AUBURN
Library offers
spook-tacular events
The Auburn Public Library has events planned to help children and teens celebrate Halloween.
The library’s TeenTober Party will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.Thursday at the Auburn Public Library. The party will feature food, games and crafts. The free event is designed for the library’s teen patrons.
Another night of slightly spooky good fun is planned for 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. “EEK! A Night to Make You Shriek” will feature scary stories, games, crafts and candy.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in downtown Auburn. For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Kiwanis plan
Holly Jolly 5K Run
in Winder
The Kiwanis Club of Winder’s 8th annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot 5K will take place Dec. 8 at the Peoples Equity Partners Building, 58 Candler St. in Winder.
Registration for the 5K and Fun Run is $20. The Fun Run will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the 5K will start at 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit www.active.com/winder-ga/running/distance-running/8th-annual-holly-jolly-elf-trot-5k-and-fun-run-2019
BERKELEY LAKE
Berkeley Lake hosts Hometown Heroes,
Drug Take Back event
The city of Berkeley Lake will honor first responders and public servants Saturday at its Hometown Heroes Day from 10 a.m. to noon at Berkeley Lake City Hall.
Those who live in Berkeley Lake can stop by to thank the officers, firefighters, city leaders and volunteers who help serve the city, according to the Mayor’s Message newsletter.
Residents are also encouraged to bring their unused, unwanted prescription medication to the event for disposal. Saturday is also a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration will be on site to assist with medication disposal.
Berkeley Lake City Hall is located at 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road in Berkeley Lake.
BRASELTON
Braselton hosts
Lizzie Borden Trolley Ride
Lizzie Bordon was tried for the ax murders of her father and stepmother in 1892. Although she was acquitted, controversy has swirled around these mysterious crimes for more than a century.
Weigh the evidence yourself Nov. 10 on a Murder Mystery Trolley Ride hosted by the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority. You will travel on the Braselton Trolley to meet the suspects, portrayed by Rogue Spirit Productions, then cast your ballot for “guilty” or “not guilty,” according to the event description.
There are two showtimes available: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, and the ticket price of $50 includes a cocktail or mocktail, appetizers, buffet dinner and dessert. The tour will begin at the Braselton Police Department, 5040 Ga. Highway 53 in Braselton.
Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite or at the Braselton Town Hall during normal business hours.
For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/braselton-murder-mystery-trolley-ride-tickets-76277515101.
BUFORD
Church celebrates
Day of the Dead with 5K
Remember your loved ones by running or walking a 5K in their memory at 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at Sts. Mary and Martha Episcopal Church, 4346 Ridge Road in Buford.
Registration for the Day of the Dead 5K is $30. Proceeds will help pay for church youth to attend a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, according to the event description.
Participants in the 5K are welcome to dress in Day of the Dead costumes, and awards will be given for the best costumes. The traditional costume of the Day of the Dead are skeletons (calacas) and skulls (calaveras).
On the Day of the Dead, or El Dia de los Muertos, it is believed that the border between the spirit world and the living world dissolve, and during a short time, the souls of loved ones return to feast, drink, dance and play music with their family and friends. In exchange, their family and friends treat their returning loved ones as honored guests by leaving their favorite foods and offerings on memorials in their homes called offrendas.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Buford/DayoftheDead.
DACULA
Gwinnett Gobble Wobble returns for 5th year
The 5th Annual Gwinnett Gobble Wobble 5K and Fun Run will return on Thanksgiving Day to Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
The event will feature an untimed 5K, which begins at 7:30 a.m.; a timed 5K, which begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes the chance to win awards; and a Fun Run, which begins at 8 a.m.
Registration is $23 for the untimed run and $25 for the timed run through Nov. 18. After that time, fees will increase by $5 each. Registration for the Fun Run is $17 through Nov. 1 and $20 thereafter. For more information or to register, visit www.gwinnettgobbler.com.
DULUTH
Sugarloaf Charity
Turkey Trot returns
The Sugarloaf Country Club Charity Turkey Trot 5K will take place Thanksgiving morning at the Sugarloaf Country Club Clubhouse parking lot.
The event will raise money to benefit Gwinnett County organizations including The Next Stop Foundation, Special Needs School of Gwinnett, Rainbow Village, Wellspring Living and Connections Homes. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse parking lot, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive in Duluth. Registration is $30 through Nov. 18.
For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/GA/Duluth/WCSCCTurkeyTrot.
GRAYSON
Grayson Gobble Wobble returns for second year
The Grayson Gobble Wobble will return to Tribble Mill Park for its second year this Thanksgiving.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. in Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway N.E. in unincorporated Lawrenceville near Grayson. A Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m. The path of the race is around the park’s Ozora Lake.
