AUBURN
GED, English classes
have resumed
Free GED classes and English as a Second Language classes have resumed in Auburn.
Adult Literacy Barrow offers free GED classes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Perry-Rainey Center, 16 College St. in Auburn. The program is self-paced, with textbooks, online GED test preparation and tutors provided.
English literacy classes for non-English speakers are held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Perry-Rainey Center. Classes are free.
Adult Literacy Barrow works in partnership with Lanier Technical College. For more information or to register, call Adult Literacy Barrow at 770-532-3361 or visit adultliteracybarrow.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Soccer academy plans Frosty Balls 5K
Piedmont Soccer Academy presents the inaugural Frosty Balls 5K on Jan. 11 in Winder.
The race will begin at 10 a.m. near Peoples Equity Partners, 58 W. Candler St. in Winder. Race-day registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9 a.m.
Registration is $25 and available online at active.com. Search for “Frosty Balls 5K.”
Piedmont Soccer Academy offers a developmental program designed for beginners to learn the sport of soccer and for youths interested in playing in a less competitive environment. Practice for the spring season will begin in late February, with games starting in March.
BERKELEY LAKE
Registration nears for annual lights contest
All Berkeley Lake residents can brighten the neighborhood and share in the holiday spirit by competing in the city’s 6th annual Christmas Lights Contest.
To enter your home, email a photo of your decorated house at night, along with your address, to Ginny Nevins at admin@windsoratlanta.com. Each home entered will be given a number with a sign that can be displayed in the front yard or lakefront.
From Dec. 5 to 22, residents will vote for their favorite display by donating canned goods and nonperishable items to help feed those in need, according to the mayor’s newsletter. Bins for the donations will be placed outside of Berkeley Lake City Hall.
To vote, mark each donation with the display number and place it in the donation bin. The winner will be the display with the largest number of goods donated.
All donated food will be given to Norcross Cooperative Ministry.
Berkeley Lake City Hall is located at 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road. For more information, visit www.berkeley-lake.com.
BRASELTON
Annual Holiday Market planned for Dec. 14
The Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival’s annual Holiday Outdoor Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in Braselton.
About 50 vendors will be selling home decor, vintage furniture, jewelry, boutique items, handcrafted items and more. Admission and parking will be free.
The Holiday Market will be set up outside of Countryside Antiques, 115 Harrison St. in Braselton.
For more information, call 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
BUFORD
Decorate holiday cookies at OneStop Buford
Eat, drink and be merry as you decorate a holiday cookie to eat from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at OneStop Buford.
The Holiday Cookies event is for children ages 5 to 13. Parent/guardian participation is required. Admission is $2 per child.
OneStop Buford is located at 2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford. For more information or to register, visit gwinnetthumanservices.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code OSB41004.
DACULA
Winter Fest coming to Dacula Activity Building
Make winter-themed crafts, play medieval-style games and visit the hot chocolate bar at Winter Fest at the Dacula Park Activity Building.
Winter Fest will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula. Admission is $6 per person.
To register, visit gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code DAB41605. For more information, call 678-277-0850.
DULUTH
FAB Holiday Luncheon features Historical Society book
Duluth’s FAB Holiday Luncheon will feature a traditional buffet, senior holiday trivia, classic Christmas carols and guest speakers from the Duluth Historical Society.
The lunch will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Bunten Road Park, 3180 Bunten Road in Duluth. Admission is $5 for Duluth’s Fifty and Beyond Group members and $5 for those who are not members.
Duluth Historical Society members Candace Morgan, Woody Bell and Nancy Sturgis will speak about their new book, “Retold Stories of the South.”
To reserve a seat, call 770-225-1266.
GRAYSON
Military Veterans of Georgia receives donation
Main Street Grayson recently presented the Military Veterans of Georgia with a check for $2,000.
Military Veterans of Georgia was the beneficiary of the Grayson Brew and Que, which took place in October.
Based in Barrow County, Military Veterans of Georgia supports programs in the community that help address post-traumatic stress disorder, including classes that train members, first responders and volunteers to deal with a veteran in crisis.
Programs include peer-to-peer groups that offer veterans a safe place to share their experiences, issues and solutions; Operation Atlas, which trains PTSD-therapy dogs; and Yoga Warriors, a class for those suffering from PTSD.
