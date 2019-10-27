AUBURN
Whistlestop Shops
to host trick-or-treat
Put on your costume and head to the Whistlestop Shops in downtown Auburn from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday to trick or treat.
The shops will be giving away candy on Halloween.
The Whistlestop Shops are located at 1369 4th Ave. in Auburn.
BARROW COUNTY
Registration open for Barrow Holiday Connection
Registration is now open for Barrow County Family Connection’s 2019 Holiday Connection.
Last year, more than 1,800 children in Barrow County received Christmas assistance through Barrow County Family Connection’s holiday store, and more than 430 children were “adopted” by local businesses, churches and families.
Applications are available in English and Spanish at barrowfamilyconnection.org/holiday-connection for families in need of holiday assistance.
The registration deadline is Nov. 26.
The program is also in need of sponsors.
If you have questions or would like to become a sponsor, email Executive Director Ben McDaniel at ben@barrowfamilyconnection.org.
BERKELEY LAKE
Berkeley Lake Elementary hosts annual Turkey Trot
Berkeley Lake Elementary School’s annual Turkey Trot and Pancake Breakfast will take place Nov. 9.
The 4-mile run through the city will begin at 7:30 a.m., while the 1.5-mile fun run will start at 8:15 a.m. A pancake breakfast will follow immediately after the races.
Registration is $25. Registration forms are available at the school, located at 4300 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Duluth, or online at active.com/duluth-ga/running/distance-running-races/bles-turkey-trot-2019.
BRASELTON
Life Storage opens in Braselton West
Buy Local Braselton and the Greater Hall Chamber hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Life Storage in Braselton West recently.
The 690 units on three floors range from 4’x5’ to 10’x30’ inside the climate-controlled building.
It is located at 7366 Friendship Springs Blvd. near the Huddle House.
Joanne Liu is the business owner, and Johnta Williams is the manager.
They are offering a free first month on spaces during the grand opening, according to a news release.
For more information, visit www.lifestorage.com or call 770-637-2038 for rates and specials.
BUFORD
Lanier Under the Lights enters penultimate year
Run or walk through 3.1 miles of towering Christmas light displays as part of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands “Magical Nights of Lights” before vehicle tours start Nov. 17.
Lanier Under the Lights 5K will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.
This is the penultimate year of the race, as 2020 will be the last year for the holiday 5K.
Registration is $40, plus a $4 sign-up fee. Proceeds from the event benefit Hamilton Mill Christian Church’s Secret Santa Missions, including Eagle Ranch, Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, The V.A. Clinic of Oakwood, United Military Care Organization and Hope Resource Center.
The event will begin at 5:45 p.m., which is at dusk each night.
Dress up as your favorite Christmas-themed character for entry into the Best Costume Contest, and support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots by bringing a toy or check valued at $10 or more for entry into the Toys for Tots raffle held at each race.
For more information or to register, visit lanierunderthelights5k.com or runsignup.com/Race/GA/Buford/lanierunderthelights.
DACULA
Choose Earth 5K planned at Little Mulberry
The Choose Earth 5K will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Woodard & Curran Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding environmental stewardship and education projects.
The organization supports local and global solutions for a healthier world through a variety of grants, including annual microgrants to multi-year $100K Impact Grants.
Registration for the 5K is $25. A Fun Run, scheduled for 10 a.m., is $17.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
Pleasant Hill Presbyterian plans first
Trunk or Treat event
Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church will host its first Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today in the church’s back parking lot.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to wear child-friendly costumes.
Trick-or-treaters can bring donations of canned goods for the PHPC Lil’Pantry and the Duluth Cooperative Ministry.
The church is located at 3700 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
GRAYSON
Beautification day planned for Nov. 16
Residents of Grayson and other community members are invited to “Team Up to Clean Up Grayson” on Nov. 16.
The city beautification event will include trash and litter collection and planting and landscape enhancement, according to the city’s website.
To register for the event, email info@cityofgrayson.org. For more information, visit cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Gwinnett County hosts Career Expo
Looking for a Gwinnett County job?
Visit the Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and meet department representatives, get a free resume critique and learn more about starting a career with the Gwinnett County government.
The Career Expo will take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
To see available positions, visit www.gwinnettcountyjobs.com.
LILBURN
Lilburn plans tree lighting ceremony
The city of Lilburn will have its annual tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main St. in Lilburn.
The event will feature entertainment from the Atlanta Trombone Ensemble, Lilburn First Baptist Proclamation Handbell Ensemble, Lilburn Elementary School Chorus, Lilburn Middle School Chorus and Salem Missionary Baptist Youth Choir.
Families are encouraged to bring their cameras and take pictures inside a life-sized snow globe.
Attendees can also visit “Deck the Halls,” a tree decorating contest that allows visitors to purchase tickets and enter to win the themed trees.
For more information, visit cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Master Gardeners to talk trees at Vines Park
Learn fun facts and helpful hints, such as how to plant trees and the way trees communicate with each other, at Tree Talk with Master Gardeners from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville.
The event is free and open to visitors of all ages.
The Gwinnett County Master Gardeners Association is an educational, nonprofit, adult volunteer group that promotes dissemination of university-based research information to foster beautiful gardens and a healthy environment.
For more information, call 770-554-2284 or visit www.gwinnettparks.com.
NORCROSS
Local historian to give cemetery tour
Join local historian Gene Ramsay for a free tour of the Norcross City Cemetery at 2 p.m. today.
The tour will include tales of many residents, including
- Carl Wootten, remembered as a soldier, musician, jeweler — and perhaps a bootlegger?
- Homer Green, a town marshal who met his end in an auto crash
- Tom Ed and Lala Summerour, whose civic contributions to the city live on today
- Laura McNabb, who advocated for better schools in Norcross more than a century ago
- Sally McElroy, who drove from Norcross to Yellowstone National Park in 1923
- John Findley, a “drummer” who narrowly escaped a massive tornado in 1936
Those interested in attending the tour should meet at the cemetery entrance, 110 S. Cemetery St. in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Peachtree Corners plans Veterans Day program
Join Peachtree Corners on Nov. 11 as the city honors the nation’s veterans.
The ceremony will start at 11 a.m., with music beginning at 10:45 a.m, at the Veterans Monument, 5140 Town Center Blvd. in Peachtree Corners.
The event is sponsored by the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association.
The program will include patriotic music, posting of colors, service medley, remarks by guests, and the playing of the bugle call “Taps” to honor recently deceased veterans and those who gave their lives in service, according to the event description.
For more information, visit peachtreecornersga.gov or www.ptcvets.net.
SNELLVILLE
Cool Cars show to benefit Planned PEThood of Ga.
A car show is coming to Briscoe Park, and all years, makes and models of vehicles are welcome to enter.
Cool Cars at Briscoe Park is an open car show and charity fundraiser for Planned PEThood of Georgia.
The car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Briscoe Park, 2500 Sawyer Parkway in Snellville.
The entry fee is a donation to Planned PEThood of Georgia, a Duluth-based nonprofit spay/neuter clinic and rescue organization.
For more information about the event, visit www.georgiacoolcruisers.org.
SUGAR HILL
E Center hosts
interactive art exhibit
Sugar Hill’s E Center is the temporary home of Loop, an interactive arts experience created by Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal.
Loop is a cross between a music box, a zoetrope (an optical toy invented in the 19th century) and a railway handcar.
The retro-futuristic machine creates animated fairy-tale loops, according to a description of the exhibit.
The exhibition is a conception and execution by Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve and Ottoblix in partnership for production with Ekumen and the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, Montreal.
The exhibit will be open daily through Nov. 4.
The E Center is located at 5019 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com/loop.
SUWANEE
Wine Fest offers
Ga. Wine Trail tasting
The 7th Annual Suwanee Wine Fest will feature more than 150 wines for attendees to sample.
The Suwanee Wine Fest will take place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Suwanee Town Center, located at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Buford Highway in Suwanee.
General admission tickets are $55. For an additional $10, attendees can opt for the Georgia Wine Trail upgrade.
Georgia Wine Trail ticket holders can sample one exclusive wine at each Georgia Winery tent, according to the event’s website.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Annandale Village, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit suwaneewinefest.com.