Registration for the 5K is $25 through Nov. 18 and $30 thereafter.
Registration for the Fun Run is $15 through Nov. 15 and $20 thereafter.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank. Participants are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to donate to local food banks.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Master Gardener to discuss how to support birds
While birds seem to be just about everywhere, a recently released study by Cornell Lab of Ornithology reported there are nearly 3 billion fewer birds than in 1970 — in other words, more than one in four birds have disappeared from the U.S. landscape in a half century.
In a presentation Monday evening, Margaret Molyson will discuss how increasing native plant areas in home lawns reduces the time and money spent on yard maintenance and supports the dwindling native bird population by given then food for their young and nesting habitat.
Molyson, who currently lives in Lilburn, is a native of New Orleans and a retired high school biology teacher. She completed the Master Gardener training in 2016. She is the speaker at the Gwinnett County Master Gardeners meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
Her talk, “Alternatives to Lawns: How to Reduce Your Yard Work While Saving the Birds,” is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to bring a covered dish to share for a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. or arrive in time for the program at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettmastergardeners.com.
LILBURN
Lilburn Police to collect unwanted medication
Have medication that is expired or that you no longer need? Drop it off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lilburn Police Department tent in front of the Lilburn Walmart, 4004 Ga. Highway 29.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to the event’s website. The national event is an initiative of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
For more information about the Lilburn event, visit facebook.com/CityofLilburn. For more information about the nationwide initiative, visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback.
LOGANVILLE
Vines Park hosts Trail of Terror
Dare to take a haunted walk on Saturday at Vines Park and get your chills and thrills as you experience the shadowy and sinister Phantom Village.
Admission to the Trail of Terror is $5 per person, payable by cash or credit at the entrance. The haunted walk will include jump scares. The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser for the Gwinnett Master Gardeners Volunteers, a program of UGA Extension Gwinnett County.
Vines Park is located at 3500 Oak Grove Road in Loganville. For more information, visit www.gwinnettcountyevents.com or call 678-377-4010.
NORCROSS
OneStop Norcross hosts ‘Trunk-or-Treat’
Trick-or-treat from car to car, get crafty at the creation station, and participate in costume and sidewalk chalk competitions from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at OneStop Norcross.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit www.gwinnettcountyevents.com and click on the “Trunk-or-Treat” event. OneStop Norcross is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Peachtree Corners plans Harvest Festival
Peachtree Corners is having a Harvest Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Town Green.
The free event will feature outdoor games, inflatables, and entertainment including The Bubble Lady and a deejay playing Halloween music. At 6 p.m., there will be a parade for people and their pets to show off Halloween costumes.
The Peachtree Corners Town Green is located at 5140 Town Center Blvd. in Peachtree Corners. For more information, visit peachtreecornersga.gov.
SNELLVILLE
Centerville History Club
hosts graveyard talk
The Centerville History Club will host an evening of spooky stories and conversation about local church and family burial grounds and other interesting sites.
The talk, “Graveyards of Gwinnett,” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville. The event is free and open to adults.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettcountyevents.com or call 678-277-0228.
SUGAR HILL
Sugar Hill Church hosts
20th annual car show
The 20th annual S&S ACE Classic Cruise-in and Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sugar Hill Church, 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd. in Sugar Hill.
Car and truck enthusiasts will show off their stock and modified vehicles in the church parking lot. Registration is available online for those who wish to enter their vehicles into the show.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the North Gwinnett Cooperative Ministries, which provides emergency assistance to families in Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee. For more information, visit www.bufordaceclassiccarshow.com.
SUWANEE
Jonny & Xena 5K
returns for 5th year
Xena the warrior puppy and her human, Jonny, are heading to Suwanee Town Center on Saturday for the 5th Annual Jonny & Xena Spread the Words 5K and Fun Run.
Registration is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the Fun Run. Onsite registration will be available the day of the event for $5 more. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Suwanee Town Center Park, located at the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Buford Highway.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the special needs community and animal welfare, according to the event’s website.
Jonny and Xena’s Spread the Words Foundation aims to improve the lives of individuals living with autism and other developmental disabilities. The foundation is named for Jonny, who has autism, and his companion dog, Xena, who was abused and given a less than 1% chance of survival when she was rescued in 2012.
Since Xena was adopted by Jonny and his family in 2013, the two have “‘Spread the Words’ of kindness, acceptance, hope and understanding through [their] educational programs,” the website states. For more information or to register, visit xenathewarriorpuppy.com.