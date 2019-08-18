AUBURN
NextGenAg conference books Perry Rainey Center
Farmers and engineers will meet Sept. 15 and 16 in Auburn to discuss trends in agriculture and technology.
The NextGenAg 2019 conference will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Auburn’s new event venue, the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St. in Auburn.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black will speak Saturday morning about the state farm bill. The Georgia Natural Resources Conservation Service’s State Conservationist Terrance Rudolph will speak Saturday afternoon about federal financing opportunities.
Conference registration is $99. Student tickets are $49.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eventeny.com/events/NextGenAg-297.
BARROW COUNTY
Library Friends host fall book sale
The Winder Public Library Friends will host its fall book sale and membership drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Friends groups provide financial gifts, volunteer and program support, and advocacy for public libraries throughout the United States.
Books and other items will be sold, and the library will provide music and activities.
The Winder Public Library, a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, is located at 189 Bellview St. in Winder.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec Center offers paint and sip class
Enjoy morning mocktails and light brunch refreshments while following along with guided instructions to paint your canvas masterpiece at the upcoming Canvas Mocktails class at the Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center.
A mocktail is a non-alcoholic version of a cocktail, made with juices, sodas, infused water or other non-alcoholic ingredients.
Canvas Mocktails will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31 at the Rec Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
The class is for those ages 15 and up. The cost is $15 per person.
Register online at www.gwinnettparks.com with code PVP31435 or call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Pooches in the Park planned at Braselton Park
Tails will be wagging when Braselton digs in for its fourth annual Pooches in the Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Braselton Park on Harrison Street.
Plan to bring the entire pack (dogs, kids, friends, friend’s dogs, friend’s kids, dog’s friends, etc.) and sniff out some fun new accessories for Fido or meet some local pooch service providers such as vets, groomers and boarders.
Other activities will include the pup strut costume contest, the lure course and the Wet Nose Water Lounge. Several rescue groups will also be on site with puppies and kittens waiting for a fur-ever home.
For more information, visit downtownbraselton.com or search for the “Pooches in the Park” event on Facebook.
BUFORD
Dino-Mite 3K Glow Run to benefit Gwinnett Parks Foundation
Light up the night sky like a comet at the prehistoric Dino-Mite 3K Glow Run at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.
Registration is $10 and available online at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Buford/DinoMite3kGlowRun. Onsite packet pickup and registration will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Gwinnett Parks Foundation’s Health and Wellness Scholarship Fund.
DACULA
Alegre Farm hosts composting workshop
Learn about the benefits of keeping a compost pile and how to do it successfully at a hands-on workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alegre Farm, 2225 Givens Road in Dacula.
The Gwinnett Department of Water Resources will lead the free workshop, and participants may qualify for a 5% stormwater utility fee credit.
Register online to attend at www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/water/getinvolved/eventsandworkshops. For more information, call 678-376-7193.
DULUTH
City to install school zone speed cameras
The Duluth City Council recently voted to install school zone speed cameras in several school zones in the city to increase safety, according to the city’s newsletter.
The city is partnering with RedSpeed USA to install and maintain the system at no cost to the city, the newsletter states. The proposed zones include Chattahoochee Elementary School, Mason Elementary School, Duluth Middle School, and Coleman Middle School. Once the entrance to Duluth High School opens on Ga. Highway 120, traffic will be evaluated to see if it meets the Georgia Department of Transportation guidelines for a camera to be installed.
Enforcement in the school zones will only take place during the morning and afternoon school zone hours. Furthermore, enforcement will begin at 15 mph over the school zone speed limit, the newsletter states. No enforcement will take place on days school is not in session.
A warning period will take place in which no tickets will be issued. After the warning period, violations will cost $75 for the first infraction and $150 for each infraction after that.
For more information, visit www.duluthpd.com.
GRAYSON
Navigate Recovery Gwinnett plans annual 5K
Join Navigate Recovery Gwinnett’s fifth annual 5K Run for Recovery to celebrate recovery and raise awareness of addiction.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway near Grayson. Online registration on active.com is $25 for adults and children 10 and over who plan to run and $20 for adults and children 10 and over who plan to walk in an untimed event.
Funds from the Run for Recovery 5K will provide additional resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction. Navigate Recovery Gwinnett plans to expand its services, train more coaches, educate the Gwinnett community and help more people get well.