For more information about the organization, visit www.militaryveteransofga.com.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Hometown Christmas Parade planned
Lawrenceville’s annual Hometown Christmas Parade will feature Santa Claus, live reindeer, community floats, fun activities and more.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Lawrenceville. Children will have the chance to visit with Santa at the Historic Courthouse Gazebo following the parade.
There is a planned rain date of Dec. 15.
For more information, visit lawrencevillega.org.
LILBURN
Periodic road closures planned
One lane of of Wynne Russell Road will be closed Monday to Wednesday and periodically the week of Dec. 2 between West Johns and Lawrenceville Highway in order to install a new water line.
The water line will serve the ongoing development project at Our Lady of the Americas.
Road closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
LOGANVILLE
American Legion Post hosts Children’s Christmas Party
The American Legion will have its Children’s Christmas Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Last year, the event attracted more than 200 children. The Legion is seeking volunteers to help keep the event safe for all attendees.
To volunteer, email the Post Adjutant at ja233adj@comcast.net.
The American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 U.S. Highway 78 in Loganville. For more information, visit gapost233.com.
NORCROSS
Carriage rides, Santa photos available
Have you been nice this year? Santa will be visiting downtown Norcross on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings throughout December.
Carriage rides will also be dashing through the city from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.
Rides will begin in front of Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St. in downtown Norcross.
Santa will be at 45 South Cafe on South Peachtree Street.
The events will take place Dec. 3 to 20.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Name-the-Trail
winner announced
Peachtree Corners has announced the winner of its “Name-the-Trail” contest.
Eventually, the 11.5-mile multi-use trail will wind through the entire community, connecting neighborhoods, businesses and the Town Center. A portion of the trail that will ring Technology Park Lake in Tech Park is near completion and is expected to open by the end of the year, according to the city’s newsletter.
Out of more than 150 entries, resident Randy Gilbert came up with the winning name, “Corners Connector.”
“The new trail name suggests a connected community, which is just what the trail is designed to accomplish,” Mayor Mike Mason wrote in the newsletter.
SNELLVILLE
Rockin’ With Santa races come to Snellville
Participate in the Rockin’ With Santa Half Marathon, 10K or 5K on Dec. 15 at Lenora Park in Snellville.
The races will begin at 8 a.m. at the park, 4515 Lenora Church Road S.W. in Snellville.
The race is organized by Deborah Montgomery Racing.
Registration is $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $45 for the half marathon. All finishers will receive a medal.
For more information or to register, visit www.deborahmontgomeryracing.com.
SUGAR HILL
City announces winter celebration plans
Spend time in the winter wonderland of downtown Sugar Hill on Dec. 7 with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou.
The event, from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature the Holiday Celebration Market hosted by the Sugar Hill Area Women’s Club, tree lighting, and free photos with Santa, as well as food vendors, ice skating, “snow” to play in and performances from local musicians.
Vendor applications are open for the Holiday Celebration Market.
Spaces are $40 each, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 29.
New this year, join Santa and his elves and prancing reindeer for a performance, “Santa’s Magical Journey,” featuring the Susan Chambers Dance Company at 6 and 8 p.m. in The Eagle Theatre. For more information about the performance, visit www.eagleatsugarhill.com.
For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com.
SUWANEE
City accepting applications for 2020 event calendar
The city of Suwanee is accepting applications for community events to be hosted at Suwanee parks during 2020.
The deadline for applications is Dec. 4, according to a news release. Once the city’s event schedule is approved after the first of the year, generally no additional events may be added.
Each year, Suwanee hosts — primarily at Town Center Park — more than 40 city- and privately-planned events, including concerts, festivals, races, food truck events, and more.
“Events are an important part of community building in Suwanee,” Events and Outreach Manager Amy Doherty said in the news release.
“Each year, we love partnering with community organizations to bring great music, fun events, and unique engagement opportunities to our residents and others.”
Applications and guidelines are available at suwanee.com. Application submission does not constitute event approval.
Applicants will be contacted regarding their submission by mid-January; selected applicants are expected to attend a mandatory lunch-and-learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave.