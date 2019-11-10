AUBURN
City plans holiday celebration
The city of Auburn will kick off the holiday season with a live nativity, skating rink and entertainment at Sounding Off the Christmas Season.
The celebration will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Auburn City Hall, 1369 4th Ave. in downtown Auburn.
The city will light its Christmas tree, and Santa is scheduled to arrive with his reindeer. Attendees are also encouraged to keep an eye out for the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.
For more information, visit cityofauburn-ga.org.
BARROW COUNTY
Wiseman 5K planned
in Bethlehem
Epiphany — the day on which it is believed that wise men brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to Jesus — takes place on Jan. 6, but in the city of Bethlehem, runners and walkers can join the Wiseman 5K and Fun Run on Jan. 4.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 4 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem. Early bird registration is $23; the fee will increase to $25 after Dec. 1.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the R. Harold Harrison Activity & Fitness Center at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec hosts Parents’ Day Out
Parents can have a day out while their little ones play and dance at the Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center.
Parents’ Day Out will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event is open for children ages 5 to 12. The fee is $31 per child.
Children will participate in a creative movement dance session, play games, make crafts, watch a movie and have lunch.
Registration is required. For more information, call 678-277-0920 or search for the event in Gwinnett Parks and Recreation’s online catalog at www.gwinnettparks.com with activity code PVP41600.
Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
Braselton showcases shopping on Small Biz Saturday
Support your favorite Braselton business or discover a new one on Nov. 30.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, a day in which communities are encouraged to support local small businesses.
Small businesses have been encouraged to post promotions on the Work, Live and Play in Braselton, Ga Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BraseltonGA.
BUFORD
Crawford to launch book
at Buford library
Nury Castillo Crawford will read her new children’s book, a bilingual story about family, at a book launch Dec. 14 at the Buford-Sugar Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
Crawford is the director for the Hispanic program in Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Office of Academic Support-Mentoring and the founder of 1010 Publishing, which specializes in bilingual and bicultural literature.
Crawford’s new book is “Sofia and Vivi: Big Sister,” a bilingual children’s book written in English and Spanish. It’s a sequel to her first children’s book, “3,585 Miles to be an American Girl.”
The book launch will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14. It is free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale and signing.
The Buford-Sugar Hill Library is located at 2100 Buford Highway in Buford.
DACULA
Little Mulberry hosts Christmas Vacation 5K
Have a “fun, old-fashioned, family Christmas” at A Christmas Vacation 5K at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula. Clark Griswold demands it.
The Christmas Eve morning race will feature Christmas music, cookies, hot chocolate and door prizes.
The 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 24 at the park. Registration is $23 through Dec. 1; after that, the fee will be $25.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank, one of eight regional food banks in Georgia.
Little Mulberry Park is located at 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
Duluth to celebrate holidays with Deck the Hall
Bring in the holiday spirit in Duluth on Dec. 7 with live music and tree lighting ceremony.
Deck the Hall will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. on the Duluth Town Green. Several children’s activities are scheduled, including inflatables, face painting, games, ornament making, a snow playground and snow slide.
City Council members will be available to chat with residents during City Hall’s Open House from 4 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Grayson teams up
to clean up
The city of Grayson will come together to beautify the community during “Team Up to Clean Up Grayson.”
The clean-up event will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash throughout the city.
Additionally, several subdivisions are organizing clean-ups around the entrances to the neighborhoods on Ga. Highway 20.
For more information, call Community Development Director Amanda Leftwich at 770-963-8017 or email her at communitydevelopment@cityofgrayson.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Aurora spreads cheer with holiday giveaway
Do you know someone who could use some extra cheer this holiday season?
Whoever it is that you think deserves a break, nominate them for the Aurora Theatre’s Need a Little Christmas Giveaway.
Grand prize winners will receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Aurora’s “Christmas Canteen 2019” and a gift certificate for dinner on the Lawrenceville Square. Runners-up will receive tickets to an Aurora Children’s Playhouse show in December, “A Christmas Carol” or “This Wonderful Life.”
All nominations are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Stories submitted on nomination forms may be used to promote the giveaway. In the spirit of giving for the holidays, you cannot nominate yourself.
For more information or to make a nomination, visit www.auroratheatre.com/productions-and-programs/view/need-a-little-christmas-giveaway.
