics and flat panel TVs, freon-free appliances, scrap metal, batteries, paint, motor oil, eyeglasses and standard, racing, tractor, or tractor-trailer tires.
No antifreeze, pesticides, Freon or household garbage will be accepted at the event.
The event will be held in the back parking lot at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, 233 E. Broad St. in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Earth Day event planned at City Hall
Berkeley Lake’s annual Earth Day cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 at Berkeley Lake City Hall.
City staff members, vendors and volunteers will be on site to help residents with shredding documents, disposal of unwanted items and recycling of others.
Residents can dispose of yard waste and large household items such as desks, mattresses, box springs, scrap metal, appliances, lawn mowers, grills, car and truck batteries, and other metal items.
Items that cannot be accepted include construction debris, wet paint, entire trees, televisions, microwave ovens, tires and commercial waste.
The event is free for Berkeley Lake residents, so participants will need to bring identification showing a Berkeley Lake address.
Berkeley Lake City Hall is located at 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road. For more information, visit berkeley-lake.com.
BRASELTON
Braselton hosts Rivers Alive clean-up
The town of Braselton and Barrow County will host a Rivers Alive clean-up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 11.
Participants will meet at the Thompson Mill Forest State Arboretum, 1740 New Liberty Church Road in Braselton.
After a safety briefing, participants will disperse to the Mulberry River, local streams and roadsides to pick up trash. Volunteers will meet back at the Arboretum for lunch, and an Easter egg scavenger hunt for young volunteers will be available.
For more information, email Yvette Wise at ywise@braselton.net (put “Rivers Alive Event” in the subject line) or call 706-654-3915 ext. 1012.
BUFORD
Treasure Run planned in
Buford
Tacos & Tequila has planned a Treasure Run at 6 p.m. March 24 in Buford.
During the event, participants will run or walk to nearby establishments to receive a stamp, mark or other proof of their visit. Each stamp can be redeemed for one raffle ticket for the evening.
Participants can decide how many places to visit during the Treasure Run. If all establishments are visited, the route will be 3 to 5 miles.
The registration fee is $5.To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Buford/TreasureRunTacosTequilas.
Tacos & Tequila, the “home base” of the race, is located at 3480 Financial Center Way in Buford.
DACULA
Make hygiene products at library
Want to know what you can do to make the world a better place?
Join the Hamilton Mill Library to learn how to shop smarter and make your own personal hygiene products.
The program, part of the Sustainability Series, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. March 24 at the Hamilton Mill Library, 3690 Braselton Highway in Dacula. The program is for adults and teens.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
DULUTH
Wildcat 5K to raise money for athletics
The 4th annual Duluth High School Wildcat 5K will raise money for the school’s football and athletic programs.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. April 18 at Duluth High School, 3737 Brock Road in Duluth. Participants can run, jog or walk because the race is for all ages and athletic levels.
The registration fee is $30.
For more information or to sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Duluth/WildcatWalk5kFunRun.
GRAYSON
Yoga in the Park returns for spring
Yoga is returning to Grayson this spring.
Yoga in the Park will take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday April 7 to May 26 in the large pavilion in Grayson in Grayson Park.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville to inventory electrical assets
Lawrenceville’s Information Technology Department, Electric Department and consultants from Geographic Technologies Group are finishing up a field inventory of the city’s electrical assets along streets and medians.
The project began March 2 and is scheduled to be completed by March 27. The inventory process may include photography of various electrical assets, according to a news release.
Residents who have questions can call the city’s Electric Department at 770-963-9834 or email electricity@lawrencevillega.org.
LILBURN
Easter Egg Hunt planned in City Park
An Easter Egg Hunt for children will take place April 11 in Lilburn City Park.
Children will be divided into age categories, and each group will take turns finding eggs, with eggs being replenished on the field between groups.
The egg hunt times are at 10:25 a.m. for kids ages 8 to 10, 10:50 a.m. for kids ages 5 to 7, 11:15 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 4, and 11:40 a.m. for kids 2 and under and those with special needs.
The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10 a.m. for photos.
Parking will be available at Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., on a first come, first served basis. Shuttle service from Lilburn First Baptist Church will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event is organized by the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority. For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com or facebook.com/CityofLilburn.
LOGANVILLE
American Legion Post hosts info session for vets
The American Legion Post 233 in Loganville will host a Veterans Information Workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4.
