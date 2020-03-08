AUBURN
Scavenger Hunt planned
at Whistlestop Shops
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by searching for treasure Saturday at the inaugural Pot of Gold Scavenger Hunt at Whistlestop Shops in Auburn.
The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whistlestop Shops, located on 4th Avenue in downtown Auburn. Vendors and live music will also be featured.
The Whistlestop Shops are cottage-style shops that house small businesses. For more information, visit cityofauburn-ga.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Winder finalist for Outdoor Stewardship grant
The city of Winder has been selected as one of 14 finalists for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ 2019-2020 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grants.
The grant, for just more than $1 million, would be used to construct a 1-mile multi-use trail for walking, biking, inline skating and nature viewing from downtown Winder to Fort Yargo State Park, according to a news release. The pathway will create access for residents, park patrons and visitors to and from the state park and the city.
“This program is a dynamic and lasting initiative for the future of conservation in Georgia. We look forward to working with state and local partners to increase recreational access and protect critical conservation areas,” said Mark Williams, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “We are excited about these projects and the potential impact on the communities across Georgia.”
BERKELEY LAKE
City houses public safety
town hall
Berkeley Lake will have a town hall meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 28 to discuss how to best interact with police and get help when you need it.
Topics will include how to be a good witness, when to contact the non-emergency number and when to call 911, how to file a report with Gwinnett County police, and resources that the county has available to address community concerns.
The town hall meeting will take place at Berkeley Lake City Hall, 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
Farmers Market scheduled
for March 20
The Braselton Farmers Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. March 20.
The market is set up on the patio outside the Braselton Bros. store building, 9924 Davis St. in Braselton. Free parking is available in the adjacent parking garage.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BraseltonFarmersMarket.
BUFORD
St. Patrick’s day crafts
planned for kids
Put on your green attire and have a shamrockin’ good time coloring four-leaf clovers, making leprechaun hats and creating other St. Patrick’s Day arts and crafts from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 17 at OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Ave. in Buford.
The event is for children ages 6 to 12. The cost is $2 per person, and parents and guardians must attend.
To register, call 678-255-5360 or visit www.gwinnettevents.com and search for the event with code OSB1101.
DACULA
Library highlights
spy work by women
Celebrate Women’s History Month by learning about some women who worked as spies.
“Codes and Disguises: American Women as Spies” will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 24 at the Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula.
In addition to learning about the women, participants will get a chance to put their own spy skills to the test by creating a secret code.
The program is for teens and is free to attend.
DULUTH
Children’s book author visits
library
Explore Georgia’s curiosities and wonders with Chris Jespersen, author of “Georgia’s ABC’s,” at 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the Duluth branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The children’s book features brown thrashers Nash and Nell as they search for Milo, the playful dog who loves to hide. Milo is based on the dog that Jespersen and his wife adopted from the Atlanta Humane Society.
The book’s illustrator, Josie Toney, will join Jespersen for the event. The book features mixed-media illustrations that depict Georgia’s geography and history.
The event is free and open to the public, but autographed books will be available for sale.
The Duluth Library is located at 3480 Duluth Park Lane in Duluth.
GRAYSON
Library hosts
home buying workshop
Have questions about buying your first home?
The Grayson branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library will host an informational presentation about the facts of home ownership and the steps you can take to make the big purchase.
“Home Buying 101” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Grayson Library, 700 Grayson Parkway in Grayson.
The event is free and open to the public.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Volunteer tax help
offered at library
If your household income was $56,000 or less in 2019, visit the Lawrenceville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
The service is free and available on a first come, first served basis.
Remember to bring the following required documents:
A valid official photo identification (for you and your spouse, if filing jointly)
Social Security Number card for everyone on the return
Previous year’s tax return
All W-2s for current tax year
Voided check or account number card if you would like your refund to be direct deposited
Form 1095-A if you purchased health insurance through the marketplace
Form 1098-Mortgage interest, property taxes, closing statement
Name, address and tax ID of the care provider if you had child care or dependent care expenses.