LILBURN
Wynne-Russell House to have open house, bake sale
Tour the historic Wynne-Russell House while it’s decked out for the holidays during the Holiday Open House and Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7.
Learn about the history of the house and all who lived there while enjoying homemade cookies and hot drinks.
Participants can also purchase cookie trays at the bake sale, while supplies last. Buy one dozen cookies for $7 or two dozen for $12. Pumpkin rolls will be sold for $10, and other specialty items will be available.
All proceeds will benefit the preservation of the house. The event is organized by the Lilburn Community Partnership’s Wynne-Russell House Preservation Board.
For more information, visit wynnerussellhouse.com.
LOGANVILLE
Holiday parade applications available
Applications for Loganville’s Christmas Parade are now available online at www.loganville-ga.gov/news-events#Parades.
The parade is scheduled for Dec. 14. It will start at Bay Creek Elementary School and make its way down Lawrenceville Road and Main Street.
The event typically features more than 75 entries from local businesses and civic groups and ends with Santa Claus riding in a City of Loganville fire truck.
The entry fee for the parade is one non-perishable food item donated per participant to benefit the Shepherd’s Staff.
NORCROSS
Create Thanksgiving cards for a cause
Show thanks by brightening a senior’s holiday this year.
Use your creativity to design a Thanksgiving Day greeting card for residents at Life Care Center of Gwinnett at Create for a Cause from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at OneStop Norcross, 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross.
The event is for those aged 13 and up. The event is free, but registration is requested.
Search for the event in Gwinnett Parks and Recreation’s online catalog at www.gwinnettparks.com with activity code OSN41010. For more information, call 678-902-5239.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Winter League Cornhole registration open
Join the seven-week outdoor winter cornhole league in Peachtree Corners Town Center on Wednesday nights.
The season will begin Jan. 9, but teams must be registered by Dec. 30. Play times are 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. Times are tentative and may change due to registration numbers.
All teams will play a best of three series against an opponent at their same skill level and participate in playoffs. Qualifying teams will represent their location at the CornholeATL City Cornament.
To register, visit www.cornholeatl.com/leagues.
For more information, call Marjie Foley at 404-771-1010 or email info@cornholeatl.com.
SNELLVILLE
Knitters to gather to make holiday ornaments
Calling all experienced knitters: Make your holiday season extra merry and bright by adding your own touch of magic to your decor or create something you can give as a gift to family or friends.
Holiday Ornament Knitting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville. The event is open to those ages 10 and up, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $5 per person.
Participants should bring size 8 needles and glittery Aran yarn.
Search for the event in Gwinnett Parks and Recreation’s online catalog at www.gwinnettparks.com with activity code OSC41003. For more information, call 678-277-0228.
SUGAR HILL
Community Scan Day planned today
Bring items related to the history of Sugar Hill to the Community Scan Day from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
Potential items to bring include old photographs, deeds, letters and other documents, as well as other objects and relics to be photographed.
Items will be digitally archived and available on the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society’s website as well as the Digital Library of Georgia. Copies of the files will also be provided on a flash drive for participants to take home.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CityofSugarHill.
SUWANEE
Suwanee Classic Car Show rolls in today
The Suwanee Classic Car show returns to Town Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Presented by the North Gwinnett Arts Association, this annual favorite boasts 150 souped-up classic cars. Set in the Suwanee Town Center, avid car lovers, artists and members of the Georgia State Defense Force come together for a patriotic-themed car show.
Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. on the steps of Suwanee City Hall, flanked by a giant American flag and featuring guest bagpiper Anthony Mack, JROTC cadets from North Gwinnett High School, and soloist Precious Kollie leading the singing of the national anthem.
At 2 p.m. there will be a Veterans Appreciation Ceremony on the steps of City Hall with guest speaker Derek Somerville, followed by an awards ceremony conducted by show judge Bill Buckley. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show in the following categories: Paint, Engine, BPOC, Chevy, Ford, Exotic, Import, Mopar, Muscle, Orphan, Street Rod, Truck, Top 20, Mayor’s Pick, and People’s Choice.
The event will also feature sponsor exhibits, foods from Town Center restaurants, NHRA JR Dragsters, a crime scene van, silent auction, paint-a-wreck, speed paint-out featuring plein air artists, a 50/50 raffle, and music by Uptown Entertainment.
On-site registration will start at 8 a.m. Admission is free to the public.