AUBURN
Blood drive planned at Perry Rainey Center
Carve out a new tradition this October and donate blood.
The Auburn Community Blood Drive, presented by the Auburn Masonic Lodge, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St. in Auburn. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards, according to the American Red Cross.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Auburn” in the “Find a Blood Drive” field or call 1-800-733-2767.
BARROW COUNTY
Candlelight vigil planned for mental health awareness
A candlelight vigil will take place at 7 p.m. today in downtown Winder in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Week.
The vigil will take place at the downtown gazebo, located at the corner of North Broad and Candler streets. The event is sponsored by Advantage Behavioral Health Systems and Friends of Advantage.
Mental Illness Awareness Week takes place each year during the first full week of October. It was established in 1990 by the U.S. Congress in recognition of efforts by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to educate and increase awareness about mental illness.
Other candlelight vigils are planned in Clarke County, Elbert County, Jackson County, Madison County, Greene County and Walton County.
For more information, visit advantagebhs.org or friendsofadvantage.org.
BERKELEY LAKE
Pinckneyville Rec plans pumpkin art workshop
Spice up your home decor with some pumpkin art, which can be created at an upcoming workshop at Pinckneyville Community Recreation Center.
The Pumpkin Art class will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Pinckneyville Rec, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Berkeley Lake. Pumpkins, art supplies and paint will be provided, and design methods will be demonstrated.
The class is open to artists of all ages, but children ages 12 and under will need an adult present to assist. The cost is $6 per pumpkin.
To register, visit www.gwinnettparks.com, click on “Online Registration,” and search for the event with code PVP 41680, or call 678-277-0920.
BRASELTON
Longhorn opens restaurant in Braselton
Longhorn Steakhouse recently celebrated the opening of its new Braselton location with a traditional “lasso-cutting” ceremony.
The restaurant is located at 2700 Old Winder Highway in Braselton. Managing partner Todd Haskell presided over the ceremony, according to a news release.
The restaurant, which features steak, chicken and seafood, can seat 180 guests served by a staff of 80 each day.
BUFORD
Workshop to feature Domestic Violence Exhibit
Learn about domestic violence, how to fight against it and how to get help at an upcoming workshop at the Buford-Sugar Hill branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
Domestic Violence 101 will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The workshop is free and open to the public. It will feature a special Domestic Violence Exhibit from the Georgia State Special Collections.
The Buford-Sugar Hill Library is located at 2100 Buford Highway in Buford.
DACULA
Teen Roundtable to discuss LGBTQ civil rights
The Dacula Library’s Teen Roundtable will discuss LGBTQ civil rights history in Georgia at its upcoming meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The discussion is planned to recognize the 49th anniversary of Atlanta Pride, according to the event description. The teen discussion group focuses on life skills and social awareness issues.
The Dacula branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library is located at 265 Dacula Road in Dacula.
DULUTH
Volunteers needed
for book drive
The Friends and Neighbors of Curt Thompson are seeking volunteers for its Gwinnett Great Days of Service Project — a children’s book drive at the Duluth branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library.
The 20th annual Gwinnett Great Days of Service, sponsored by the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services in partnership with Volunteer Gwinnett, will take place Oct. 25-26.
For the book drive project, volunteers are needed to create posters and deliver fliers. Volunteers are also encouraged to promote the collection of books on social media, to help staff the collection table and to pick up donated items, according to the event description.
The book drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Duluth Library, 3480 Duluth Park Lane in Duluth.
For more information about Great Days of Service, visit gwinnettgreatdaysofservice.org.
GRAYSON
Run for Shelter planned
at Tribble Mill
Home Sweet Home is planning to end homelessness one step at a time.
The Run for Shelter 5K will support the project’s efforts. The 5K will take place at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Tribble Mill Park, 2125 Tribble Mill Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville, near Grayson.
Registration is $20 online and $25 on race day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Home Sweet Home, a program of the Lawrenceville Salvation Army.
For more information or to register, visit runforshelter.org.
LAWRENCEVILLE
Fairview Presbyterian plans Community Flea Market
Fairview Presbyterian Church will have a Community Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church, 857 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.
Vendor spaces are available for $25. The spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet, and vendors must provide their own tent.
For more information, call 770-963-7059.
LILBURN
Fall Festival planned at Yellow River Water Reclamation
Join Gwinnett Water Resources from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Yellow River Trick or Treatment Fall Festival at the Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility, 858 Tom Smith Road in Lilburn.