For more information about Navigate Recovery Gwinnett or the Run for Recovery, visit navigaterecoverygwinnett.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Libraries host AARP Defensive Smart Driver courses
Learn defensive driving techniques and how to compensate for age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time at an upcoming AARP Defensive Smart Driver Course.
A course will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Collins Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville. Another course is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Snellville branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
The cost is $15 for AARP members who present their membership card and $20 for those who are not members. Pay at the door with cash or a check, and bring a bag lunch.
To register to attend, email events@gwinnettpl.org. For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
LILBURN
Police Records Unit opening at three precincts
To make police records more readily available to the public, Gwinnett County Police Department Records Unit staff are now available in the lobbies of the West Precinct, South Precinct, and Central Precinct, according to a Gwinnett County newsletter.
Previously, members of the community could only retrieve police records online or in person at Police Headquarters at 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville. Visitors may now obtain copies of police reports, accident reports and criminal histories and start the application process for record restrictions at three additional locations.
Records Unit staff are available from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters in Lawrenceville, the South Precinct at 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn, the West Precinct at 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross and the Central Precinct at 3125 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth.
North and East Precinct records offices will be opening soon, the newsletter states.
LOGANVILLE
Vines Park hosts Yoga in the Park
Celebrate National Yoga Month with Live Healthy Gwinnett and practice yoga with certified instructors from 7 to 8 a.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Vines Park, 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville.
The classes are free and open to the public. Bring a mat, towel, water bottle and friend.
For more information, call 770-822-3197.
NORCROSS
Norcross Community Market approaches season finale
The season finale of the Norcross Community Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St. in Norcross.
The Norcross Community Market, open June through August, brings farm, food and friends together in a family-friendly festival-type venue. The goals of the market are improved health and nutrition, enhanced economic development, strengthened community vitality and greater environmental stewardship.
For more information, visit www.norcrosscommunitymarket.com. The Norcross Community Market is a project of Sustainable Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Bark in the Park to take place on Town Green
Pooches will take over the Town Green at Bark in the Park on Sept. 14.
Give your pooch the ultimate day in the park with bacon bubbles, ball pits, fur painting and more. Pinot’s Palette will be giving demonstrations on their special paint-your-pet classes, while Hollywood Feed will be supplying everyone with special treats. The pups can take a break and beat the heat with King of the Pups.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Green Blvd. in Peachtree Corners.
Parking will be available within the Town Center and off Davinci Court off Peachtree Corner Circle.
For more information, visit www.peachtreecornerga.gov.
SNELLVILLE
Citizens’ Police Academy accepting applications for fall
The Snellville Citizens’ Police Academy is accepting applicants for its 28th session.
The class is offered “in order to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between our citizens and our police department,” Snellville Police Lt. Rob Pendleton said. “This will also help our citizens gain a better understanding of the risks and responsibilities of our officers.”
The class takes place over 12 weeks from Aug. 29 to Nov. 14. The first class will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Snellville Police Department, 2315 Wisteria Drive in Snellville. Some of the classes included in this training will be domestic violence, traffic stops, building searches, narcotics identification and a tour of the Gwinnett County Jail. The program also includes a ride along with a Snellville police officer.
The program is open to all Snellville area residents who are 18 or older. The Citizens’ Police Academy is free, and attendees do not have to live in the city limits. A background investigation will be conducted on all applicants prior to acceptance.
For an application, visit www.snellville.org/Data/Sites/1/media/police/scpa-application---revised.pdf.
Applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Friday and must be notarized.
For more information, email Pendleton at rpendleton@snellville.org or call him at 770-985-3573.
SUGAR HILL
Gwinnett building sidewalk to elementary school
To help ensure the safety of youngsters walking to and from school, Gwinnett County is constructing 1,700 feet of sidewalk on Sycamore Road from Sycamore Elementary School to Richland Creek Trail in Sugar Hill.
Richland Creek Trail is the entrance to the Richland Creek subdivision.
The sidewalk will run along the west side of Sycamore Road from Richland Creek Trail to Riverside Road. It will then run along the east side of Sycamore Road from Riverside Road to the school.
Construction is to cost about $392,000 and is anticipated to be completed by early 2020.
SUWANEE
Adopt-a-Stream Workshop planned in Suwanee
Join Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday to learn how to monitor the condition of a portion of a creek or stream.
Participants will receive free supplies, training and certifications in chemical, bacterial and macroinvertebrate testing at the free Adopt-a-Stream Workshop at George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway N.E. in Suwanee.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.gwinnettcb.org/adopt-a-stream.