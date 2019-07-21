AUBURN
Library plans summer reading celebration
As summer break nears its end, the Auburn Public Library plans to honor those who participated in its annual summer reading program.
The End of Summer Reading Blast-Off will feature games, music, snacks and prizes. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The library will recognize its “Super Readers,” and “Top Readers” will be entered into a drawing, according to the library’s website.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn. For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Mobile Dental Office to visit Winder Library
Help a Child Smile Mobile Dental Program will be at the Winder Public Library on July 31.
A Georgia Department of Public Health Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition Screening (Form 3300) is required for children who are being admitted to public school for the first time. Help a Child Smile accepts Medicaid and PeachCare, as well as private insurance.
To make an appointment for your child, call 770-760-7900 ext. 42149. For more information about the mobile dental program, visit www.hcsga.com.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St. in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Mt. Carmel UMC pastor to speak at Chapel
Lynne Smith, an associate pastor at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Norcross, will speak at the August service at the Lake Berkeley Chapel.
Smith earned a B.A. in Spanish and Economics from Furman University and a Master of Divinity from Emory University Candler School of Theology. She was ordained a Deacon in Full Connection in the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church in 2009, and she was appointed to Mt. Carmel UMC in 2018, according to the church’s website.
Lake Berkeley Chapel’s next service will begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11. For more information, visit blchapel.org.
BRASELTON
Council members complete GMA training
Braselton council members Becky Richardson and Hardy Johnson earned certificates of achievement at the Georgia Municipal Association’s annual convention in June.
Richardson and Johnson completed a minimum of 72 units of credit from a list of required classes at the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute, according to a news release. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.
“These are outstanding achievements,” GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said. “We commend Council members Richardson and Johnson for this accomplishment and for the dedication they’ve shown using this valuable resource to become more effective city officials.”
The Training Institute is a series of training programs designed to help city officials enhance their knowledge and skills in municipal-related matters. Participation is voluntary and gives city officials the opportunity to obtain training beyond what is required by state law.
For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
BUFORD
GEHC Toddler Trek to focus on mud
Get dirty and learn some mud facts at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center’s upcoming Toddler Trek event.
“Mud Pie Magic” is for children who are 18 months to 3 years old. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.
The cost is $10 per child. A parent or guardian will be admitted free. To register, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Event Registration” and enter event code EHC29173, or call 770-904-3500.
DACULA
Library plans Apollo 11 teen engineering program
Teens can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by assuming the role of a NASA aerospace engineer.
Participants will use the engineering design process to create and build a shock absorbing system to protect two marshmallow “astronauts” upon landing, according to the library’s website.
The program, which is intended for teens, will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 265 Dacula Road.
DULUTH
Duluth attorney receives service award
Sarah R. Jett of Gary Martin Hays & Associates P.C. in Duluth was honored in June by the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia.
Jett received the Award of Achievement for Outstanding Service to the Public at the organization’s Annual Meeting, according to a news release. Jett co-chaired the Young Lawyers Division Community Service Projects Committee, which participated in several events benefiting the public, including serving dinner at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House near Egleston Children’s Hospital and building Habitat for Humanity Houses in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah for the second annual Build a Better Georgia Day.
Jett graduated from the John Marshall Law School in Atlanta. She was a member of the 2018 Young Lawyers Division Leadership Academy for the State Bar of Georgia and was selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.
GRAYSON
Party band to play in Grayson
Fly Betty Band, a band that specializes in party and dance music, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Grayson Community Park.
The event is free and open to the public. Chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome.
Grayson Community Park is located at 475 Grayson Parkway.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Police officer to give back-to-school safety tips
Students in Gwinnett County Public Schools head back to class on Aug. 5, and a small amount of planning can help everyone have a safer experience.
A Gwinnett County Police Department Crime Prevention officer will give a back-to-school safety presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway.
LILBURN
Comedy magician featured at Lilburn library
Comedy magician Ken Scott will be using a combination of magic tricks, storytelling, music and audience participation in his summer finale performance at the Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
“To the Moon and Back” will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lilburn Library, 4817 Church St. The program is intended for children ages 5 and up and their families.
LOGANVILLE
Touch a Truck celebrates relaunch of Rescue Heroes
To celebrate the relaunch of the Rescue Heroes toys, Fisher Price is bringing real-life heroes and their toys to Walmart parking lots for kids to explore and learn about the important roles everyday heroes play in the community.
Rescue Heroes is a preschool toy line featuring fire fighters, police officers and other first responders as action figures. They will be available exclusively at Walmart.
A Fisher Price Touch a Truck event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Walmart Loganville, 4221 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. Children can meet some of Loganville’s first responders, explore their vehicles and play with the new Rescue Heroes toys.
NORCROSS
Adaptive Family Swim Party kicks off Friday
The second annual Adaptive Family Swim Summer Party will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, 4488 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Norcross.
The program is sponsored by Gwinnett County Aquatics, Spectrum Autism Support Group and Swim Angelfish. The event is free and open to the public.
Swim Angelfish is an adaptive swim program for children with special needs. Participants will be present to show off the skills they have learned.
For more information, email AngelfishGA@gmail.com or call 678-407-8801.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Mayor to deliver State of City address
Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason will deliver his annual State of the City address at 7 p.m. Monday at the Marriott Hotel, 475 Technology Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
Mason is expected to highlight the city’s progress and offer a look into the future of Gwinnett County’s largest city, according to Peachtree Corners Magazine.
A reception with a cash bar will begin at 6 p.m. Monday.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Jy2MdH.
SNELLVILLE
Snellville maintains millage rate
For the fifth straight year, the city’s millage rate will remain the same.
The millage rate of 4.588 mills was approved by the City Council after three public hearings, the last of which was July 8, according to a news release. In 2010, the millage rate was 5.9 mills.
“Each year, as the City of Snellville grows, city officials work to control the ever-increasing cost of services in order to maintain a stable millage rate,” City Manager Butch Sanders said. “The Mayor and Council believes it is their duty to keep taxes stable while offering better services for residents.”
To meet such a goal, the city has to spend conservatively and look for creative ways to save money such as leveraging state grant funds to add to Snellville’s street resurfacing efforts and using new technology within the city’s departments to operate more efficiently, Sanders said.
New tax digest growth equaled $18.7 million. Just four years ago, new growth only accounted for $8.6 million.
The millage rate will support an annual budget of $12.6 million, which was approved by the mayor and City Council in June.
SUGAR HILL
Christian music festival to visit The Bowl
Ignite Atlanta, an outdoor Christian music festival, will take place on Aug. 10 at The Bowl at Sugar Hill.
VIP tickets have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available. The price is $30, plus an online fee and sales tax.
The festival will feature Danny Gokey, as well as JJ Weeks, Tori Harper, Natasha Owens and HumbleTip. Gates will open at 2 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ignite-atlanta-atlantafest-tickets-49409023720
SUWANEE
Small business consultant offers marketing tips
Stephanie Sokenis, an accredited small business consultant from SmallBiz Ally, will discuss how to automate your marketing to save small business owners time and result in more highly engaged subscribers.
“Small Biz Marketing Series: Automate Your Marketing” will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Suwanee branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee.
The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org/calendar or call 770-978-5154.