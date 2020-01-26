AUBURN
Auburn Library to celebrate Potter books
Wizards and witches — and even muggles — are invited to the Auburn Public Library to celebrate the sixth annual Harry Potter Book Night.
The Auburn Public Library will participate in the worldwide celebration from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7. This year’s theme is “The Triwizard Tournament.”
The Triwizard Tournament was a major focus in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” the fourth book in J.K. Rowling’s series. Harry and three other champions — Cedric Diggory of Hogwarts, Fleur Delacour from Beauxbatons Academy, and Viktor Krum from Durmstrang Institute — face off in a series of challenges that test their magical prowess, their daring and their powers of deduction.
Those who visit Auburn Library’s Harry Potter party can test their own feats of magical skill.
The Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th St. in Auburn. For more information, visit auburn.prlib.org or call 770-513-2925.
BARROW COUNTY
Public invited to Winder Bypass open house
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold a public information open house on Feb. 6 on the third phase of the West Winder Bypass at Ga. Highway 316, just east of Patrick Mill Road.
The open house will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Barrow County Senior Citizens Center, 80 Lee St. in Winder.
The public is invited to view the proposed project, ask questions and comment on the proposal. No formal presentation will take place during the open house.
Written statements about the project will be accepted through Feb. 21. Statements can be mailed to Darrell Greeson, Manager, Road Construction Management Department, 30 N. Broad St., Winder, GA 30680.
BERKELEY LAKE
Voting machines to be demoed at Pinckneyville Rec
Gwinnett County elections officials will demonstrate new voting machines at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake.
The new secure voting system is expected to be fully implemented in Georgia for the March 24 presidential primary election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State.
Replacing the state’s 17-year-old electronic voting machines with modern, secure touchscreen ballot-marking devices, printers, scanners and locked ballot boxes is the largest one-time transition of election systems in U.S. history, the news release states.
“People are increasingly confident about the ease of use and the security of the new system as they learn more about it,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “The integrity of elections must be the first priority, and this system accomplishes that with paper ballots that can be readily audited.”
Specifications for the new system came from a bipartisan commission made up of experts on voting, security and handicapped accessibility. Next, national companies submitted proposals matching those specifications, which were evaluated by a multi-agency panel that selected Dominion Voting Systems’ bid. Then, an independent engineering firm tested and analyzing Dominion’s equipment to ensure it met the specifications, which included U.S. Election Assistance Commission guidelines for voting security.
“Our office is transparent about everything we do because we know people deserve to feel sure their vote will be private and will be counted — accurately,” Raffensperger said in the news release. “Look the system over, and you’ll agree.”
BRASELTON
Art-Tiques Winter Market planned
About 85 vendors will be selling their wares Feb. 21 through 23 at the Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival’s Art-Tiques Winter Market.
The Winter Market will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Historic Braselton Gym, 4825 Ga. Highway 53 in Braselton.
Admission to the event and parking are free.
For more information, visit vintagemarkets.net.
BUFORD
GEHC hosts Geology ‘Nerds’ program
Join a master naturalist on Tuesday for a discussion exploring geology in the forest at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center.
The “Nature Nerds: Geology” program will take place from 11 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford. The event is open to adults.
Weather permitting, participants may also take a walk along one of the GEHC trails.
The program is free. To register, call 770-904-3500.
DACULA
Run the Creek to benefit
Mill Creek cluster
The third annual Run the Creek 5K and Fun Run will take place March 7 at Little Mulberry Park, 3855 Fence Road in Dacula.
Early bird registration is $22 and available through Feb. 6. The regular registration fee is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. March 7, and the Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in school spiritwear.
Proceeds from the event will be used to award grants to schools in the Mill Creek cluster.
For more information or to register, visit fundracers.org.
DULUTH
L.E.A.D. Academy to begin 12th cohort
The 12th installment of the Learn, Engage, Advance Duluth Academy is set to begin on Feb. 11.
The L.E.A.D. Academy will consist of seven sessions held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Duluth City Hall. The class will also join the City Council for its regularly scheduled work session at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, which is a Monday evening.
The L.E.A.D. Academy is designed to empower citizens to address community issues. It provides insight into the city’s decision-making process and gives participants an avenue to help advance the community.
The program is free, but participants must live in or own a business in Duluth.
The application deadline is Friday. For more information, visit www.duluthga.net/lead.
GRAYSON
Library offers teen program in tabletop gaming
The Grayson Library will offer an introduction to tabletop gaming for teens from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The program will teach teens about role-playing games, which are games in which players assume the roles of characters in fictional settings.
