AUBURN
Masonic Lodge plans blood drive
The Auburn Masonic Lodge will have an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St. in Auburn.
Blood donations help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer, according to the American Red Cross.
Donors are encouraged to eat a balanced meal, drink plenty of water, and sleep well before and after their donation.
While walk-in donations are welcome, donors can schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org; use the sponsor code “Auburn” to find the blood drive.
BARROW COUNTY
Animal Alliance hosts vaccination clinic
Animal Alliance of Georgia will have a low-cost vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Barrow County Animal Control, 616 Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
Vaccines including a one-year rabies shot, DHPPV for dogs, FVRCP for cats, and bordetella for dogs will be available for $10 each. A nail trim will be offered for $10, and microchipping will be available for $25.
All animals must be secured by a leash or in a carrier.
All proceeds will benefit Animal Alliance of Georgia’s community outreach programs.
For more information, visit www.animalallianceofgeorgia.org or call 678-542-9572.
BERKELEY LAKE
Cooking class for seniors offered at Pinckneyville Rec
Learn how to work with what’s in your pantry to make a low-cost gourmet-style meal at “Munchable Masterpieces” at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
The workshop, for adults ages 50 and up, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at Pinckneyville Rec.
The registration fee is $6. To register, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code PVP11990.
For more information, call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Paddy’s Day PathFest returns for 4th year
The fourth annual Paddy’s Day PathFest will have teams scurrying through several business areas along the Braselton LifePath on March 14 to search for shamrocks, leprechauns, and clues.
The PathFest will begin at 10 a.m. March 14 with the PathParade. Decorated golf carts, scooters, skateboards, wagons and walking groups will parade along the LifePath, the sidewalk along Ga. Highway 211. The parade will begin at the Ace Hardware in Liberty Village and travel toward Mulberry Centre.
Following the parade, PathQuest will begin. Teams of questers will earn points, testing their smarts and skills in a hodgepodge of challenges that will take them through the business centers along the LifePath.
The LifePath includes six business centers: Liberty Village, Mulberry Walk, Plaza 211, Mulberry Place, Mulberry Centre, and Stone Crossing.
For more information, visit www.downtownbraselton.com or facebook.com/BraseltonLifePath.
BUFORD
GEHC presents Charles program
Learn about Lawrenceville native and local sports icon Ezzard Charles on Thursday at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford.
“Gwinnett Gather and Gab: Ezzard Charles,” a Black History Month program, will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GEHC, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.
Charles, known as the Cincinnati Cobra, was a professional boxer and world heavyweight champion. He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990.
The program is free and open to the public.
DACULA
Bee School open for registration
The Beekeepers Club of Gwinnett County will offer a one-day workshop on March 21 on beekeeping.
The fifth Annual Beekeepers School will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21 at Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula.
The cost is $20 for club members who have paid their dues for the current year. Additional family members can attend for $15 each. Those who are not members of the Beekeepers Club can attend for $40, which includes a one-year club membership.
The workshop is limited to 40 participants.
For more information, including links to registration forms and payment information, visit facebook.com/gwinnettbeekeepers.
DULUTH
Watercolor painting offered at McDaniel Farm
Follow in the footsteps of author and artist Beatrix Potter at a painting workshop March 15 at McDaniel Farm Park.
Learn about her love of the land and nature, how she used her books to pass that on to a whole generation of children, and try your hand at children’s book watercolor painting.
The workshop will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 15 at McDaniel Farm Park, 3251 McDaniel Road in Duluth. The cost is $5 per person; all supplies will be provided.
Register by March 13 online at www.gwinnettparks.com. Click on “Online Registration” and search for the event with code MFP14700.
GRAYSON
Teams needed to clean up Grayson
The city of Grayson wants its residents to team up March 21 to help beautify the city.
Team Up to Clean Up Grayson is seeking groups interested in trash and litter collection, planting/landscape enhancement and other beautification projects.
Those who are interested in participating can email info@cityofgrayson.org to have a project assigned to their team.
For more information, visit www.cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
5K to raise awareness of colorectal cancer
A 5K event in Lawrenceville will celebrate colorectal cancer survivors and raise awareness about prevention, symptoms and screening of the cancer.
