AUBURN
Carl House Valentine’s registration open
Spend an evening dining and dancing at the Carl House on Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day Dinner reservations are available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Carl House, 1176 Atlanta Highway in Auburn. Table reservations must be made by Saturday.
Dinner is $55 per person and includes soup, salad, appetizer, entree and dessert. Wine and beer can be purchased for an additional fee.
For more information, visit www.carlhouse.com/valentines-day-dinner.
BARROW COUNTY
Barrow seeks manager for new farmers market
The Barrow County Farmers Market is a new weekly farmers market opening in April in downtown Winder.
The market was made possible by USDA Local Food Promotion Program Grant. The market will provide access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other farm and value-added products while creating a sense of community within Barrow County.
Barrow County is seeking a part-time market manager. For more information or to apply, visit goodfoodjobs.com.
BERKELEY LAKE
Collins returns for Lake Berkeley Chapel service
Britt Collins will return to speak at the Lake Berkeley Chapel at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9.
Collins is an artist who lives in Berkeley Lake. He is also an elder at Perimeter Church.
The Lake Berkeley Chapel offers a monthly interdenominational worship service and Christian fellowship within the Berkeley Lake community.
For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
AANA Foundation Fundraiser uncorks at Chateau Elan
Join the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Foundation at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Chateau Elan’s Winery Tasting Room for a fundraiser to support education and research that benefits the nurse anesthesia profession.
Tickets are $150 for certified nurse registered nurse anesthetists and $100 for students.
The fundraiser will take place during the Assembly of Didactic and Clinical Educators, a forum from Feb. 19 to 22 that brings together nurse anesthesia educational programs together to discuss current educational requirements, challenges, and best practices with leading educators in the field.
Chateau Elan is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.aana.com/meetings/events/faculty.
BUFORD
Mall of Georgia seeks cornhole players
The Buford community is invited to join the Peach State Cornhole league on Thursday nights this spring.
Beginning March 19 in The Village at Mall of Georgia, the eight-week league will feature a championship trophy, prizes and a season-ending tournament to advance to the Peach State Cornhole State Tournament. Game times will be scheduled between 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cornhole enthusiasts can register for one of three divisions — Dingers (novice), Slingers (intermediate) and Ringers (competitive).
Registration is now open and closes March 8. Player fees are currently $50 and will increase to $60 beginning Feb. 27.
To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/MOGCornholeSpring20.
DACULA
Tina Borg Shamrock 5K planned for March 14
The Tina Borg Shamrock 5K and Fun Run will take place March 14 at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula.
The annual race benefits the Emory Winship Cancer Institute in memory of Tina Borg. Participants are encouraged to dress in a festive St. Patrick’s Day outfit.
Early bird registration is $23 through March 1 for the 5K. The Fun Run registration is $15. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m.
Little Mulberry Park is located at 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
For more information, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
Atlanta Curling Club plans Science Festival event
You’ve seen that Winter Olympics sport with the rocks and sweeping and yelling, but do you know what’s actually going on?
Sign up for a two-hour class with the Atlanta Curling Club and learn step-by-step how to throw a stone and sweep it into the “house.” The class will cover sweeping, collisions, why the stone “curls” in the wrong direction and more.
“Intro to Curling — Exploring the Boundary Where Granite Meets Ice” will take place from 9 to 11 p.m. March 13. Another session is planned for 9 to 11 p.m. March 20. Tickets are $25.
Participants should wear sneakers and loose-fitting clothing. Curling is an adaptable sport for all ages and physical abilities.
The event is part of the Atlanta Science Festival, a two-week festival celebrates local science and technology, featuring more than 100 events throughout metro Atlanta.
The event will take place at the IceForum Duluth, 2300 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. For more information, visit atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2020/79-intro-to-curling.
GRAYSON
AARP Smart DriverTEK class planned in Grayson
An AARP Smart DriverTEK class will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 13 at Grayson Senior Center, 485 Grayson Parkway. The workshop will teach participants how to use the latest high-tech safety features in their car; what technology to look for when shopping for a new car; the safety benefits of blind spot warning systems, forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, smart headlights and more.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/GraysonAARP or call 877-805-0458.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Master Gardeners meeting to feature pruning advice
Many gardeners feel uneasy about pruning because once that cut is made, it’s gone. If you’re unsure about when or how to prune plants or shrubs, it’s hard to commit to it at all.
In her Feb. 17 presentation titled “Corrective Pruning – Feel Empowered to Prune, Barbara Dorfman will help gardeners cut more confidently. She will suggest tools that make the job easy, explain how shrubs and trees will respond to various cuts, and offer tips on how to renew overgrown or butchered shrubs.
Dorfman is the speaker at the upcoming Gwinnett County Master Gardeners meeting. The program will begin at noon Feb. 17 at the Bethesda Senior Center, 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville. Visitors are welcome to attend for free.
After earning her Master Gardener certification and studying horticulture at Gwinnett Technical College in the 1980s, Dorfman worked in sales and design at wholesale and retail nurseries. Since 2003, she has been self-employed as a landscape consultant and garden club speaker.
For more information about the Gwinnett Master Gardeners, visit www.gwinnettmastergardeners.com.
LILBURN
Lilburchaun parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Who will be the next Mr. and Mrs. Lilburchaun?
Dress in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire, decorate your bike, stroller or any non-motorized vehicle, and join in a walking parade on March 14 around Lilburn City Park led by a leprechaun stilt walker and bagpipe player.
