AUBURN
Carl House showcases amenities
Planning a wedding? Stop by Carl House between 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 9 to explore the property and meet wedding vendors.
The Carl House Experience will also feature samples from the menu prepared by the venue’s executive chef, Alan Rabideau.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at carlhouse.com/carl-house-experience.
Carl House is located at 1176 Atlanta Highway in Auburn. For more information, call 770-586-0095.
BARROW COUNTY
Farm Bureau honors
Statham Elementary teacher
Statham Elementary School teacher Diana Cole was selected as the 2019 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year.
Cole has blended her 34 years as a teacher with her passion for agriculture education, nurturing and growing the Farm to School program, according to a news release. She built raised garden beds where students can grow their own fruits and vegetables and then eat them in the cafeteria. She also organizes an AGmazing annual Farm Week at Statham Elementary.
“She’s one of a kind,” said Staci Waters, the Barrow County Farm Bureau Insurance office manager, who nominated Cole for the award. “The love and passion Mrs. Cole has for agriculture is apparent in everything she does.”
Statham Elementary School principal Salethia James said she is proud of Cole’s accomplishments.
“Diana Cole has positively impacted Statham Elementary School, the Statham community, Barrow County School System and the entire state of Georgia with her tremendous efforts with agriculture education,” James said.
BERKELEY LAKE
BLOSOMS to meet Tuesday
The Berkeley Lake Organized Society of Mud Slingers will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Berkeley Chapel, 4043 S. Berkeley Lake Road.
BLOSOMS is a service and fellowship organization for women in the Berkeley Lake community. The group meets monthly from September through May. Annual dues are $50, and new members can join anytime.
In addition to the monthly meetings, members can also participate in special interest groups, such as a book club, crafters, gamers or line dancing.
For more information about the organization, email co-president Roni Pridemore at ronipride@gmail.com or co-president Shelley Waxweiler at shelwax@gmail.com.
BRASELTON
Braselton council members take oaths
Two members of the Braselton Town Council took their oaths of office on Jan. 9, before the town’s first work session of the year.
Mayor Bill Orr administered the oaths to Becky Richardson, who began her second term, and James C. “Jim” Joedecke Jr., who was elected in November, according to a news release.
Each member of the Town Council serves four-year terms. Council meetings are held the second Monday of each month in the municipal courtroom.
BUFORD
Buford High’s Wolves Den opens online
Buford High School’s Wolves Den is now available online.
The school-based enterprise sells Buford spirit wear and accessories for students and their family members.
Proceeds from the school store benefit the school’s marketing and DECA students. DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges worldwide.
For more information or to shop, visit www.bufordwolvesden.com. Email wolvesden@bufordcityschools.org with questions.
DACULA
Mito-Avengers 5K planned at Little Mulberry
The Mito-Avengers 5K and Fun Run will take place Feb. 16 at Little Mulberry Park in Dacula.
Early bird registration for the 5K is $23 through Feb. 1. After Feb. 1, the price will increase to $25. The fee for the Fun Run is $17.
Proceeds from the event will go to the family of Austin Turner, an eight-year-old with a mitochondrial disease
The 5K will begin at 2 p.m., and the Fun Run is slated for 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.
Little Mulberry Park is located at 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
Mayor to deliver state
of the city at BDLTH Show
Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris will provide her annual state of the city address at the BDLTH (Be Duluth) Show at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Red Clay Music Foundry.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.Harris will talk about what the city accomplished in 2019 and what’s coming up in 2020.
The address will take the place of the regularly scheduled council work session.
The Red Clay Music Foundry is located at 3116 Main St. in Duluth.
For more information, visit www.duluthga.net.
GRAYSON
Seeking employment, resume assistance or information about training opportunities?
Then climb aboard the Mobile Career Lab with Atlanta Regional WorkSource Georgia to receive assistance from a professional human resource specialist.
The Mobile Career Lab will be at the Grayson Library, 700 Grayson Parkway, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Sanitation customers
to get new trash carts
The city of Lawrenceville will provide new 95-gallon roll-out style trash carts the week of Jan. 27 to its current sanitation customers for curbside collection of solid household waste.
About 8,000 carts will be delivered by sanitation crews throughout the week, according to a news release.
“Sanitation service is provided by the city to both residential and commercial customers,” Mayor David Still said in the news release. “The city has made a significant investment in quality trash carts to better serve our sanitation customers, to increase efficiency and safety for our employees, and to improve the appearance of our city.”
