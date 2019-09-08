AUBURN
AuburnFest set
for Oct. 26
Mark your calendar: Auburn’s annual hometown fall festival will return from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
The fall festival will feature arts, crafts, food and live music. Additionally, there will be competitions in canning, knitting, pie baking, quilting and barbecue. The car show will return for its fourth year.
Contest entry forms will be accepted at Auburn City Hall through Oct. 25, along with a $5 per category entry fee.
For more information, visit cityofauburn-ga.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Barrow Schools celebrate new turf fields
New synthetic turf fields are now being used at Apalachee High School and Winder-Barrow High School.
Apalachee had a ribbon cutting for its new turf field on Wednesday. Winder-Barrow will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, construction continues on the school system’s third high school, set to open in August 2020. The school will empower students to pursue pathways in science, technology and the arts.
The structural steel erection for the classroom building is well underway, including the roof decking, according to the school system’s newsletter. Interior mechanical, electrical and plumbing rough-in has begun. Concrete block is being installed in stairwells, mechanical and restrooms. The concrete foundation for the Student Center is complete.
For more information, visit barrow.k12.ga.us.
BERKELEY LAKE
Farris to speak
at Chapel service today
Bob Farris, a retired Wesleyan Church pastor, is the guest speaker at today’s monthly service at Lake Berkeley Chapel.
The monthly service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Farris’ message, “Nehemiah: A Man with a Plan,” will be based on scripture from Nehemiah 2.
Lake Berkeley Chapel provides an interdenominational service for Berkeley Lake residents once a month. The services are designed to promote Christian fellowship in the community but not to interfere with regular church membership.
For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Braselton Library announces new programs
Several new programs for library patrons and a few changes in regular programs are set for September and beyond at the Braselton Library.
The Inchworm story times have moved to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to correspond to the Cocoons story times at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, according to a news release. The Experience Virtual Reality with the Oculus Rift is offered by appointment on the third Friday and Saturday of each month.
A special program will be offered Saturday for school-age children on how to create their own graphic novel. A “budgeting made easy” class is set for Sept. 28 and individually-tailored meetings on zero-based budgeting will follow by request.
An additional new patron feature, “Book Club without the Club,” begins as the library staff will read one book and have copies available for discussions when convenient. For September, the club choice is “Lock Every Door” by Riley Sagar.
The Braselton Library, a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, is located at 15 Brassie Lane in Braselton.
For more information, visit braselton.prlib.org or call 706-654-1992.
BUFORD
Mall of Georgia unveils
fall concert series
You can join the Mall of Georgia for its Village Live Fall Concert Series on Saturday nights in October.
The concerts will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Village Amphitheater stage. Sing and dance the night away or bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and relax while enjoying live performances.
The scheduled concerts are as follows:
Oct. 5 — BJ Wilbanks
Oct. 12 — Dean Taylor & The Better Days
Oct. 19 — Denim Arcade
For more information, visit www.simon.com/mall/mall-of-georgia/news-and-events.
DACULA
Dacula Library hosts
Latino genealogy
workshop
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by uncovering your Latino ancestors and family.
Learn how to overcome the challenges of tracing Latino genealogy through free genealogy databases, including ancestry.com at an upcoming “Trace Your Roots” workshop at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula.
The workshop is free and open to the public. It will concentrate on resources for Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
DULUTH
Duluth schools to showcase STEAM projects
Students from Duluth cluster schools will showcase their project-based learning projects from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 in Parsons Alley in Duluth.
The event will feature science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, as well as food vendors, music and live demonstrations.
For more information, visit www.duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Taste of Grayson
takes over park today
The Taste of Grayson will feature bites from more than 30 restaurants from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
Each sample ticket will garner one sample from a restaurant. Samples are small servings, usually served in 4 oz. cups. Sample tickets can also be used for beverages at the beverage stations.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit NG3 at Grayson High, an organization that invests in the lives of student athletes through intentional relationship building that involves character development, serving the community and providing an opportunity for spiritual growth.
For more information, visit tasteofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Gwinnett hosts annual 9/11 Remembrance ceremony
Join the Gwinnett Department of Fire and Emergency Services from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday as county officials reflect on the importance of remembering the events of 9/11 and honoring the men and women of public safety.
The annual 9/11 Remembrance ceremony is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
For more information, visit gwinnettcounty.com.