If you are filing a joint return, both filers must be present to sign the return.
The Gwinnett County Public Library partnered with The United Way of Greater Atlanta, WSB-TV and the IRS for the program.
The Lawrenceville Library is located at 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville.
LILBURN
Registration for cornhole
nears close
Join Cornhole ATL, Old Town Lilburn, 1910 Public House and Agavero Cantina Parkside for a seven-week outdoor spring cornhole league in Lilburn City Park.
The season begins on March 19, but teams must register by Monday to participate. Games will take place at 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. on Thursdays through May 14.
All teams play a best of three series against an opponent at their same skill level, and all teams will participate in playoffs. Qualifying teams represent their location at the CornholeATL State Cornament.
For more information or to register, visit cornholeatl.com.
LOGANVILLE
American Legion hosts
country breakfast
Stop by the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville from 8 to 11 a.m. March 14 for a country breakfast.
The cost for breakfast is $7 for adults and children ages 13 and up, $6 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for kids 3 and under.
Proceeds from the breakfast benefit charities supported by the American Legion.
The American Legion Post 233 is located at 4625 U.S. Highway 78 in Loganville.
For more information, visit www.gapost233.com.
NORCROSS
Info session offered
for potential foster parents
Join the Gwinnett Division of Children’s Services at 6:30 p.m. March 17 to learn how to become a foster parent and help children in the community.
The foster parent information session will be held at the Norcross branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 6025 Buford Highway in Norcross.
Community members who are compassionate, committed, and caring and who have a place in their heart and home to provide care for children are invited to attend.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Authors discuss
Pat Conroy’s legacy
A panel of authors will discuss the legacy of Pat Conroy at 3 p.m. March 22 at the Peachtree Corners branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
An anthology of essays written in remembrance of Conroy, “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy,” was published in 2018.
The panel will be moderated by co-editor and Pat Conroy Center executive director Jonathan Haupt and will feature authors Anthony Grooms and Teresa Weaver.
The event is free and open to the public. A book signing will follow the discussion.
The Peachtree Corners Library is located at 5570 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners.
SNELLVILLE
Guided hike planned
at DeShong Park
Join staff of the Gwinnett Department of Parks and Recreation for a guided hike March 28 to discover native plants and animals.
Hikes will begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
The event is free and open to people of all ages.
DeShong Park is located at 2859 N. DeShong Road in Stone Mountain, located near Snellville.
For more information, call 770-904-3500.
SUGAR HILL
Sugar Hill publishes city guide
The city of Sugar Hill has published its first comprehensive guide to the “Sweet Life.”
Guides are available at City Hall, the E Center Gym, the Eagle Theatre and downtown businesses.
The guide highlights the city’s seasonal celebrations, facilities including Splash Park and the E Center, the SHINE District, dining and shopping, and more.
The guide is also available online at issuu.com/cityofsugarhill.
SUWANEE
Residents: Sign up for emergency notifications
Stay in-the-know when severe weather is on the way or when an emergency situation arises by signing up for Suwanee’s CodeRed emergency notification service.
The service provides subscribers with emergency and general notifications via phone calls, email, and/or text.
“This is a service that our citizens have requested,” City Manager Marty Allen said in a news release, “and we’re pleased to be able to provide it in a manner that we believe is effective and cost efficient. Our Council felt that this was a more elegant, versatile, and effective answer than tornado sirens to residents’ requests in particular for severe weather notification. And, in addition to providing weather-related notifications, the system we’ve adopted can be used for other important emergency and non-emergency communication purposes.”
As residents sign up online, they will indicate preferences for how they wish to be contacted and what kinds of information they wish to receive, the news release states. Residents also will be given the option of opting out of receiving emergency calls by completing a “do not call” form.
Weather notifications are generated through the National Weather Service and are geocoded so that only subscribers in impacted areas are notified. Emergency notifications are issued sparingly and only in instances when the situation requires awareness or action in order to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.suwanee.com/services/code-red-weather-warning.barr