Strollin’ 4 the Colon will take place March 1 at Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville. The survivor celebration is planned for 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will begin at 8 a.m.
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Most colorectal cancers start as a growth, or polyp, on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, according to the American Cancer Society. Not all polyps are cancerous, but some types of polyps can change into cancer over time.
Registration for the event is $25. Proceeds will assist cancer patients at Northside Hospital Gwinnett with financial concerns.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
LILBURN
Blood drive planned at LAB
The Lilburn Activity Building will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26.
The Lilburn Activity Building is located at 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn.
Blood donations can help save people’s lives, and donations take an hour or less.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 678-277-0875.
LOGANVILLE
Loganville Bridal Expo coming to Rock Gym
The Loganville Woman’s Club will host the Loganville Bridal Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the Historic Rock Gym and Convention Center, 135 Main St. in Loganville.
The expo will feature local businesses, wedding venues, florists, wedding gowns, tuxedos, entertainers, photographers, disc jockeys, transportation and more.
For more information, visit www.theloganvillewomansclub.com or call 602-935-8592.
NORCROSS
Tree to be planted at Pinnacle Park
The city of Norcross and its Tree Preservation Board, along with community partners, families and friends will join together to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day at 10 a.m. Friday with a tree planting at Pinnacle Park, 250 Pinnacle Way in Norcross.
The event is free and open to the public. Children who attend will receive a goodie bag.
Some of the benefits of trees include cleaning the air we breathe, keeping homes and offices cool, increasing home values, treating water pollution, reducing stormwater runoff and capturing air pollution, according to the city’s website.
For more information, visit norcrossga.net.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Innovation Center hosts talk on intellectual property law
The Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab is hosting a free event at noon Monday for start-up businesses that want to learn about intellectual property law, a concern for most technology start-ups.
Jim Schutz, a partner at Troutman Sanders, will talk about intellectual property protection at the event. Schutz counsels clients on the protection, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights. He will speak about patents and provide information on how to get a trademark and how to protect source code.
Although the event is free, registration is required. For more information, visit www.curiositylabptc.com/event/ip-for-startups.
Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is located at 147 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
SNELLVILLE
Clean and Proud Event planned for Saturday
Snellville will host a Clean and Proud clean-up event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Participants will clean up a mile-long stretch of Oak Road from U.S. Highway 78 to Mountain View Road.
Mayor Pro Tem Dave Emanuel created Snellville Clean and Proud to inspire residents to adopt a road by picking up litter, to spread awareness of the problems litter creates and to add ways that neighbors can help each other in cases of code violations.
In addition to being unsightly, litter can create blockages in stormwater systems and become harmful debris and pollution leaches into the soil or flows into lakes and streams. Litter can also form a breeding ground for mosquitoes and cause the injury or death of animals who ingest discarded objects or are cut by sharp objects.
SUGAR HILL
Eagle Theatre screens Broad Street Film Fest
The city of Sugar Hill’s inaugural film festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
The festival will include feature films on Friday and Saturday, and student-produced films, short documentary and animated films, and short films on Saturday.
Tickets for a one-day pass to see all films on Saturday are $25. A Film Badge, which will grant admission into all films on both days, is $50.
A Film and Conference Badge is $75 and includes admission to all films, panels, speakers, workshops and educational sessions, as well as happy hour and networking events.
A VIP All Access Pass is $100 and includes admission to all events, plus an opening night party and access to the filmmakers’ lounge.
To purchase tickets, visit filmfreeway.com/BroadStFilmFest.
SUWANEE
Volunteers sought to plant trees
The city of Suwanee will honor Georgia Arbor Day on Saturday with an event at Sims Lake Park, 4600 Suwanee Dam Road in Suwanee.
Volunteers are needed to help plant trees during the event. To sign up, email Suwanee’s Environmental Services Manager Bill Stinehart at bstinehart@suwanee.com or call him at 700-904-3381.
While National Arbor Day is the third Friday of April, it is too warm at that time of year to plant trees in Georgia, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. That’s why Georgia Arbor Day takes place in February. Trees should be planted between November and mid-March so they will have a better chance of becoming established before the onset of summer heat.