LILBURN
Lilburn Library hosts foster parent info session
Join the Gwinnett County Division of Family and Children Services at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Lilburn Library to learn how to become a foster parent.
The desire and open heart to support children and families are among the most important criteria to becoming a foster or adoptive resource parent, according to the DFCS website. Foster parents are expected to demonstrate maturity and stability during the temporary placement of a child, allowing the child to be protected and feel nurtured.
The foster parent information session is free and open to the public. The Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 4817 Church St. in Lilburn.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org or fostergeorgia.com.
LOGANVILLE
American Legion serves up tacos on third Friday
The American Legion Post 233 will have a taco bar on Sept. 20.
The Third Friday Taco Night is $7 per person. Drinks are not included.
The American Legion is a nonprofit veterans’ service organization devoted to helping veterans, their families and the community. Post 233 is located at 4635 U.S. Highway 78 in Loganville.
For more information, visit gapost233.com.
NORCROSS
Norcross to pay tribute to those impacted by 9/11
The public is invited to attend an event in which the city of Norcross will pay tribute to those impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The 9/11 remembrance ceremony will begin at 8:25 a.m. in Betty Mauldin Park, 65 Lawrenceville St. in Norcross. The event will include a ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first tower was hit along with patriotic music and some words from Norcross Mayor Craig Newton.
Representatives of the Norcross Police Department, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, and Norcross Masonic Lodge will attend.
For more information, visit norcrossga.net.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Author of political thrillers to speak at library
When Kyle Mills graduated from college, he said he had the same dream as everyone else — land a corporate job, own a nice car, and buy a house with lots of square footage.
While Mills, the son of an FBI agent, did get the corporate job, he “drove a beat up Jeep and lived in a tiny house in a so-so Baltimore neighborhood,” according to his website. One day, he read an article about rock climbing and decided to spend a weekend taking lessons in West Virginia. It was there that Mills met his wife, who he credits with encouraging him to pursue a career in writing.
Mills has written 13 books under his own name and is finishing Vince Flynn’s Mitch Rapp series from notes left by the author. Flynn died in 2013 after battling prostate cancer.
The 18th book in the Mitch Rapp series, “Lethal Agent,” will be released Sept. 24. Mills will talk about the novel at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Peachtree Corners branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, located at 5570 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
SNELLVILLE
Council approves
Pet Paradise kennel
Snellville will be home to a new dog kennel and boarding facility. The mayor and City Council recently approved the project.
Pet Paradise will be located at the corner of Ga. Highway 124 and Henry Clower Boulevard on 2.25 acres of land, according to the city’s Facebook page. The kennel will have pools, runs and other amenities for pets.
Since opening in St. Augustine, Florida, in 2002, Pet Paradise has grown to 35 locations in the southern and western United States. Two locations are currently open in Georgia — one near the Atlanta airport and one in Woodstock.
For more information about the company, visit www.petparadise.com.
SUGAR HILL
Concert band hosts
open rehearsals
for adult musicians
The Broad St. Concert Band at Sugar Hill has open rehearsal sessions from 7 to 9:15 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each Month at the Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill.
Rehearsals are scheduled for Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and 15, Nov. 5 and 19, and Dec. 3, according to the group’s Facebook page.
The Broad St. Concert Band is a community band for adults. All adult musicians are welcome to join. The Eagle Theatre is located at 5029 W. Broad St. in downtown Sugar Hill.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BroadSt.ConcertBand.SugarHill.
SUWANEE
Nurse practitioner to discuss cancer-related genetic testing
Cindy Snyder, a nurse practitioner and Advanced Practice Nurse in Genetics in the Cancer Genetics and Risk Assessment Program at the Cancer Institute at Gwinnett Medical Center, will talk about genetic testing at a workshop this week.
Snyder will present “Understanding Cancer-Related Genetic Testing” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee.
The presentation will focus on why genetic testing is important to a person with a family history of cancer or to a person who already has cancer. The event is free and open to the public.
Snyder specializes in cancer risk assessment/high risk management and testing for hereditary cancer syndromes with a focus on hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome and Lynch Syndrome, according to the Gwinnett Medical Center’s website.
She completed an intensive course in cancer risk assessment at the City of Hope National Medical Center’s Department of Clinical Cancer Genetics in 2006 and received her Advanced Practice Nurse in Genetics credential in 2011.
For more information about the workshop, visit gwinnettpl.org.