The free event will include tours of the facility, crafts, games, giveaways, touch-a-truck, festival activities and fairground food. Costumes are encouraged.
For more information, visit www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/water/getinvolved/eventsandworkshops.
LOGANVILLE
Piedmont Walton signs on as Autumn Fest
headline sponsor
Piedmont Walton Hospital has signed on to be the headline sponsor for this year’s Autumn Fest, according to the city of Loganville.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, the annual fall festival is among the biggest events in Loganville.
“This festival is a great annual event that brings thousands of community members together,” Larry Ebert, chief executive officer of Piedmont Walton Hospital, said in a news release.
More than 200 vendors offered a variety of crafts and other wares, promoted their businesses and tempted taste buds at last year’s festival — the most in the history of the fall festival, the news release states.
“Autumn Fest really provides residents with a great opportunity to come out and have fun and learn about everything that Loganville and the greater community has to offer,” said Kristy Daniel, events and marketing director for the city of Loganville.
For more information, visit www.loganvilleevents.com.
NORCROSS
Easterseals plans
annual fall festival
The Easterseals of North Georgia’s ninth annual Trick-or-Treat Trot 5K and Family Fall Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Thrasher Park in Norcross.
Registration for the 5K is $25 and is available online at trickortreattrot.com. Proceeds from the event will go to therapy for children supported by Easterseals of North Georgia.
Easterseals provides early education, early intervention and family support services for children with disabilities and other special needs.
For those interested in volunteering, the event is also a project for Gwinnett Great Days of Service. Volunteer roles include setting up and breaking down the event, helping with check-in, monitoring the 5K run/walk course and water stations, assisting with games and activities, and serving as costume characters, photographers and cheer squads.
For more information about volunteering, visit gwinnettgreatdaysofservice.org.
PEACHTREE CORNERS
Wine expert, author
to discuss travels
Join Gwinnett County Public Library for an evening with nationally renowned journalist, wine expert and author Kevin Begos.
“An Evening of Words & Wine” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at R. Alexander Fine Art, 5650 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
Begos will discuss his travels along the original wine routes — from the Caucasus Mountains, where wine grapes were first domesticated 8,000 years ago, crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, and then America — and unearth a whole world of forgotten grapes, each with distinctive tastes and aromas, according to the event description.
Before he speaks, guests can have a complimentary glass of wine and tour the grounds and gallery of R. Alexander Fine Art, one of the largest collections of artwork in the southeast from a range of contemporary emerging to established international and American artists, the event description states.
SNELLVILLE
Eastside Chamber plans annual Hot Tamale festival
The 15th annual Hot Tamale Chili Cook-off will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 on the Snellville Town Green.
The event is presented by the Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Snellville Tourism and Trade.
Booth registration is open online at eastsidechamber.com/events/hot-tamale-chili-cook-off. Registration is $50 for booths with chili and $65 for booths without chili.
SUGAR HILL
The Eagle Theatre shows spooky films
In the mood for something spooky? The Eagle Theatre’s $2 Tuesdays is showcasing “Spooky Scripts” through October.
On Tuesday, “Hocus Pocus” will take the screen. The 1993 fantasy comedy-horror film follows a trio of villainous, yet comedic, witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween.
On Oct. 15, check out “Hotel Transylvania,” a 2012 computer-animated comedy film that tells the story of Count Dracula, the owner of a hotel called Hotel Transylvania, where the world’s monsters can take a rest from human civilization.
On Oct. 22, the original “Friday the 13th” will be shown. This 1980 slasher film is set at Camp Crystal Lake, which becomes the setting for a series of murders.
On Oct. 29, watch “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a 1993 stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy Halloween-Christmas film. Jack Skellington, the king of “Halloween Town,” stumbles through a portal to “Christmas Town” and decides to celebrate the holiday.
Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eagleatsugarhill.com. The Eagle Theatre is located at 5029 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill.
SUWANEE
Kickoff party returns to Suwanee Town Center
Join Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Suwanee Town Center for the second annual Motul Petit Le Mans Kickoff Party.
The event will feature autograph sessions with International Motor Sports Association WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge drivers, a Fan Forum with some of the series’ top drivers, and opportunities to win tickets to the race.
For more information about the kickoff part, visit suwanee.com. For more information about the race, visit roadatlanta.com/petit-le-mans-road-atlanta.