The second annual event will begin at 4 p.m. near the bandshell in Lilburn City Park. Prizes will be awarded for Mr. Lilberchaun, Mrs. Lilburchaun, Little Lilburchauns, the best dressed pet, and the best decorated non-motorized vehicle.
For more information, visit www.cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Council chooses consultant for downtown project
The Loganville City Council recently approved a contract with real estate consultants Haddow & Co. to look at the viability of the proposed project for the redevelopment of downtown, according to a news release.
“Despite what many people are saying out there, we are taking our time and doing our homework on this project before we pass judgment and make a decision because that is what any elected leader should do,” Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez said in a news release.
“Bringing in someone not associated with this project, with years of experience in the real estate industry, will be another important piece of the puzzle for us as we decide how to redevelop the downtown area of Loganville.”
The Atlanta-based firm specializes in providing strategic advice based on in-depth market analysis, the news release states.
In December, Connolly introduced a conceptual plan for the redevelopment of the downtown area. The proposed $180 million project includes a new City Hall and library, improved infrastructure, and the expansion of public parks and greenspace, as well as new retail spaces, 200 townhomes and 600 luxury apartments.
City Manager Danny Roberts stressed that the proposal “is still just a concept at the moment.”
To help get information to the public, the city’s website at www.loganville-ga.gov now features a link to frequently asked questions about the project. Residents who have additional questions or concerns should call or email the mayor, city council or city staff.
NORCROSS
Science Festival
DNA event planned
Want a free taste of what the Atlanta Science Festival has to offer? Let the Georgia State University Bio-Bus take you on a genetics adventure from 2:30 to 5 p.m. March 13 at the Norcross Library.
DNA is for Families is a series of hands-on activities where young learners (ages 5 to 10) and their parents work together to explore how different traits are inherited. Participants will work with DNA models, and models of people, to explore how DNA plays a role in this process.
The event is one of many planned for the 2020 Atlanta Science Festival, which runs March 6 to 21. The annual two-week festival celebrates local science and technology, featuring more than 100 events throughout metro Atlanta.
The Bio-Bus program is free. The Norcross Library is located at 6025 Buford Highway in Norcross.
For more information, visit atlantasciencefestival.org.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Hancock Askew celebrates relocation, growth
More than 75 people joined Hancock Askew’s partners, staff and city leaders to celebrate the opening of its new Peachtree Corners Office with a reception and ribbon-cutting event.
The accounting and CPA firm relocated into a remodeled office on Davinci Court from another Peachtree Corners office when it outgrew that space. The new office accommodates the firm’s 60 employees and has room for 30 additional workers as the company expands, said Hancock Askew partner Russell Reece.
Just before the ribbon was cut, Mayor Mike Mason addressed the Hancock Askew team, “Your decision to remain in Peachtree Corners when there are plenty of other locations from which to choose is not lost on us. The city council and I are delighted that you have again chosen Peachtree Corners for your business location. It speaks volumes to our efforts as a business-friendly city.”
Founded in 1910, Hancock Askew & Co. has six locations: Peachtree Corners, Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah and two in Florida, in Miami and Tampa. The company provides audit, tax, accounting, internal audit and other services to individuals, small businesses, mid-size and public companies.
The new office is located at 3740 Davinci Court, Suite 400, in Peachtree Corners.
SNELLVILLE
Martin to speak at Snellville Commerce Club
Georgia State Sen. P.K. Martin will speak at the Snellville Commerce Club meeting at noon Tuesday at Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville.
Established in 1984, the Snellville Commerce Club includes professionals and merchants from the Snellville area. In 2011, the Commerce Club became the official business marketing organization of Snellville Tourism and Trade.
The club’s regular luncheon meetings take place from noon to 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Guests may attend one regular monthly meeting at no charge. Any meeting thereafter is $15.
Martin, who formerly served on the Lawrenceville City Council, has been the administration floor leader of the Georgia Senate since 2017. He is the chair of the Education and Youth Committee, vice-chair of the Insurance and Labor Committee and is an active member of the Senate’s Transportation Committee, the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee, and the Higher Education Committee.
For more information, visit www.snellvilletourism.com/about-stat/snellville-commerce-club.
SUGAR HILL
Players Guild donates $4K to ACS
The Players Guild at Sugar Hill raised $4,187 for the American Cancer Society during its production of “Calendar Girls.”
While planning and rehearsing for its production of “Calendar Girls,” the cast and crew were inspired by the true story of the group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for leukemia research.
In the same spirit, the Players Guild created its own calendar to raise money for the American Cancer Society. All of the proceeds from the calendar sales, plus 10% of ticket sales for “Calendar Girls,” were donated to the ACS.
Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards, Players Guild at Sugar Hill co-founder Ane Mulligan and representatives of The Eagle Theatre presented the donation in December to Caroline McKeon of the American Cancer Society, according to a news release.
For more information about the Players Guild, visit pgatsh.com.
SUWANEE
Kiwanis Shamrock 5K
returns to Suwanee
Lace up your sneakers, throw on your favorite St. Paddy’s Day gear and dance a jig to the starting line of the Kiwanis Shamrock 5K in Suwanee.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. March 14 in Suwanee Town Center Park, located at the corner of Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Costumes are not required, but they are encouraged for the St. Patrick’s Day themed event.
Registration for the race is $25. Proceeds will support scholarships for students in the Suwanee community.
There might not be a pot of gold at the finish line, but there will be prizes.
For more information, visit www.suwanee.com.
