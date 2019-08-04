AUBURN
Carl House to host
annual royal ball
Hear ye, hear ye: Carl House is inviting area princes and princesses to attend its annual Royal Ball.
The ball will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Carl House, 1176 Atlanta Highway in Auburn. Tickets are $20; children ages 3 and under will be admitted free.
For more information, call 770-586-0095, email info@carlhouse.com or visit www.carlhouse.com/royal-ball.
BARROW COUNTY
Annual Charity
Handgun Challenge
fires off Aug. 17
Barrow Ministry Village’s Annual Charity Handgun Challenge will take place Aug. 17 at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office firing range, 1059 Briscoe Mill Road in Bethlehem.
Barrow Ministry Village is a Winder-based charity that offers services to foster families and grandparents raising grandchildren, counseling support to crime victims and others in need, and hunger relief through community food distribution programs.
Registration for the event is $40, which includes lunch and a raffle ticket. There will be both a civilian and a law enforcement challenge with cash prizes and a handgun available to win. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
To register, visit www.barrowministryvillage.org/events.
BERKELEY LAKE
Mayor shares info about city power outages
As Berkeley Lake residents have grown frustrated with numerous power outages, Mayor Lois Salter reached out to a regional manager of Georgia Power to learn what’s causing the issue.
The answer: trees, according to the July 30 edition of the Mayor’s Message newsletter. Because Berkeley Lake is a heavily treed area, the potential for outages is greater, especially during summer thunderstorms and winter ice events.
Salter shared part of a message that was sent to her from the Georgia Power manager: “Mayor, we certainly understand that these interruptions are inconvenient and frustrating for our customers, and we work hard to prevent outages as much as possible. Areas like this are always a challenge for us as we work to balance the aesthetics that residents desire with the reliable electric service that they deserve.”
The Georgia Power official offered to tour the area with Salter to explain how the power system works and discuss opportunities where the company can partner with the city to make improvements, the newsletter states. Salter said she would take him up on the offer.
BRASELTON
Braselton Bash
drives in on Aug. 17
The next Braselton Bash car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at YearOne, 1001 Cherry Drive, Suite 1, in Braselton.
All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. No registration is required to enter the show, but a donation-based entry fee will be collected at the gate. Spectators can attend for free.
Prizes will be given to the top 10 vehicles in this participant vote car show.
For more information, visit www.drivinithome.com/braselton-bash.
BUFORD
Gwinnett Republicans plan inaugural gala
The Gwinnett Republican Party has planned a night of dinner and dancing to raise money for the Home of Hope at the Gwinnett Children’s Shelter and other local charities.
The Seeing Red Gala will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the Philip Beard Ballroom of the Buford Community Center, 2200 Buford Highway.
General admission tickets are $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit seeingred2020.com.
DACULA
Library to teach how to spot ‘fake news’
Learn how to tell what’s real and what’s “fake news” when navigating social media at an upcoming workshop at the Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dacula Library, 265 Dacula Road. Participants will also learn how to stay safe on the internet.
For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
DULUTH
Tickets available
for Duluth Beer
and Wine Festival
The city of Duluth is teaming up with Atlanta Sport and Social Club to host a celebration of beer and wine on the Duluth Town Green.
The Duluth Beer and Wine Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Participants will be able to sample a variety of craft beers and wine.
Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir tasting glass and complimentary beer and wine samples for the duration of the festival. You must be 21 or older to attend.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthbeerandwinefest.com.
GRAYSON
Love Thy Neighbor
Car Show to benefit Wilson family
The fourth annual Love Thy Neighbor Car Show will benefit the family of Brandon Wilson, who died in a boating accident in July.
The Love Thy Neighbor Car Show got its start when a group of friends felt they needed to do something to help a fellow neighbor who had a terminal illness.
The car show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Grayson Community Park, 475 Grayson Parkway.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models are welcome to enter the show. The car entry fee is $20. Spectators can attend the event for free.
For more information, visit the Love Thy Neighbor Car Show group on Facebook.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Bethesda Senior Center offers tips to avoid scams
Senior citizens can learn how to recognize and avoid fraudulent offers, scams and identity theft at a free workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 at the Bethesda Park Senior Center.
The program is sponsored in part by the Gwinnett Council for Seniors, a nonprofit service and advocacy organization that encourages an active and informed senior citizen lifestyle for seniors in Gwinnett County.
According to the FBI Common Fraud Schemes website, seniors are often targets of fraud. For more information, including tips on how to protect yourself and your family, visit www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes/seniors.
The Bethesda Park Senior Center is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville.
LILBURN
Country line dancing planned at LAB
A country line dance night will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lilburn Activity Building.
Admission to “Saturday Night Line Up at the LAB” is $11 per person. Children ages 16 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To register for the event, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration” and search for the event with code LAB31629.
The Lilburn Activity Building is located at 788 Hillcrest Road in Lilburn.
LOGANVILLE
Vendor applications available for Autumn Fest
The city of Loganville is now accepting applications from vendors for its largest event, Autumn Fest.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in downtown Loganville.
Applications are available online at www.loganvilleevents.com. The exhibitor fee is $75; power can added for $15.
Interested vendors can also pick up an application from Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.
NORCROSS
Indie Green Vegan Festival planned in Norcross
The Indie Green Vegan Festival will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in Lillian Webb Park in Norcross.
Participants can discover diverse vegan and plant-based cuisine while shopping with local artisans. The festival will feature talks, workshops, a kids’ activities zone and a large exhibition of cruelty-free and vegan products.
The festival is free. Lillian Webb Park is located at 5 College St. N.W. in Norcross.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Author Abbott to speak at Peachtree Corners Library
Meet author and historian Karen Abbott at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Peachtree Corners branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
Abbott’s latest book, “The Ghosts of Eden Park,” will be released Tuesday. It tells the story of “the Bootleg King, the women who pursued him and the murder that shocked jazz-age America,” according to her website. The event is free and open to the public.
Abbott will also appear at the Atlanta History Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and will speak on a panel at the Decatur Book Festival on Sept. 1.
The Peachtree Corners Library is located at 5570 Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners. For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org or call 770-978-5154.
SNELLVILLE
City to host Atlanta United watch party
Snellville Parks and Recreation will host an Atlanta United watch party from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23 at T.W. Briscoe Park.
The Major League Soccer team will face off against Orlando City Soccer Club at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup 2018, As of July 31, Atlanta United was ranked No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, behind the Philadelphia Union.
T.W. Briscoe Park is located at 2500 Sawyer Parkway in Snellville.
SUGAR HILL
Gwinnett Democrats meet for coffee, conversation
The Gwinnett Democrats will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sugar Hill Community Center for Coffee + Conversation featuring Lauren Groh-Wargo, the former campaign manager for Stacey Abrams for Governor and CEO of Fair Fight Action.
Coffee, donuts and other refreshments will be served. A donation of $10 is suggested.
The Sugar Hill Community Center is located at 1166 Church St. in Sugar Hill. For more information, visit www.gwinnettdemocrats.com.
SUWANEE
The Smithereens
to headline
Concert & Wing Fest
New Jersey rock band The Smithereens will headline the city of Suwanee’s 16th annual August Concert & Wing Fest in Suwanee Town Center Park.
The free festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. A wing eating contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and The Smithereens will take the stage at 8:15 p.m.
Best known for “Only a Memory,” “A Girl Like You” and “Too Much Passion,” The Smithereens have been creating original rock ’n roll for 39 years. The band has released 17 albums; their most recent, “COVERS,” features 22 of the band’s favorite songs first recorded by other artists.
For more information about the August Concert & Wing Fest, visit www.suwanee.com.