The Grayson Library is located at 700 Grayson Parkway in Grayson. For more information, visit gwinnettpl.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Grace Family International Church opens in new location
Grace Family International Church will celebrate the opening of its new Lawrenceville campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Saturday.
The new building is located at 589 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. The ribbon-cutting is open to the public.
Grace Family International Church was founded in 2003 by Bishop George Creppy and his wife and co-pastor, Victoria Creppy, in The Bronx, a borough of New York City. They opened another branch of the church in Lawrenceville eight years ago.
In 2017, a third Grace Family International Church opened in Ghana in West Africa. A second Atlanta-area location opened in 2018 in Cobb County.
For more information, visit gracefamilyint.com.
LILBURN
Citizen’s Police Academy accepting applications
Applications are now being accepted for Lilburn Police Department’s next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The Citizen’s Police Academy is a 13-week program designed to educate and inform citizens about issues face that law enforcement efforts in the city of Lilburn. Each academy consists of 13 consecutive, two-hour Thursday night classes. The next cohort will begin Feb. 20, and applications are due Feb. 14.
Topics of discussion will include crime prevention and community based policing, drugs, K9, traffic enforcement and accident investigations, criminal investigations, the Use of Force model and use of force training, and firearms safety and the law. The class will also tour the Gwinnett County Jail.
The classes are free, but preference will be given to those who live or work within the city of Lilburn. Applicants must be at least 21, have no prior arrests for felonies or crimes of moral turpitude, have no arrests for misdemeanors within the past year, and must possess a valid Georgia driver’s license.
For more information or to apply, visit ow.ly/MgxY50xQrmx.
LOGANVILLE
O’Kelly Library hosts
DHS presentation
The Georgia Department of Human Services and the O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville are teaming up to ignite a stronger Georgia by providing useful information and resources to residents.
The “Spark” event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the O’Kelly Memorial Library, 363 Conyer Road in Loganville.
The event will feature information about resources and services for older adults, adults with disabilities, children and families, and non-custodial parents who are having difficulty paying child support. There will also be information about foster care, adoption, and SNAP/food stamp assistance.
For more information, visit www.uncleremus.org/okelly.htm.
NORCROSS
OneStop Norcross plans Black History Showcase
Commemorate Black History Month by attending a presentation on the history of the civil rights movement and discussing this time in history.
The Black History Showcase will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at OneStop Norcross, 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, visit gwinnettcountyevents.com.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Coding, data science boot camps to be offered again
The first coding and data science boot camps were so popular, Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners is collaborating with Georgia Tech to offer classes again.
Coding Boot Camp, a 24-week class, begins Feb. 24 and covers front-end and back-end technologies. The 24-week Data Science and Analytics Boot Camp will begin May 12.
Classes will be held at 147 Technology Parkway.
For more information or to register, visit bootcamp.pe.gatech.edu/coding.
SNELLVILLE
Valentine’s Half Marathon runs through Lenora Park
Deborah Montgomery Racing is hosting Rock Valentines’ Half Marathon, 10K and 5K on Feb. 9 at Lenora Park, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.
The races will begin at 8 a.m. at the park. The half marathon will consist of five loops and an out-and-back. The 10K consists of two loops and an out-and-back, and the 5K is one loop and an out-and-back.
Registration for the half marathon is $45; 10K, $35; and 5K, $25. Registration is available on active.com.
For more information or to register, visit www.deborahmontgomeryracing.com.
SUGAR HILL
Life Line Screening
to visit E Center
Residents of Sugar Hill can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. E Center in Sugar Hill will host a community event on Feb. 26. The E Center is located at 5009 W. Broad St.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, which is related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; and kidney and thyroid function.
Packages start at $149.
For more information or to register for an appointment, visit www.lifelinescreening.com or call 877-237-1287.
SUWANEE
City seeking Art on a Limb proposals
The city of Suwanee is seeking proposals and samples from artists willing to go out on a limb for its annual finders-keepers art-in-nature program.
Art on a Limb is an award-winning, monthlong program designed to celebrate and bring attention to the arts, as well as the natural beauty of the Suwanee parks and greenways. Since 2005, the city has hidden two pieces of artwork — created especially for the city of Suwanee — daily throughout the month of May within city parks and along the greenway. Those who find the trail treasures get to keep them. Past Art on a Limb pieces have included fairy doors, clay birds and orbs, small paintings on canvas, pieces of the city’s old water tower, magnets, gourds painted to look like birds, the Suwanee S shaped from metal, and pottery pieces.
Artistic proposals for this year’s program will be accepted through Jan. 31. For guidelines and an application, visit www.suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/public-art/art-on-a-limb.