The event will feature businesses and organizations that provide resources and assistance to veterans and their families.
The American Legion is a nonprofit veterans’ service organization devoted to helping veterans, their families and the community.
American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 U.S. Highway 78 in Loganville.
For more information, visit gapost233.org.
NORCROSS
Italian Car Show returns for 23rd year
The 23rd Atlanta Italian Car Day will roll into downtown Norcross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4.
Exotic Italian cars and motorcycles will be on display on South Peachtree Street. The event is free for visitors.
Registration for vehicles is available online at www.italiancardayatlanta.com. The registration fee is $25 for the first vehicle and $20 for each additional vehicle.
Awards include Marques, Best of Show, People’s Choice: “Car I’d Like to Drive Home,” Kid’s Choice “Hottest,” Best Modified and Most Original Unrestored.
For more information, call show coordinator John Montgomery at 770-932-2380.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Book conversation, cocktails planned at City Hall
Patti Callahan Henry, the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 15 novels, will be interviewed by bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews at “Conversation and Cocktails” at 7:30 p.m. March 27 at Peachtree Corners City Hall.
Henry’s books include “Becoming Mrs. Lewis: The Improbable Love Story of Joy Davidman and C.S. Lewis.” She is the host of the seven-part podcast “Behind the Scenes of Becoming Mrs. Lewis.”
Andrews, a former journalist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who has written 24 novels, has a book, “Hello Summer,” coming out in May.
The event is free and open to the public. Autographed books will be available to buy. Complimentary wine and nibbles will be provided by the Gwinnett County Friends of the Library.
Peachtree Corners City Hall is located at 310 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
SNELLVILLE
Mayor to talk Town Center at Historical Society meetingSnellville Mayor Barbara Bender will talk about the changes at the Town Center and The Grove at the next meeting of the Snellville Historical Society.
The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. April 14 at Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville. It is free and open to the public.
The Snellville Historical Society has a mission to research, document and publicize the history of Snellville and the Snellville community. Its office is located in the E.R. and Mable Snell House and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday.
For more information or an application to become a member of the Snellville Historical Society, call 678-691-8187 or email snellvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
SUGAR HILL
Ice cream shop selected for food contest
The Cookie Butter Pecan Ice Cream at DaddyO’s Ice Cream in Sugar Hill is one of 30 products that will compete in the second and final round of the University of Georgia’s annual Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest.
Narrowed from a field of 117 products, the finalists will compete April 7 in Athens.
The contest is the state’s proving ground for small, upstart food companies as well as established products looking for recognition or new markets, according to a news release.
“Year after year, winners tell me that the prestige of the Flavor of Georgia award opens doors for additional business opportunities, whether they are highlighting a product line, considering expanding into new variations, or launching a new product or company,” said Sharon P. Kane, contest coordinator and economist with the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development.
Judges for the final round of the contest will include food brokers, grocery buyers and other food product experts. Entries are evaluated by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential.
Contestants will provide samples to judges while pitching their products in a three-minute presentation. Winners will be named for each category, the overall grand prize, and a people’s choice award, which will be chosen by event attendees.
Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Ice Cream Pub and Restaurant is located 5910 Suwanee Dam Road, Suite No. 400, in Sugar Hill. The restaurant is competing in the confections category in the contest.
For more information about the contest, visit www.flavorofga.com or follow the contest on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @flavorofga.
SUWANEE
Citizens Police Academy seeking applicants
The Suwanee Citizens Police Academy is looking for a few good men and women for its next cohort.
The Citizens Police Academy allows residents to enhance their understanding of the day-to-day functions of police officers as well as an opportunity to patrol Suwanee’s streets alongside an officer, according to a news release.
The 10-week program will take place on Monday evenings beginning April 6. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center, 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee.
Participants will receive classroom training and hands-on experiences in crime scene processing, traffic stops, building searches, crime prevention and narcotics identification and learn about the risks and responsibilities of being an officer, the news release states. The program is designed to open and maintain communication between citizens and the police department.
The classes are free and open to the public, but space is limited and preference will be given to Suwanee residents or those who work in the city. A criminal and driver history background check is required for all applicants.
Notarized applications are due by 5 p.m. April 1. For more information and an application, visit suwanee.com, email Officer Richard Pope at rpope@suwanee.com or call 770-904-7641.