The new carts were manufactured locally by Rehrig Pacifici and will be delivered to each residence and business according to the regular trash schedule. There are no changes to recycling services or trash pick-up schedules.
“Our Public Works Staff has been working on this project for many months,” City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “We are grateful to the City Council for allocating the funds and looking forward to seeing it come to fruition for our community and for our employees.”
For more information, visit lawrencevillega.org/newtrashcarts.
LILBURN
City Council
honors Batterton
The city of Lilburn has designated Jan. 8 of each year as Dr. S. Scott Batterton Day.
Batterton has served on the Lilburn City Council since 1984. He was the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2003 and currently serves as the Council’s mayor pro tem.
Batterton, a 1976 graduate of the Emory University School of Dentistry, has maintained a dental practice in Lilburn since 1979. He is a member of the Gwinnett Bible Chapel and a 1988 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett, in addition to attending the 2001 Regional Leadership Institute, according to the city’s website.
Batterton retired from his duties as a lieutenant colonel in the Georgia National Guard and was previously a member of the Northeast Georgia Police Academy Advisory Board. He currently serves as police department chaplain.
For more information, visit cityoflilburn.com.
LOGANVILLE
Spaghetti dinner to raise funds for Special Olympics
A spaghetti dinner benefitting Walton County Special Olympics will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Loganville Baptist Church, 132 Church St. in Loganville.
A meal including spaghetti, bread, salad, drink and dessert is $7.
Tickets will be available at the door. They can also be purchased in advance by emailing beafanwalton@yahoo.com.
NORCROSS
City to sell Summer Concert Series tables
Mark your calendars. The city of Norcross will open sales for Summer Concert Series tables at 9 a.m. March 2.
Norcross residents who purchase tables for all eight concerts will be able to make purchases between 9 and 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., the sales will open to the general public.
A table of six is $70 per concert, and a table of eight is $80 per concert.
For more information, visit norcrossga.net.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Sadd to host
town hall meeting
Peachtree Corners Councilman Phil Sadd is hosting a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church, 5105 Winters Chapel Road in Peachtree Corners.
Issues to be discussed include the Spalding Drive widening and Holcomb Bridge intersection improvements, crime prevention initiatives, Town Center upcoming projects, Curiosity Lab autonomous vehicle test track and redevelopment efforts.
“If you’ve ever driven on Spalding Drive between Winters Chapel Road and Holcomb Bridge Road during rush hour, you’ve probably experienced significant delays and extended wait times,” Sadd said in a news release. “At the town hall meeting, we will provide an overview of the Spalding Drive project and explain how it will help improve traffic flow and increase pedestrian safety.
“This project will bring incredible improvements to our city, and we want to provide our citizens an opportunity to understand the plans and ask questions. In addition, we will provide updates on other key activities taking place throughout our city.”
The Peachtree Corners mayor and council members, as well as other elected officials with common jurisdiction, will be in attendance to inform citizens of key matters impacting the community. The town hall meeting will include an open question-and-answer session, giving citizens an opportunity to voice concerns and ask questions of their local representatives.
The town hall meeting is open to all citizens.
SNELLVILLE
St. Oliver Plunkett wins Festival of Trees
St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church was named the winner for the fourth consecutive year in the Snellville’s annual Festival of Trees.
The “Spice People” ministry decorated the tree. The winner had to have the most donated items under their tree, which were counted along with online donations. Each $1 donated online registered as a vote in the contest.
Just Fitness 4U came in second place.
Other participants included the Snellville Historical Society, the Snellville Lions Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dianah’s Dynamic Divas Jewelry and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
To see images of the trees, visit snellvilletourism.com/component/k2/item/433-annual-festival-of-trees.
SUGAR HILL
Volunteer of Year, Community Champion honored
Sugar Hill recently recognized Kathryn Baskin as the city’s Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society and Sugar Hill Area Women’s Club.
Steve Graessle was also honored as the Community Champion for his work with the Sugar Hill Community Garden and Friends of the Greenway.
For more information, visit cityofsugarhill.com
SUWANEE
Suwanee Sweetheart
5K planned
Love to run? The ninth annual Suwanee Sweetheart 5K is at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.
The Rotary Club of Buford/North Gwinnett sponsors the annual Valentine’s Day-themed race. Proceeds from the event will benefit Rotary Club scholarships and other charities.
The event will feature several prizes, including a prize for the fastest dog.
Registration is $30.
For more information, visit suwaneesweetheartsprint.com.
